(New York Daily News)   You mean a Chanukah bush?
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chanukah
Youtube 4ZZMM5a2TBg
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Jews could certainly adopt Christmas if they want...the Catholics certainly did. Pagan holidays lend themselves well to Ecumenical seasonal celebrations.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a Chanukah Bush might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As a Muslim, I was glad to get away from my mother's menorah and my dad's tree. Much less work putting up decorations, except for Eid which my wife LOVES to decorate for!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Give this documentary a watch. It's quite good.
Dreaming of a Jewish Christmas - Documentary Channel
Youtube M8yMdMVRYr0
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Commercial Christmas is for everyone
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Do people grow them out for the holidays?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Plot Twist: Christians weren't supposed to have "christmas" trees either, but did the same thing centuries ago, because they envied the pagans.

O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum, Wie treu sind deine Blätter!
 
genner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ISO15693: Plot Twist: Christians weren't supposed to have "christmas" trees either, but did the same thing centuries ago, because they envied the pagans.

O Tannenbaum, o Tannenbaum, Wie treu sind deine Blätter!


Atheists aren't supposed to have them either but they envied the theists.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm a neo-pagan with a wide variety of beliefs, but I "celebrate Christmas". So do most of my Jewish friends.

I like Santa, I like Home Along and Die Hard, I like the Christ birth tale, I like the concept of observing the solstice, I like to reflect on the year gone by and spend time with family...I'm a fan of it all!

I do try to wish people a hearty 'Have a Good Holiday' if I'm out and about around the big day but I often will just say Merry Christmas as well. I mean it in an entirely non-denominational way and it's usually taken as such.

Most of the fun stuff about Christmas, like the tree and lights (and ol' St Nick), are of pagan origin anyway. I don't mind that the Christians co-opted them.
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The Jews could certainly adopt Christmas if they want...the Catholics certainly did. Pagan holidays lend themselves well to Ecumenical seasonal celebrations.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is that some terrible 70s Jewish porn?
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

