(NPR)   Vermont elementary school kids practice for the day they are old enough to submit FARK headlines   (npr.org) divider line
poopyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll ride the Snowy Chicken!
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I haven't met our named plow yet but the SO was talking to our plow driver the other day.  Apparently they all hate the new names because they're memorable and it's easy for people to call and complain about a specific truck now instead of having to write down the number.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looks like we're Darth Blader.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How did snowy chicken beat out william scrapedspeare or Darth blader?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Grampa, what's Fark?"
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I feel cheated.  There's like half a dozen star wars puns on that list and ours is easily the lamest.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
We could have had Brrr-ito?  Fark you Mid Vermont Christian School.

North Hero School just named theirs Steve.  That's way better than Darth Blade.  STEVE.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

