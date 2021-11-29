 Skip to content
 
(iHorror)   "Damn you spirits, that was a perfectly good beer"   (ihorror.com) divider line
liltingbanshee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe it was a cat ghost.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
SCARY!

That could have been good beer wasted. Luckily, it just looks like Carlsberg.
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

liltingbanshee: Maybe it was a cat ghost.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tarnok
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read this headline in Laszlo Cravensworth's voice.
 
