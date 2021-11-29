 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Material Girl mad because Instagram took down her post because she didn't have enough material on one nipple   (news.sky.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh no, we can't see a nipple we saw 40 years ago!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sex workers getting banned by the algorithm would like Madonna to advocate for them.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sweety
You ain't rocking that outfit,
You don't look sexy in shiat 25 yo wear

Look at hellen mirin or Sophia Lauren they can still rock the sexy
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Look at me!  I HAVE BEEN SILENCED!  Look at me! LOOK! LOOK, DAMN YOU!  LOOOOOOOOK!!!!
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Get off the internet grandma
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: Sweety
You ain't rocking that outfit,
You don't look sexy in shiat 25 yo wear

Look at hellen mirin or Sophia Lauren they can still rock the sexy


Tina Turner. FARK just celebrated her 82nd.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: Oh no, we can't see a nipple we saw 40 years ago!


Between her nudes in the 80s and her book in the 90s:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Grandmothers wearing leather and exposing nipples is not fap material.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there anyone left who hasn't seen her nipples?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Time to give it a rest, you old bag!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Social media is so weirdly puritanical. To comply with some weird-ass local laws, I presume.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still would. Don't judge.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
NSFW:

https://southpark.cc.com/video-clips/​b​26elv/south-park-old-anorexic-whore
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good. I do not want to see 60 year old nipples.

Unless they belong to Susanna Hoffs.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THE MILK'S GONE BAD!
 
Elzar
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We can haz cone bra?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: Social media is so weirdly puritanical. To comply with some weird-ass local laws, I presume.


More like they're trying to adhere to being SFW content, just like the site you're on now. There's plenty of other image hosts that allow full nudity. Why is it so important for Instagram (or Fark, for that matter) to do it?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I still would. Don't judge.


She knows things.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: (or Fark, for that matter)


Because advertisers don't like that shiat.

We've been over this before.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crap, I thought I was watching the California Raisins doing Madonna covers....
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Fart And Smunny: Social media is so weirdly puritanical. To comply with some weird-ass local laws, I presume.

More like they're trying to adhere to being SFW content, just like the site you're on now. There's plenty of other image hosts that allow full nudity. Why is it so important for Instagram (or Fark, for that matter) to do it?


It isn't. Making sure stuff is SFW makes sense. It just feels weird to me. That's all.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
61?
Not my cup of tea but not bad for 61.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, she seems to be holding up pretty well. I've seen much worse 63 year olds. MUCH worse.
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is there anyone left who hasn't seen her nipples?


Came to say this. Leaving satisfied.

/saw her nudie book in high school
//in the '90's
///meh
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No one want to see your nipples anymore, Grandma.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I still would. Don't judge.


Better wear 3 condoms if by some miracle that ever happens.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is that first pic a headswap or something? I wouldn't have thought that was a picture of Madonna if they hadn't said so.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Is there anyone left who hasn't seen her nipples?


Mae Mordabito: What if at a key moment in the game my, my uniform bursts open and, uh, oops., my bosoms come flying out? That, that might draw a crowd, right?
Doris Murphy: You think there are men in this country who ain't seen your bosoms?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are plenty of sites that one can freely expose the nipples with no repercussions.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The FB definition of evil is pretty twisty.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I can rap about committing atrocities like murder and rape, dance like I'm simulating sex, but show a nipple and you're done.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: 61?
Not my cup of tea but not bad for 61.


63.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: EdgeRunner: Fart And Smunny: Social media is so weirdly puritanical. To comply with some weird-ass local laws, I presume.

More like they're trying to adhere to being SFW content, just like the site you're on now. There's plenty of other image hosts that allow full nudity. Why is it so important for Instagram (or Fark, for that matter) to do it?

It isn't. Making sure stuff is SFW makes sense. It just feels weird to me. That's all.


Also, if you let a 61 yr old granny flash nips, how can you ban 16 yr olds? So everybody is ban.
(I understand about child porn laws, but they aren't always equally enforced across Instagram's global reach. There would be leakage)
 
daddio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That is not the boob of a 63 year old woman. She looks like she's trying to get up but has hip issues.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's nice to see a Fark thread that lets me add so many new "twunt" tags to my block list.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Yellow Beard: Is there anyone left who hasn't seen her nipples?

Mae Mordabito: What if at a key moment in the game my, my uniform bursts open and, uh, oops., my bosoms come flying out? That, that might draw a crowd, right?
Doris Murphy: You think there are men in this country who ain't seen your bosoms?


men: Funny thing about boobs. Once you've seen one pair, you want to see them all.
 
