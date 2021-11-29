 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Good Morning America)   "So, just what do women DO while on maternity leave? Isn't it nothing more than paid vacation?" - Soon to be dead men, probably   (goodmorningamerica.com) divider line
66
    More: Obvious, Motherhood, maternity leave workload, mom, parents, data, GMA  
•       •       •

1005 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 3:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I recall getting the kids to accept bottles was  the point where my wife could get more than 2-3 hours sleep because I was able to help feed them.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am grateful to have had paternity leave for our second. Really made things easier for all involved.
 
Valter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Um - how about raising a child?
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jack-assed Stupidity is the new honestly.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good thing this wasn't asked by a guy on a panel with several women on it. He may not have made it out of the studio alive.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
honesty ^^
 
hershy799
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The United States is already in a demographic crisis. Paid family leave would help (somewhat).
Immigration would also help (moreso), but unfortunately the xenophobes on Capitol Hill won't let that happen.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I recall getting the kids to accept bottles was  the point where my wife could get more than 2-3 hours sleep because I was able to help feed them.


We settled into a routine where I would handle the 4am feeding.  I had my best ever year of fantasy football that year because I probably watched an hour of Sportscenter every night and the only way I could get my son to fall asleep was on my chest in complete silence so I'd spend an hour looking at my lineup on my phone.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wait i don't understand.  once the surrogate you hired has the kid why don't you just turn them over to your team of Guatemalan nannies until the kid is old enough to go to boarding school?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm currently in my second of six weeks of unpaid leave. I saved up plenty and am enjoying the hell out of raising child number three. I'm making sure mommy gets plenty of rest too.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"A woman charted her workload..." is just exactly what is wrong with 'Murica.

You know what new moms need to do?  They need to sleep, preferably when baby does.  If ever there was a point in your life when you need to step up and do more around the house, it is immediately after your partner gives birth.

Your "workload" should look like this.  "Gave some boob to the baby.  Took a nap."
 
meanmutton
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I recall getting the kids to accept bottles was  the point where my wife could get more than 2-3 hours sleep because I was able to help feed them.


That let us take shifts sleeping so each of us could get 4 hours of uninterrupted sleep, take our turn with the baby, then sleep for 4 hours and time-shift it so someone is up every 2 hours.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: wait i don't understand.  once the surrogate you hired has the kid why don't you just turn them over to your team of Guatemalan nannies until the kid is old enough to go to boarding school?


Dad? Is that you?

I want to come home...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When my wife went on her maternity leave, I helped out a lot. I even mowed the grass one week so she would have time to cook me some decent food. I remember one night I woke up at 2 AM because the baby was crying and I guess my wife didn't hear her. She's such a sound sleeper sometimes. Yep, those were exhausting times for me.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Good thing this wasn't asked by a guy on a panel with several women on it. He may not have made it out of the studio alive.


The first 2-3 months is ridiculously hard.
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Valter: Um - how about raising a child?


"Objectively, it's a lot, and every data point took time, ranging from five minutes for a diaper change to 30 minutes for a feeding, on average," said Cuneo, presenting the data to coworkers. "The real kicker is when it happens, 24 hours a day."

Cuneo's presentation was shared on TikTok by her husband, Michael DiBenigno, co-founder of Flow Immersive, a California-based company that focuses on data storytelling."

Oh I see. This is an advertisement for a storytelling app. Wonderful.

They're rich. Even poor people can have children. I ought to know, my parents were broke and stupid when they had me.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My 4 weeks of paternity leave was full of work. There is no down time with a newborn.

Even with both of us home, it was still a hell of a time. Sometimes I am surprised we kept  the kid alive - even more surprising we did it twice.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.


5 weeks of paid maternity leave is considered very generous in the US.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: tom baker's scarf: wait i don't understand.  once the surrogate you hired has the kid why don't you just turn them over to your team of Guatemalan nannies until the kid is old enough to go to boarding school?

Dad? Is that you?

I want to come home...


"I'm Sorry, but Mr. Trump is very busy. You said your name was Eric?"
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.


We can't even agree on the notion that universal healthcare is necessary in the middle of a pandemic.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Paid time off to do shower art - duh...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Recover because they just:

"Pushed something the size of a watermelon out of something the size of a lemon"        - Murphy Brown
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I recall getting the kids to accept bottles was  the point where my wife could get more than 2-3 hours sleep because I was able to help feed them.


