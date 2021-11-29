 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Alabama inmate who survived an execution attempt when authorities couldn't find a single useable vein to inject the lethal drugs into, has died 4 years later of natural causes. If you can call dying of cancer "natural'   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 2:05 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can call dying of cancer "natural'

Isn't it?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Adios Mofo
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dying of cancer is natural.

Yes, I can do it.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
See, Death Penalty fulfilled.
 
chawco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh I thought he said neutral causes!

If my cancer calls, tell it I said hello.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What, they just try one time to find a vein then they give up?
Give him a bottle of water and try again in 10 minutes.
If that doesn't work, jam a needle into an artery.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
His family seems to hold him in much higher regard than the victims family likely does
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What, they just try one time to find a vein then they give up?
Give him a bottle of water and try again in 10 minutes.
If that doesn't work, jam a needle into an artery.


Jamming it into an artery is most certainly cruel and unusual. If you don't understand why, let me explain:

Veins go to the heart.
Arteries go into the body tissues.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If you can call dying of cancer "natural'

Isn't it?


The cancer consumed his body so, naturally, he died.

When was the last time anyone died of supernatural causes?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If only there had been a way to inject cancer treatments.

Actually, a surgeon could solve that problem and provide a plug-in accessory. Rhinestones extra.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: If you can call dying of cancer "natural'

Isn't it?


Usually, but not if someone injects it into you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Doyle will be remembered for his generous and forgiving spirit"  Like this one time there was this hotel clerk that didn't have any bullets so Doyle gave him a couple of his.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not killing someone on death row just because they couldn't find veins to inject him with stuff that would kill him is extremely pretentious. People really love riding the high moral horse, don't they? "Oh we shall not kill this person via other means, because we do things by the book!" And so the criminal gets to "enjoy" a few more years of being alive. With all the "accidents" or "suicides" that happen in jail, couldn't they have just ended that guy? One less criminal for tax payers to house and feed.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dimensio: Sawdust and Mildew: If you can call dying of cancer "natural'

Isn't it?

The cancer consumed his body so, naturally, he died.

When was the last time anyone died of supernatural causes?


Sam and Dean Winchester side-eye each other nervously.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dont you hate it when you sit in the electric chair and they wont give you a pillow?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.