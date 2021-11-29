 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Sorry, she's not a blonde   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
44
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1666 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 3:20 PM (41 minutes ago)



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was taking my special lady friend who is brunette to a hotel/bar/restaurant in Fargo, ND. The entire serving staff at the moment was blonde. I was like OMG it's a house Lannister cosplay.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was meeting Joseph Smith? That guy's subject to delusions of grandeur and has has very questionable history with women. According to my brief research, he hallucinated while taking LSD in a forest and a barefoot, grumpy librarian have him a book filled with gibberish.
prophetjosephsmith.orgView Full Size

I wouldn't trust that Joseph Smith character...
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably already dead, but still cute enough to get some air time you'd think.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Norris the last name? Are they related to Chuck?
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Didn't Gabby Petino's parents start turning media attention to missing women of color after Gabby's body was found, but the boyfriend still was missing?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If we find her, can we keep her?

She's cuter then Gabby. And hopefully, more alive.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Joseph Smith... "

Dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb dumb!
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Unfortunately I cannot think that anything good has happened to the young woman.

That said, as a young man recently graduated from high school I had worked at a job where one of the older women recognized the sort of counter-culture interests that I had, and she asked me if I could find her daughter for her.  The daughter was in to some of the same sorts of things, might've been in the same scene.  She only had an old photo to show me (not that it would have mattered much anyway it turns out) and described her, told me the nickname she was going by, etc.

Left working there a few months later, never saw that woman's daughter.  A few months later I'm dating a gal from that scene and suddenly one day she mentions her old nickname and suddenly it clicked, I was dating the very young woman that the mom was seeking.  Bit of an eyeopener, that.  She'd changed her look significantly enough that how she looked in that old photo didn't really apply anymore.  Her mom's photo was from when she was in high school and not really deviating from the sorts of mainstream choices, but the goth look she had when I met her was so different that she was unrecognizable.

The relationship took a fatal hit when I made her go see her mom.  I suppose I should have realized that, but oh well.  Wasn't an especially healthy relationship anyway.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Addict.
Homeless.
In a very populated space.

Total parallels.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And she's just some homeless junkie so who cares.

"Smith reportedly had recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street."

Even if she was white, she wouldn't warrant any attention from the media. She's not a hot rich media "influencer," just some drug addict. You know how THEY are.
 
bthom37
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: I was taking my special lady friend who is brunette to a hotel/bar/restaurant in Fargo, ND. The entire serving staff at the moment was blonde. I was like OMG it's a house Lannister cosplay.


That's just the upper Midwest for ya.  The Scandinavian/Slavic genes are real strong there.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street

And that's where the public stops caring.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't really remember exactly, but didn't the Petito thing blow up because it went viral online, not the other way around?  Like, there was some baseline news coverage, then reddit/twitter got hold of it and got weirdly obsessed, then the news got behind it, and because it developed kinda quickly instead of going cold the story simmered in the news instead of disappearing.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street

softwareonastring.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I love how the family equates 'important' with 'attractive'.

Yeah, our society is farking garbage.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
She's damn cute. And she ticks off all the other boxes.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Going across the country to meet up with her homeless boyfriend that just got out of rehab. Murdered or OD'd are my guesses.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

meat0918: Probably already dead, but still cute enough to get some air time you'd think.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: And she's just some homeless junkie so who cares.

"Smith reportedly had recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street."



No Joseph Smith was the "boyfriend". He was the homeless junkie. She flew to see him. As you do.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bthom37: That's just the upper Midwest for ya. The Scandinavian/Slavic genes are real strong there.


That and they all dye their hair even if they aren't
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: And she's just some homeless junkie so who cares.

"Smith reportedly had recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street."

Even if she was white, she wouldn't warrant any attention from the media. She's not a hot rich media "influencer," just some drug addict. You know how THEY are.


Smith is the boyfriend, not the missing girl.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just remember farkers, when you're not getting laid there is a homeless guy who has chicks flying in from out of state to bang him. Maybe you picked the wrong path in life with a job and a roof.

/If that doesn't lead to finding the bottom of a bottle I don't know what will.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street

And that's where the public stops caring.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Gyrfalcon: And she's just some homeless junkie so who cares.