My oldest, for several weeks after coming home from the NICU, refused to sleep unless he was touching someone. He would wake up every 20 minutes. If fed and touching someone he would sleep for 3 hours. My wife and I spent several nights just trading who was awake or sleeping in 6 hours chunks.

My youngest refused a bottle, no matter how we tried. I was rarely able to provide effective respite for my wife to get some sleep. It was bad for a while.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You all are scaring me.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Also the media: "bUt wHy aReN't aMeRiCaNs hAvInG cHiLdReN?"
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.

5 weeks of paid maternity leave is considered very generous in the US.


Hell, 5 DAYS would be considered generous these days.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

meanmutton: DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.

5 weeks of paid maternity leave is considered very generous in the US.


A year of mat leave at full pay here in Canada, for each of my two kiddos. That's the public service, which is more generous than most (I think it's usually 55% of your salary from government EI plus a top up depending on your employer) but still.

Countries should be investing in their future. See also universal pre-K, well-funded childcare, etc.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I recall getting the kids to accept bottles was  the point where my wife could get more than 2-3 hours sleep because I was able to help feed them.


Our issue was the first kid and a tiny bit, even less than normal, would fall asleep, then would wake up in a very short time. Short time as in my wife only managed 30 minute naps between feedings. Oh and pump tech was terrible compared to today. Oh and we were poor so formula was pretty much a no-go. Oh and this was before it was common for dads to be very involved so I couldn't easily use the kid as an excuse at work. Oh, and even after the other kid-centric items were corrected she'd still scream for hours the instant you tried to put her in the crib. This continued for over a year.

Her siblings are lucky they exist because after the first one we weren't sure we could handle a second. This was with her being a SAHM.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Paid time off to do shower art - duh...
[Fark user image image 425x566]


You are not a good person
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Having done pat leave, I can say it's not as rough as women may tell you.  I had plenty of time to vegitate or nap during the day.  And do the housework.  And the shopping.  And cook a meal.

Though that's not true of the first month, where a woman is still trying to recover from childbirth while still taking care of a child that can't yet sleep more than a few hours at a time.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've never known anyone male or female that came back from maternity/paternity leave and said "whew, that was restful nice X weeks off".
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Someone had a lot of free time to be creating data points, spreadsheets, videos, etc.

/ Runs away
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm a first-time father of an 8-month old.  Thank goodness both my wife and I were granted ma/paternity leave.  It wasn't enough.  Those first three months were very difficult.  And my kiddo was easy compared to what challenges can occur (as others have mentioned here).


It's a travesty the way we perceive work in America.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.


The statutory maternity leave is up to 12 weeks unpaid leave, provided your company employs at least 50 people.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I was fortunate enough to work for a company that gave paternity leave before it was cool. Those first two months are ridiculously difficult with two parents, I can't imagine trying to do it myself.

Also, for the rest of my life I will cherish those first couple months spent 24/7 with my babies. That is a unique time in a person's life that only happens a handful of times, so I'm glad I was able to do the best with it and help my wife in any way that I could.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Somacandra: I am grateful to have had paternity leave for our second. Really made things easier for all involved.


OMG yes.

I had it for my second and it was so so much easier even having a "test run" so to speak, lol.

Even if it was only two weeks....

//Both kids are turning out pretty awesome if I do say so myself, and I do!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember the first week making this kickass club sandwich one day.  I had a club sandwich at the hospital and it was lousy so I was determined to correct this wrong.  That's the most complicated thing I accomplished in my two weeks of paternity leave.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THE HARDEST JOB IN THE WORLD!
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Target Builder: DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.

The statutory maternity leave is up to 12 weeks unpaid leave, provided your company employs at least 50 people.


shiat.  It didn't even occur to me that when americans talk about paternity leave they might mean unpaid leave.  That's.... farked.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: "A woman charted her workload..." is just exactly what is wrong with 'Murica.

You know what new moms need to do?  They need to sleep, preferably when baby does.  If ever there was a point in your life when you need to step up and do more around the house, it is immediately after your partner gives birth.

