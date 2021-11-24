 Skip to content
(CNN)   Divine Authority doesn't seem to be flying any better than Executive Privilege. Jesus Christ   (cnn.com) divider line
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Officer P Barnes when you need him?
 
Brainsick
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gold fringe?
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Then get God down here as your lawyer.

Until then, you are subject to earthly jurisdiction, moron.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical"

He should have gone with method actor working in a role.

I mean he was Judas, if the part fits wear it.
 
clintster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shut it, Judas!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That will go great for him.
All Republicans who stayed home that day are laughing at these idiots, and chuckling that they have so many stupid followers willing to go to prison and even die to a virus for racism and greed.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We need a more permanent solution to our problem."
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadly, this is a repeat.

Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Prior to the hearing, the Justice Department was not requesting that Beeks be kept in jail while awaiting trial. That changed, however, after Beeks asserted his "divine" authority."

A defendant who rejects the jurisdiction of the court...rejects the rule of law," Howell said, "is typically not released pre-trial," though the judge eventually released Beeks on GPS monitoring when he finally agreed -- after speaking privately with his lawyer -- to cooperate."


It's so lovely the lengths they go to to take it easy on these asshats.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The judge SHOULD have remanded the nutter for psychological evaluation. If for no other reason than to get him off the farking streets.

/ Or had the bailiff kick him in the dick
// Either one works for me
 
BeerBear
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That orange idiot is not a divine being, you dumbass
 
RasIanI
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Investigators found Beeks after attending two performances of 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' where Beeks was starring as Judas."

How appropriate....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd love to be glib about all this, but think about it:

This is what the Republicans are STILL protecting.
 
skybird659 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Division of Nutters and State. In the Constitution.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, tell the people with the guns and the prisons that they don't have authority over you when you're standing in their courtroom. That always works.

Even if it was true, what do you propose to do about it?
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Damn you Andrew lloyd Webber
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Obviously leading to an insanity defense followed by a jail term.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
komonews.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Begoggle: That will go great for him.
All Republicans who stayed home that day are laughing at these idiots, and chuckling that they have so many stupid followers willing to go to prison and even die to a virus for racism and greed.


Actually, a fair number of the Republicans who stayed home are being brainwashed by their media as soldiers for the next coup attempt.

Imagine the first coup as goblins and a couple orcs with but a single shaman.  One death and they failed their morale rolls.  Low level stuff.

Roger Stone is always collecting this kind of riff raff for causing such disturbances.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Damn you Andrew lloyd Webber


Draft Dodgers and Hammerstein
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Divine authority would actually be pretty welcome, right about now.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


/RIP
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]


Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A Sovereign Citizen who is deeply invested in keeping one particular political party in power over a nation he doesn't belong to? Where's my Charlie Kirk "curious" meme at?
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: I'd love to be glib about all this, but think about it:

This is what the Republicans are STILL protecting.


Because this is their base, this is who cubes out and votes in primary elections, it's been this way at least since the teaparty movement.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
James Beeks

Damnit, Dawson.  Am I going to have to send Pacey over there to straighten you out?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??


Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Where the Hell is Beeks?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" before his arrest

Beers? Where is Beeks?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??

Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.


I have a nagging suspicion that is forgery of federal or state documents, fraud, or something similar.

That's a bad thing for them to do
 
MBooda
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ

Did you read TFA, subby?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/definitely the plum role in the show
//played a pharisee in a biloxi production of JCS many, many years ago. each pharisee had a different style hat. caiaphas's hat looked like a circumcised penis. our jesus actually went around looking like [white] jesus on a regular basis, for various church shows. he occasionally stood outside the green room door smoking, which was an unusual sight to say the least
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" before his arrest

Beers? Where is Beeks?

[Fark user image image 425x237]


So autocorrect changes the first Beeks, but not the second one.
Pretty sneaky.
 
nyclon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'd love to see his Playbill bio. I looked him up and he has four broadway credits under his stage name!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??


Probably any deluded sovereign citizen type with an inkjet printer and heavy card stock.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SBinRR: SBinRR: James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" before his arrest

Beers? Where is Beeks?

[Fark user image image 425x237]

So autocorrect changes the first Beeks, but not the second one.
Pretty sneaky.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Shallow, thick and slow.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wish there were some way to let all these libertarian anti-government types a way to experience what it would actually be like without a government.

They think they'd all be good neighbors, just getting along and going to work and having beers with each other on the weekend while watching the game, all while being free of taxes and big government intrusion on their free and happy lives. They have no idea that instead, they'd be turned into cannon fodder meat shields for whichever warlord turned up in their neck of the woods and conscripted them into their army. They probably think they'd be the warlords themselves. Or that they'd use their freedom guns to defend themselves from the warlords. So naïve.

