Too bad Subby's mom didn't read this way back when. Although if no one threw out old toys, none of them would be worth money
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

/smack subby for that headline.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not anymore.  kids don't bond with their toys as earlier generations did.  to be fair it's hard to to bond with a youtube makeup tutorial.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never gave it a second through.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Money?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Protip: have a grandfather that had an abandoned warehouse of old toys to be sold that never was checked on in 30 years
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 281x69]

/smack subby for that headline.


What? I went threw that hole headline and found nothing wrong.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Protip: have a grandfather that had an abandoned warehouse of old toys to be sold that never was checked on in 30 years


10,000 copies of the Atari smash-hit E.T.!!!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom thought her toys would have some resale value.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
storage.helloenglish.comView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic Man-Child Destroys 2,387 Vintage Star Wars Figures
Youtube bf2tBFfMLMk


They're just going to be destroyed by a pathetic man-child anyway.

/don't farking touch me!
 
hershy799
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad's Lionel trains were thrown out by his mother. Probably some valuable baseball cards too.

For me, I got all the wrong Beanie Babies, threw out my Pokemon cards too early, and had my Gameboy explode.

My wife has a whole bunch of Christmas barbies starting in 1988, never removed from the box. Apparently that's what will pay for our kid's college.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're threw the looking glass here people.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I held on to those "Archies" and "Monkees" records that you cut out of the backs of cereal boxes for a long time. Might still have a few in the boxes of old records. But I doubt that they are worth anything, other than as personal nostalgia. I played them on a "phonograph" that (literally) used a sewing machine needle.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, I had a Astronaut Snoopy from the 60s that belonged to my mom or aunt.  It was complete with the boots and "briefcase" and even the scarf.  Probably already worth a good chunk back then.  But I played with it instead of leaving it on a shelf and lost the pieces.

Oh.  $30-50 on Ebay.  Nevermind.  Glad I played with it.

Also had a big, metal Green Hornet car with flip-down rockets panels.  Looks like that's worth a couple bills these days but it also got played with.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: Subby's mom thought her toys would have some resale value.


reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that I played with the toys I had...so they had wear/tear/damage.  The shiat people will pay good money for is pristine, and typically still in its original packaging.  I knew kids who never opened their toys...they probably have a lot of valuable shiat now, but they were some boring kids to hang out with.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had a friend in grade school who's mom spoiled him rotten.  Bought him tons of Star Wars stuff.  ALL the action figures, most of the playsets.  We had a ton of fun with his collection, which had some "rare" ish things I guess you could say (god I wanted that TIE fighter).

Over the years, he gradually forgot about them, moved on with life.  No idea what happened to the original toys he played with.

His mom passed away about 6 years ago, He went with his sister to clean out the old house.  He didn't know it at the time, but somehow his mom, this wonderful woman, had the foresight to buy TWO of everything he played with.  One for him to play with, and one for him to pass on to his children (if he ever had any, which he didn't).  There were new in packaging action figures, playsets, even some proof-of-purchase mail-in giveaway items like extra weapons and such.

Never did find out what the total was, but I know he was starting to contact auction houses like Christie's and Southby's, asking what to do and how to proceed when last I talked to him.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Had a friend in grade school who's mom spoiled him rotten.  Bought him tons of Star Wars stuff.  ALL the action figures, most of the playsets.  We had a ton of fun with his collection, which had some "rare" ish things I guess you could say (god I wanted that TIE fighter).

Over the years, he gradually forgot about them, moved on with life.  No idea what happened to the original toys he played with.

His mom passed away about 6 years ago, He went with his sister to clean out the old house.  He didn't know it at the time, but somehow his mom, this wonderful woman, had the foresight to buy TWO of everything he played with.  One for him to play with, and one for him to pass on to his children (if he ever had any, which he didn't).  There were new in packaging action figures, playsets, even some proof-of-purchase mail-in giveaway items like extra weapons and such.

Never did find out what the total was, but I know he was starting to contact auction houses like Christie's and Southby's, asking what to do and how to proceed when last I talked to him.


This...this is brilliant.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/bf2tBFfM​LMk]

They're just going to be destroyed by a pathetic man-child anyway.