Your "workload" should look like this.  "Gave some boob to the baby.  Took a nap."


honestly i think part of the problem is that they are so scattered that they need to let someone take over all things not feeding (if boobing it) and get sleep.   with our first mini-scarf when people would ask what they could do to help Mrs Scarf would say "oh whatever" or "we're tired but doing well" and i'd be thinking "WTF is she talking about?" but i was the man and so Oprah assure us we are useless with kids so i was relegated to the background.

with the second mini-scarf when friends would ask "what can we do to help?"  i said "here's three loads of laundry we need washed and folded" or "could you knock out those dishes please" or "here is a grocery list and some cash, please get the stuff and put it away" or "could you please pick kiddo #1 up from preschool and feed her dinner and not bring her back until bedtime?"  everyone was happy to help and all the other moms though "holy shiat, that's a good idea" and it became the norm in our friend group when new kiddos arrived.

basically what i'm saying is the best thing a new mother could do is get out of the way and let her husband/partner/whatever handle shiat.
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Republican Senators and Reps:

en.meming.worldView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thehobbes: You all are scaring me.


Well, there's always older kids foster care and/or adoption. No baby diapers. Never changes one of those.

Trade off can be things like pullups, wet beds, night terrors, tantrums that last hours, regular therapy sessions, house becoming an apothecary, emotional strain, staying up much of a night or 5 trying to sleep on the couch with a baseball bat within arms reach in case bio family starts crazy shiat...

/yes. I did the staying up most of the night thing more than a few times after family court hearings. Nothing happened. Just precautious.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: tom baker's scarf: wait i don't understand.  once the surrogate you hired has the kid why don't you just turn them over to your team of Guatemalan nannies until the kid is old enough to go to boarding school?

Dad? Is that you?

I want to come home...


home is for winners, not losers who get second place in the finger painting contest.  if you can manage to stop being such and embarrassment we'll send someone to fetch you at the end of the year.  obviously i'll be away all summer with my mistress and your mother will be, per usual, gin soaked and hitting on the pool boy at the lake house but we'll have cook send us a picture of you or whatever.

in the future please route all your requests through my secretary's second assistant and leave this line open for important things.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How to tell that not only is there no winning this argument, but that you've lost it before the first word was uttered:

"Paid vacation" is used with the connotation that it is, in and of itself, all other things being equal, a bad thing overall.  That employers shouldn't be pressured or required to grant it, and employees are selfish for wanting it, and lazy & entitled for taking it, if available.

That attitude needs to change, that social engineering undone, before you have a hope of addressing the sexist implications of not thinking it's appropriate for a new mother to have time off.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
After my second kid was born, my work was kind enough to pay me to stay home for about six months. Of course, that came in the form of laying me off the week before my wife was scheduled to come back from maternity leave, so between the 17 weeks of severance and the untaken vacation time, I had plenty of time to stay home and bond with the little fella. Worked out pretty well, considering we weren't sure how we felt about sending a kid with an N-G tube to daycare.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Target Builder: DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.

The statutory maternity leave is up to 12 weeks unpaid leave, provided your company employs at least 50 people.

shiat.  It didn't even occur to me that when americans talk about paternity leave they might mean unpaid leave.  That's.... farked.


Yes. It. Is.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fano: THE HARDEST JOB IN THE WORLD!


Unironically it was pretty farking hard, yes. Infants have basically no connection to anything approaching normal schedules for at least 2 months and are utterly dependent on parents. Also, my wife had an emergency C Section and was basically prostrate for the first week and my daughter spent a couple days in the NICU for meconium aspiration (yes she inhaled her starter poop). Babies, despite what you might think, don't just magically know how to eat, and she had trouble with nursing. So yes, a haze of 24 hour random sleep schedules punctuated by crying from both baby and mother, with added medical and care worries ends up being a hard job, yes even for fathers.

/It's my theory that infants cut (some) of that shiat out right at the point where you start considering hucking them out a nearby window
//New shiat replaces the old shiat but thems the breaks
///I (now single father) occassionally still want to huck her out the window at 10
////extra 'sudden unemployment is kinda like maternity/paternity leave but shiattier' slashie
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: 5 months of maternity leave is considered "very generous" in america?  Ya'll need socialism.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.