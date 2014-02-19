 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Baptisms gone wild   (yahoo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus being baptized is wild enough for me.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are . . . other options.

sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the day mrs. swimo and i were baptized and born again mrs. swimo shook uncontrollably for some 20 hours. we later found out such physical manifestation is found in the Quaker faith.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy displays of piety. Did these people not read their dungeon master's guide?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How come all the "Fundamentalists" don't do nude baptisms like it was done in the 1st Century?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all of the Yahoo! camouflage? It's a New York Times article - just post the original and skip all this "I gotta post one news aggregator's wrapper to another news aggregator" crap already.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: the day mrs. swimo and i were baptized and born again mrs. swimo shook uncontrollably for some 20 hours. we later found out such physical manifestation is found in the Quaker faith.


Are you sure you didn't get baptized Shaker?
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sadly Jessica Paré is no longer available for a baptism.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHOOO!

WELCOME TO THE HOLIER-THAN-THOU PLUNGE PARTY!

GET SOME SELFIES FOR THE LAWD!

GLUTEN-FREE BAPTISM! ADROIT & ANOITED!

WHOOOOOO!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What exactly is a "Bapt"?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought it got weird when priests started dipping their hand in the baptismal font, and flung droplets across the crowd while chanting "Make it rain, make it rain, make it rain!" Something about it just didn't seem very traditional.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah. Baptism for the influencer generation. Gotta keep those likes flooding in!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I bet that they still forget about the heel.  What good is getting baptized if your heel is still going to hell?
PvtStash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
and yet god gave no shats if you got year head wet or not.

Whatever is in your heart/soul, god already knows, you do not need to pledge anything to god, your day to day behavior is all there is, and nothing is hidden from god.

I don't even believe in god, but if i did that part is blatantly obvious to know, an all knowing god already knows all. Your vocalization about your beliefs are irrelevant, your day to day behaviors will reveal what you truly believe. And whatever is in your heart is already known, and nothing you can say changes that.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: How come all the "Fundamentalists" don't do nude baptisms like it was done in the 1st Century?


They pushed away from Judaism after the First Council of Nicaea.

Here's what it is when done according to Judaism (converts to Judaism dunk themselves naked in this thing as the ritual that officially marks them Jewish): https://en.wikipedia.org/wik​i/Mikveh
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: What exactly is a "Bapt"?


Serious answer:  it's Greek for "dip", as in a dip in the river.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Pharmdawg
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nothing like a bout of equine encephalitis to show you're one of the chosen.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [cdn.pastemagazine.com image 850x364]


First thing that popped into my head
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There shall be showers of blessings...

Paige NO!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Ah. Baptism for the influencer generation. Gotta keep those likes flooding in!


Mainly it's quick baptisms to get converts and more money from the pews. They went from elegant robes, classes to the potential convert beforehand (and religious instruction classes afterward), and a long ritual for the "special day" for the person to: Wham, Bam, Thank you Jesus!

Now it's "spontaneous baptisms" where you might get a baptismal theme and/or church  branded t-shirt and possibly someone's donated used bathing shorts while being manipulated by the church to follow the other "converts" into the baptism pool: https://www.patheos.com/blogs/s​lowchur​ch/2014/02/19/steven-furtick-and-the-d​isneyfication-of-baptism/
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: There are . . . other options.

[Fark user image image 509x640]


Whoa! I think I finally found a church I could get along with!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: I bet that they still forget about the heel.  What good is getting baptized if your heel is still going to hell?
[Fark user image image 425x290]


Better than what happens if you just dunk your head
 
indylaw
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The church where I was baptized didn't have anything as gauche as a swimming pool or a cooler of Miller Lite. I was given magical Jesus  juju with a few sprinkles of water on my forehead by a priest.

Afterwards there was sandwiches and cake.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: whither_apophis: How come all the "Fundamentalists" don't do nude baptisms like it was done in the 1st Century?

They pushed away from Judaism after the First Council of Nicaea.

Here's what it is when done according to Judaism (converts to Judaism dunk themselves naked in this thing as the ritual that officially marks them Jewish): https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki​/Mikveh


Someone over at Wikipedia says it was done in the nude up until the middle ages. The link to the source is broken, and I'm too lazy to look it up, but I'm assuming this was just in the Roman Catholic Church. To my knowledge, Eastern Orthodox Christians still do it that way.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is new? Having grown up as a fundie evangelical and living in a foreign country while my parents tried to save souls they'd baptize people anywhere. Rivers were probably the most common. My dad always asked if anyone had seen hippos or crocodiles.

/ fortunately no crocodiles
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
