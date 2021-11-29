 Skip to content
Leaked British F-35 ski jump crash video shows the agony of defeat
22
    United States Marine Corps, Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carrier, Aircraft carrier, British F-35B, Royal Navy  
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
F-35B

Lol. *Keeps scrolling*
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That looked like an awfully slow roll on that take off.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That looked like an awfully slow roll on that take off.


They had the flight profile avionics set to "Steamroller" by mistake.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: TommyDeuce: That looked like an awfully slow roll on that take off.

They had the flight profile avionics set to "Steamroller" by mistake.


Losing speed on the uphill part of the ski jump is a bad thing.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: That looked like an awfully slow roll on that take off.


Yeah, no way was that plane going to get any air. Does that style carrier have a catapult or do they count on the ramp to do all the work?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I knew a girl whose parents owned property close to a boat launch.

Amazing how many "boaters" forget their drain plug.

Close to one a day in the summer.
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: TommyDeuce: That looked like an awfully slow roll on that take off.

Yeah, no way was that plane going to get any air. Does that style carrier have a catapult or do they count on the ramp to do all the work?


It's got a ramp instead of a catapult.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Haha silly plane goes splash
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Did the steam and/or EM catapult just not get plugged in?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What I don't get.

Clearly, that a/c wasn't making anywhere near enough power and had nowhere near enough speed to take off.

What you do in that situation is hit the brakes and abort the takeoff.

This guy decided a casual stroll off the end of the deck was a better idea.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These things happen...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lsherm:

The brits like their ski jump carriers. They were using Harrier jets that could do a short takeoff and didn't have to do a full vertical takeoff from the deck

HMS Illustrious Sea Harrier flight deck flying operations
Youtube ddwL3jDNv_I


/s'what it's supposed to look like
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
In before people who understand absolutely nothing about the program start shiatting over the f-35.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For anyone wanting one less layer of abstraction:

https://twitter.com/sebh1981/status/1​4​65351592018956295

Problematic as the F35 has been, this video makes me think it was the ship's fault more than the aircraft's.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fark was the pilot thinking not stopping beforehand?  If that's real that's less a launch and more an Austin Powers gag.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've seen similar things happen on US carriers, but never on launch.  I've seen the waiting aircraft get picked up by the jet wash from the launching aircraft, and I've seen landing aircraft hook the wire and the trap crew have it dialed in wrong.

Carriers are dangerous places.
 
Luse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: I knew a girl whose parents owned property close to a boat launch.

Amazing how many "boaters" forget their drain plug.

Close to one a day in the summer.


A burnt in memory growing up was the boat burned down to the waterline with a sign on it reading "have you sniffed your bilge lately" or something like that. At the page az boat ramp at lake Powell
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Always check the handbrake
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: What I don't get.

Clearly, that a/c wasn't making anywhere near enough power and had nowhere near enough speed to take off.

What you do in that situation is hit the brakes and abort the takeoff.

This guy decided a casual stroll off the end of the deck was a better idea.


There has to be a theoretical abort point. Airspeed not alive by x number of seconds. Might be damn close to the brake release point, but a person should know if they're going to go off the end cold. Might just chalk it up to lack of testing/experience on that end.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not bad for a ski-jumping Brit if you ask me & Eddy.
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also, lots of people here not reading the article. There was a "remove before flight" item that was not removed before flight, preventing the correct amount of thrust from being made.
 