/don't farking touch me!


Ha!  I honestly pulled up that video in a different window to post in this thread.  Now I don't have to.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're threw the looking glass here, people!!
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: We're threw the looking glass here people.


~high-five!~
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does subby speak English?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

empres77: [storage.helloenglish.com image 508x261]


That kid is clearly dunking, not throwing.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA; "After viewing the tree in Rockefeller Center, I head down to Chinatown and then watch a movie."

Yep, Chinese restaurants and movie theaters are always open on Christmas. It's a tradition.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I throughout my back groaning over the headline.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my lionel train set and my matchbox/hot wheels both went to my nephews, the train set is still around. only thing mom threw out that i still sorta wanted was a two foot thick stack of mad magazines and a foot of national lampoons. that and my thingmaker plus about 150


there wasnt enough left of the model rocket collection to give away, same with the model airplane works.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: FTFA; "After viewing the tree in Rockefeller Center, I head down to Chinatown and then watch a movie."

Yep, Chinese restaurants and movie theaters are always open on Christmas. It's a tradition.


Oh, wait, wrong article....
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
150 thingmaker molds that is...
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/bf2tBFfM​LMk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

They're just going to be destroyed by a pathetic man-child anyway.

/don't farking touch me!


Bet he went through them first and took out any expensive ones.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
my kid and I are currently running our mighty max 1666.  It's getting tired.
He's burned out both of my childhood lionel.

He's 6 and is just learning about not destroying things.    So I had him build himself some village houses.   Starter houses if you will, And as you can see He's done some nice ornaments in the past!
 
nocturn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything after Starwars (1977) though... You're not going to find a lot of value in toys/comics anymore as "collect and hold" became more common. And now with the internet too many eyes are on too many things for there to be forgotten toys anymore.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't there be an element of rarity to value?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents were the opposite.  Hold on to everything, because it could have value, and then dump them all on the children once they become adults.  They could have monetary value!  Maybe for the thrift stores that got them all, but I don't have the time or patience to figure that out.  Donated, gone, done.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 The Chewbacca action figure with evidence of dog chewing isn't a valuable collectible, submitter.

So your mom is in the clear. For this, anyway.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: I held on to those "Archies" and "Monkees" records that you cut out of the backs of cereal boxes for a long time. Might still have a few in the boxes of old records. But I doubt that they are worth anything, other than as personal nostalgia. I played them on a "phonograph" that (literally) used a sewing machine needle.


Nice! I vaguely remember those, and definitely had ABC by the Jackson 5 - a pretty good tie-in with Alphabits as I remember.
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: southernmanblog: I held on to those "Archies" and "Monkees" records that you cut out of the backs of cereal boxes for a long time. Might still have a few in the boxes of old records. But I doubt that they are worth anything, other than as personal nostalgia. I played them on a "phonograph" that (literally) used a sewing machine needle.

Nice! I vaguely remember those, and definitely had ABC by the Jackson 5 - a pretty good tie-in with Alphabits as I remember.


I could not get the cereal box records to play.  Big letdown.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I had a 14" tall Lost In Space robot, with lights and sound and motorized wheels and everything, when I was like 4.

When I was 44, I saw one in a collectible consignment store window listing for $7500.

/goddammit, ma
//and don't get me started on my full-sized GI Joe collection you gave to my cousins
///who promptly destroyed them
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
99% of your kids toys and comics won't be worth the cost of shipping. Ever. And that 1%? Good luck figuring out what aging boomers and X'ers get a sudden craving for.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My sister and I are terrified of going through my moms house when she passes. She has all our crap. Plus collections of collections. Antique kitchen stuff, jewelry, 17 VW bugs, etc. It may take a few gallons of gas and a book or two of matches to clean up.
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

guestguy: The problem is that I played with the toys I had...so they had wear/tear/damage.  The shiat people will pay good money for is pristine, and typically still in its original packaging.  I knew kids who never opened their toys...they probably have a lot of valuable shiat now, but they were some boring kids to hang out with.


