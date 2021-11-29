 Skip to content
(Smithsonian Magazine)   "As the prophecy foretold"   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, First Nations, Saskatchewan, Archaeology, Indigenous peoples, return of the plains bison, Archaeologist Ernie Walker, American Bison, Saskatoon  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Chronicles of the Elders of... Bison?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ffs. I've been following this story trying to find an article that has clear images of the petroglyphs.
From the pictures I've seen so far I wouldn't be able to tell that rock apart from any other scratched up rock.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
The Ghost with the Most
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Canadisqatsi?
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To you, today is the most important day of your lives.  To me, today is Monday.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For them, the day Canadian archaeologists discovered ancient petroglyphs was one of the greatest days of their lives. But for the bison, it was a Monday.
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wickedragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Reintroduced to Wanuskewin Heritage Park in 2019, the animals' hooves uncovered four 1,000-year-old rock carvings"
... and then the murders began.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A minute I. And we are already looking at a Street Fighter thread jacking.

/ Get over here!
// JK!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have no idea what these marked stones might have meant or represented. Assuming the interpretation that they represent the ribs of bison I have three guesses:

a) they are stones on which bison were butchered or which marked the butcher spots of different families, clans or tribes
b) they were like road signs that say "bison here"
or
c) they were like signs that say "bison jump ahead, stay at least this far from cliffs to avoid falling bison".

They don't look like the Lascaux Cave Drawings with their brilliant realism and symbolism, so I assume they were more pragmatic in their purpose, like modern glyphics used in maps and guide books. But I wonder if even native nations are old enough to interpret them completely and correctly. They might date to ancient prehistory and some other North Americans of more ancient date.

I do have a cousin in Saskatchewan who has done genetic tests for genealogy and who is related to a 25,000 year old burial of great importance, so maybe these people weren't total strangers to today's people.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"As is traditional!"

tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Drawings on a rock.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As usual with all "prophecies", make some extremely vague statements and when anything turns up, stand there triumphant, saying "See, I told you so!"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Contemporary modern art circa 1,000 AD
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: ffs. I've been following this story trying to find an article that has clear images of the petroglyphs.
From the pictures I've seen so far I wouldn't be able to tell that rock apart from any other scratched up rock.


Is everyone sure these weren't just made by hooves and horns from the bison sighted nearby?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
what about cows ???
static.timesofisrael.comView Full Size
 