"Smith reportedly had recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street."


No Joseph Smith was the "boyfriend". He was the homeless junkie. She flew to see him. As you do.


Seriously this. Sometimes I think a third of fark flunked reading comprehension.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Subby is a dick! And so are the mod mins who green lighted the headline/article.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Didn't Gabby Petino's parents start turning media attention to missing women of color after Gabby's body was found, but the boyfriend still was missing?


I mean, I hate to tell people, but something like 800,000 people go missing every year. Not even all the missing white chicks get headlines; not even all the missing rich white chicks get headlines. With the carnivorous media cycle we've got, there has to be a really special synergy of "missing hot rich white chick" AND "juicy mystery we can milk for days" AND potential for scoops, leaks, or bizarre revelations to keep people's clicks and eyeballs. Even Gabby Petino's case wouldn't have kept the headlines if, say, the boyfriend had been arrested right away (even if she was still missing) or if there was no question she was dead (even if the body hadn't been found).

800,000 is a lot of people to keep track of. Hell, when the cops went looking for Gabby, they found like four other people within a five-mile radius, IIRC, in various stages of decay, unrelated to her case, just because PEOPLE GO MISSING, like, all the time, and if they're not found right away, well, there aren't resources to keep looking indefinitely. It's not just missing women of color, or missing Indigenous women. There are missing white, black, and Indigenous men too, that we will never hear about, and thousands of missing children and teenagers (runaways and throwaways mostly). It's a national disgrace and it shouldn't take a missing hot white chick to draw attention to it.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street

And that's where the public stops caring.


Sounds like the public is a jerk.
 
docilej
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"...both aspiring tattoo artists..."
/at least Gabby Petito had bigger aspirations- "social media influencer"/
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: She's damn cute. And she ticks off all the other boxes.


Addict?

Homeless?

What others?

She ticks off none for me.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Regardless of why certain people get more attention, I really hope her parents find her well and alive.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: big pig peaches: Smith had reportedly recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street

And that's where the public stops caring.

Sounds like the public is a jerk.


George Carlin - The public sucks
Youtube rVXekzwkz10
 
X-Geek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Have they asked the local cosplay and D&D groups to be on the lookout for a half-elf?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gyrfalcon:

CHUDS  are only on the east coast, too.

Some people go missing in Jersey, obviously it's the CHUDS.  Who's eating the west coast?
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: She was meeting Joseph Smith? That guy's subject to delusions of grandeur and has has very questionable history with women. According to my brief research, he hallucinated while taking LSD in a forest and a barefoot, grumpy librarian have him a book filled with gibberish.
[prophetjosephsmith.org image 850x426]
I wouldn't trust that Joseph Smith character...


Yeah, like that's the weird religion.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solokumba: justanotherfarkinfarker: Gyrfalcon: And she's just some homeless junkie so who cares.

"Smith reportedly had recently left a rehab facility and was living on the street."


No Joseph Smith was the "boyfriend". He was the homeless junkie. She flew to see him. As you do.

Seriously this. Sometimes I think a third of fark flunked reading comprehension.


The other 3/4 are bad at math.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So what's the dude's side of the story?  That's what usually makes these things interesting.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My money is on her being too busy smoking meth to pay her phone bill.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Terrapin Bound: [Fark user image 634x681]


Oof. That's right on the line.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

X-Geek: [Fark user image 287x400]
Have they asked the local cosplay and D&D groups to be on the lookout for a half-elf?


They wouldn't have the courage to actually go up and talk to her.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abox: So what's the dude's side of the story?  That's what usually makes these things interesting.


I think they will ask once they find him.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

El_Dan: My money is on her being too busy smoking meth to pay her phone bill.


She looks to healthy to be a meth smoker.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Gyrfalcon:

CHUDS  are only on the east coast, too.

Some people go missing in Jersey, obviously it's the CHUDS.  Who's eating the west coast?


CHVDs: Cannibalistic Humanoid Valley Dwellers
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Abox: So what's the dude's side of the story?  That's what usually makes these things interesting.

I think they will ask once they find him.


Article doesn't say he's missing, just that he isn't answering the mom's calls.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