Yup our toys were beat to shiat because the few we had were played with heavily. For some reason people still pay money for crappy old Lionel trains, but most other things need to be in very good condition to have value. Even then it's questionable whether it was worth taking up storage space. People tend to live in homes, not warehouses.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

hershy799: Dad's Lionel trains were thrown out by his mother. Probably some valuable baseball cards too.


Thats why I never gave my train set to my eldest grandson.
He was train obsessed as a little kid, and still is sort of.

I could not trust his dad to not screw it up or simply throw it out.
Parts of it go back to Christmas 1959. And of course, it still works.

Maybe a decade from now, when he is stable in his own house (he's 17 now), he'll get them. Or if I die first.
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I cleaned out the basement from odds and ends I had picked up over the years when collecting other things, had when I was young, etc. and managed to sell it for a few thousand on facebook a few months ago. I know it was worth more on eBay, but I did not want to check to see what pieces were missing from Cobra's Terror Drome, Castle Grayskull, or the M.A.S.K. Boulder Hill Mountain Base. They were just tossed in big bags and boxes so I did just posted them up and took less for them to have someone to take it away.

I only posted a few things up on eBay that I knew were complete like Japanese Voltron figure sets.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My mom recently cleaned out the attic and found some old lego sets, boxes and all, from the early 90s. I think we got about 600 for all the sets so not too bad

All the other toys are worthless. Especially the PEZ dispensers.... I've got so many sitting around
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

your cats butt: 17 VW bugs



Toys or actual cars?
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
CSB:  As it relates to toys and selling old stuff...

A few weeks ago, I was out in York PA for the pinball expo.  One of the booths there was this guy selling toys.  Star Wars stuff mostly.  And a lot of the stuff he had was very much like a lot of shiat I also had, sitting at home of shelves.

You see...  When TPM came out, I bought up a shiatload of figures in the hope that they would someday be worth something, the same as the original series was.  Well, needless to say that was wrong.  Because they mass produced the fark out those toys, and a shiatload of people like me did the same thing.  In short, my entire collection was essentially worthless.

As I am having a conversation with this guy about it, he was asking about some other stuff I might have.  Like, original 1980's Transformers.  It turns out that, being a fan, yeah, I had a farking box of those things.

To make a long story short, I made more selling the Transformers than I did the SW toys.  But I made out good anyway.

We drove all the way back out to Lancaster PA to meet this guy and make our deal.

Now two things to mention about this:
1. He and his buddy were SO happy with all the stuff.  And he says to me, "Yeah, we are buying this stuff to resell it.  But first we are going to go home and play with them."  Which made me laugh out loud.  Because I could tell that his buddy was absolutely planning that.  It was like watching a couple of dudes in their 50s become little kids again.
2. About point #1.  I walked away from that deal thinking to myself, "That there was a GOOD farking business.  I'm happy with the deal and made some money.  And those dudes were super thrilled at their purchase."

It just couldn't have gone any better.
 
JackSandalwood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And this is why we have hoarders. Thanks a lot.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My brother and I had a ton of the original star wars toys from the 70's and 80's. Don't know what ever happened to them. They wouldn't be mint in box cause we were kids and played with them but I bet some of them would be worth something today.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guestguy: The problem is that I played with the toys I had...so they had wear/tear/damage.  The shiat people will pay good money for is pristine, and typically still in its original packaging.  I knew kids who never opened their toys...they probably have a lot of valuable shiat now, but they were some boring kids to hang out with.


Listen: I had the USS Flagg. Best Christmas ever. I'm sure it's worth a fortune in box because there is no kid that would have gotten one and not played with it. Invest in business, not collecting.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The only old stuff I kept was paintball gear. The value of it goes up and down autocockers were worthless 10 years ago but are the new hotness again right now for some reason. As far as investments go collectibles of any kind are risky if you want to keep stuff because you enjoy it that's great but if you want to make money put your beanie baby money into the stock market and you'll be further ahead.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: your cats butt: 17 VW bugs


Toys or actual cars?


Cars. Also three Studebakers, a 57 Tbird, 64.5 Mustang, and a very early Pontiac Fiero (only 12k on the odo) for some reason.
Those we keep.
 
