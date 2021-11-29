 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Irish Times)   Fisticuff fracas takes the fun out of funeral   (irishtimes.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Crime, English-language films, Tuam, Violence, County Galway, Galway, Burial, Connacht  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 4:50 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Funeral fun forfeited following fisticuff fracas

/properly alliterated
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So many f words.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wait, that's not normal an Irish funeral/wake?

I was lied to.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it was the funeral of Tim Finnegan
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So it was just an eral?
 
Hendawg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sounds like a Tuesday with my family
 
VapidChasmOfIndifference
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Montagues and Capulets
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
F in the chat boys
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fisticuffs? What kind of Tom foolery is this? I'd expect at least shenanigans, if not a full on hooliganism.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size

Several attendees received apparent stab injuries and at least one man was struck by a wooden cross which had been taken from a grave.

"Daddy Mac'll make ya jump, jump, jump!
Kriss Kross, will make ya jump, jump, jump!"
 
Shockingzulu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How timely
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sources say the eption is eduled for day.....
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I hadn't seen the source but as soon as I was 2 paragraphs into the story I knew this was in Ireland. Something about I has an Irish flavor.
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hear me out here Subby, maybe the fisticuffs PUT the fun in funeral.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.