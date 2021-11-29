 Skip to content
(Quartz)   You say oh-MY-cron, I say OH-mi-cron: Let's call the whole thing off   (qz.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I go with oh-MEE-chrone to make someone think I'm a Scottish guy with IBS.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first one is completely incorrect. Omicron is a Greek letter. The virus is named for that alphabetical character, in the order that it appeared on the "variant of concern" list (with Xi and Nu excluded, to the sadnes of the Scrabble dictionary writers, I'm sure).

OH-mi-cron is correct.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mama don't take my Omicron... Mama don't take my Omicron awaaaay

-Billy Joel
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I say "oh-me-CROOOOOOONNNNNNN"...with the "cron" part like the BWAAAAAHHHHHMMMMM in the Inception soundtrack.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Although the southern Ontario accent in my region says AH-mi-cron which is wrong because we're bumpkins.
**And the cron is Ch as in Christmas, not the clean K as in KitKat.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
om MEH cron

because I don't really care what folks in the UK say about pronunciation after I found out drawing is often pronounced drawering.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's just agree to call it the Xi variant.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EnzoTheCoder: [Fark user image image 489x381]


Yeah i mentally add Persei 8 to it every time.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have never heard a single educated person pronounce it oh-MY-cron.

The emphasis is on the first syllable.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article completely misses the point.

Greek had two letters for O: omicron and omega. Literally: little O and big O. Or as we would say, short and long. The key to pronouncing them is right in their names.

ah-micron
oh-mega

Futurama got it wrong.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a funny way of pronouncing, "plague rat killer".
/One can dream.
 
ocxplant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call the whole thing off Subby?  This is FARK.  We never let go of anything.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're lucky enough to be in a region with ample access to the covid-19 vaccine, now may be a better time than ever to get one.

Better than EVER? You mean I should have waited till now?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMC!!!!!!
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: The first one is completely incorrect. Omicron is a Greek letter. The virus is named for that alphabetical character, in the order that it appeared on the "variant of concern" list (with Xi and Nu excluded, to the sadnes of the Scrabble dictionary writers, I'm sure).


The big question - did you give her a big O (O-mega) or a little o (O-micron)?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I have never heard a single educated person pronounce it oh-MY-cron.

The emphasis is on the first syllable.


I agree. What do they teach in schools these days? You have to go back to the 18th century when a little Latin and a little Greek were part of an education. Even if all you learned was the alphabet.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Omichron... leaves you with perpetual knowledge of what time it is.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I call it 'omnichron' (OM-ni-kron) like Joe Biden does.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark pronounces it oh-my-crone
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh-shut-up works for me
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Izunbacol: Bennie Crabtree: The first one is completely incorrect. Omicron is a Greek letter. The virus is named for that alphabetical character, in the order that it appeared on the "variant of concern" list (with Xi and Nu excluded, to the sadnes of the Scrabble dictionary writers, I'm sure).

The big question - did you give her a big O (O-mega) or a little o (O-micron)?


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article gave me a proper British meegraine.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks O'Micron,
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Republicans? They call it "A conspiracy to encourage mail-in-ballots so Democrats can steal the election!"

Yes, Really
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh My-Cron" reminds me of George W Bush pronouncing "nuke yoo lurr."
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more interested in how the discoverer's name is pronoonced:

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who discovered the variant, said on Nov. 28 that the strain so far seems to be producing "very, very mild" effects in patients.

I'd offer suggestions, but that might be a bit of a stretch.

/And for anyone who didn't RTFA, it cites a Classics professor from Oxford who claims that the correct pronunciation in Ancient Greek has a long "i".
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alien Robot: I call it 'omnichron' (OM-ni-kron) like Joe Biden does.


Shamefully, I used to pronounce it that way during my bachelor degree.   I thought it sounded right.  I also liked the Transformers as a kid.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: Article completely misses the point.

Greek had two letters for O: omicron and omega. Literally: little O and big O. Or as we would say, short and long. The key to pronouncing them is right in their names.

ah-micron
oh-mega

Futurama got it wrong.


Well, if the brits can have aliuminim, I think us Mericans have have Grr's pronunciation for Omicron.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tranquil Hegemony: Article completely misses the point.

Greek had two letters for O: omicron and omega. Literally: little O and big O. Or as we would say, short and long. The key to pronouncing them is right in their names.

ah-micron
oh-mega

Futurama got it wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: I'm more interested in how the discoverer's name is pronoonced:

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who discovered the variant, said on Nov. 28 that the strain so far seems to be producing "very, very mild" effects in patients.

I'd offer suggestions, but that might be a bit of a stretch.

/And for anyone who didn't RTFA, it cites a Classics professor from Oxford who claims that the correct pronunciation in Ancient Greek has a long "i".


You'd have to ask her sister Likma.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Tranquil Hegemony: Article completely misses the point.

Greek had two letters for O: omicron and omega. Literally: little O and big O. Or as we would say, short and long. The key to pronouncing them is right in their names.

ah-micron
oh-mega

Futurama got it wrong.

Well, if the brits can have aliuminim, I think us Mericans have have Grr's pronunciation for Omicron.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This newly discovered variant taking over the news so quickly when we still k ow so little about it seems omicroninous.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fybz1-1.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have never heard it pronounced as oh-MY-cron. That's cray.
 
vrax
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Have never heard it pronounced as oh-MY-cron. That's cray.


Same.  It's OH-mi-cron.  Fark them.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
shed jewel
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OMC!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you can't pronounce the greek letters then you obviously never took any real math or science classes and should sit down, shut up, and listen to the experts.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [Fark user image image 398x273]
[Fark user image image 398x188]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I say "oh-me-CROOOOOOONNNNNNN"...with the "cron" part like the BWAAAAAHHHHHMMMMM in the Inception soundtrack.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: If you can't pronounce the greek letters then you obviously never took any real math or science classes and should sit down, shut up, and listen to the experts.


Yeah, but I've yet to meet someone who teaches math in English who doesn't say "pie" for π even though it's incorrect.
 
vrax
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: duckpoopy: If you can't pronounce the greek letters then you obviously never took any real math or science classes and should sit down, shut up, and listen to the experts.

Yeah, but I've yet to meet someone who teaches math in English who doesn't say "pie" for π even though it's incorrect.


Exactly.  It's 'pee'.  'pee-are-squirt' is a popular equation.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: duckpoopy: If you can't pronounce the greek letters then you obviously never took any real math or science classes and should sit down, shut up, and listen to the experts.

Yeah, but I've yet to meet someone who teaches math in English who doesn't say "pie" for π even though it's incorrect.


How is it supposed to be pronounced?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

vrax: DarwiOdrade: duckpoopy: If you can't pronounce the greek letters then you obviously never took any real math or science classes and should sit down, shut up, and listen to the experts.

Yeah, but I've yet to meet someone who teaches math in English who doesn't say "pie" for π even though it's incorrect.

Exactly.  It's 'pee'.  'pee-are-squirt' is a popular equation.


Yup. "To pee" is pretty common, too. "To pee over three" is my fetish.
 
jtown
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Apparently it's omnicron.  <sigh>
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.