It reminds me of the whole Galt's Gulch premise in Atlas Shrugged. Yeah... a bunch of capitalists are all gonna get along merrily with each other, just letting each other be their best and not interfering or trying to take over each others' businesses or stabbing each other in the back. Because that's sooo what happens in the real world. And Rand never really mentions all the non-capitalist leaders in Galt's Gulch. All those ditch diggers must simply adore living in their little company town. No more big government taking half their paycheck in taxes. Nope, don't have to pay any taxes at all. Freedom! Oh by the way, a gallon of milk costs 1,000 company scrip. That's a week's wages. No, there are no other places to buy milk except the company store. Doesn't matter anyway because you're only paid in company scrip. Freedom!

/rant over
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??


Steve.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Lochsteppe: Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??

Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.

I have a nagging suspicion that is forgery of federal or state documents, fraud, or something similar.

That's a bad thing for them to do


How can they "forge" a document that doesn't exist?
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When he goes to prison, he should declare himself the king of the cell block. Just to see how well that goes over.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jtown: Elliot8654: Lochsteppe: Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??

Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.

I have a nagging suspicion that is forgery of federal or state documents, fraud, or something similar.

That's a bad thing for them to do

How can they "forge" a document that doesn't exist?


Fake license plates have to be done kind of crime. Not sure which, but something.
 
Luse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: Yes, tell the people with the guns and the prisons that they don't have authority over you when you're standing in their courtroom. That always works.

Even if it was true, what do you propose to do about it?


That's what gets me. Has anyone heard of the whole Sovereign Citizen shtick ever working? Even marginally? Even if it's obviously a bs story? These morons go into real courtrooms and ruin their lives over something that sounds like it was invented by a 10 year old, and not a particularly bright one.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: "James Beeks, who played Judas in the musical"

He should have gone with method actor working in a role.

I mean he was Judas, if the part fits wear it.


Judas is the Republican star of the New Testament.  He earned thirty pieces of silver for turning the liberal in to the authorities.

The tales of his suicide is all fake news though.
 
Luse
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: jtown: Elliot8654: Lochsteppe: Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??

Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.

I have a nagging suspicion that is forgery of federal or state documents, fraud, or something similar.

That's a bad thing for them to do

How can they "forge" a document that doesn't exist?

Fake license plates have to be done kind of crime. Not sure which, but something.


Not sure if it is but really doesn't need to be. Driving without a valid registration, license or insurance are all crimes. If anything the fake plate is a confession. These are NOT bright people.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Luse: The Madd Mann: Yes, tell the people with the guns and the prisons that they don't have authority over you when you're standing in their courtroom. That always works.

Even if it was true, what do you propose to do about it?

That's what gets me. Has anyone heard of the whole Sovereign Citizen shtick ever working? Even marginally? Even if it's obviously a bs story? These morons go into real courtrooms and ruin their lives over something that sounds like it was invented by a 10 year old, and not a particularly bright one.


This is the power of the conspiracy theory and faith based beliefs.

When it doesn't work, it isn't because they are wrong. Its because the people that failed didn't believe hard enough.

That's the power of the deluded. You never prove them wrong. You just prove that the conspiracy is even bigger.

/Side note: if all the legal system is in on a conspiracy you don't agree to.... That's called "the law" and they are right.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Luse: Elliot8654: jtown: Elliot8654: Lochsteppe: Elliot8654: jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]

Ok, I gotta ask: who the hell is printing those??

Laser printer, Xacto knife, corrugated cardboard. Maybe some lamination.

I have a nagging suspicion that is forgery of federal or state documents, fraud, or something similar.

That's a bad thing for them to do

How can they "forge" a document that doesn't exist?

Fake license plates have to be done kind of crime. Not sure which, but something.

Not sure if it is but really doesn't need to be. Driving without a valid registration, license or insurance are all crimes. If anything the fake plate is a confession. These are NOT bright people.


Fair enough. I'm wondering if making your own fake sovereign citizen "constitutional driving authority card", if that would fall under a false driver's license, or if the judge would just laugh at you before P. Barnes worked his magic.
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: [komonews.com image 800x800]


Seen just half an hour ago
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fubegra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Elliot8654: Fake license plates have to be done kind of crime. Not sure which, but something.


At the very least, no valid registration. Not that it matters to these goobers.

I saw one of these clowns last spring, in a clapped-out old F150. Not in the least bit surprisingly, he was driving like a complete asshat.
 
