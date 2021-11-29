 Skip to content
(Insider)   Hot new 'hitting mung' lifestyle trend of spacing out while staring at trees spreads from South Korea where its enjoyed in theaters or cafes that you pay to do it   (insider.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Henry Thoroughly approves
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 The company I work for pays me to do this. So there I am, staring out into space...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like what my office is doing to support us during the pandemic, i.e. giving lip-service to mental and physical health: "Oh, you're stressed because you might get COVID because we are making you come to the office even though your job can be done from home? Have you tried yoga?"
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe, can you please photoshop the Squidgames evil doll thing or maybe even better, that tree mall face from Eastern Canada into those bushes?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coyotes have been rather noisy lately in the group of trees (forest) behind my house. They're killing & eating things.
It doesn't lend itself well to tranquil staring.
 
Meez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you get shot by the guards if you move or talk before anybody else ?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just meditation? They can go to a temple or such place and sit and stare and look like they are trying to become enlightened than this.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob The Nob: [Fark user image image 850x479]


Haha yes
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is why I have a good camera, and UAV.
On the weekend, living in the Ozarks, I can hop in my car, crank up some southern rock,
blues...cruise the hills, take photos and relax.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i can't bloody see the forest because of the trees blocking my view.
 
stuffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Where I go to randomly stare.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: David Henry Thoroughly approves


I mean sure, why not. He also did it part time.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have found my life's work.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's the stuff that comes out when you press on a pregnant woman's belly
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.insider.comView Full Size

Ton of houses in the southeast look like this. Lots of solariums and screened-in porches. I would get stressed just thinking about the maintenance, pest control, and electric bills.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
South Korea is speed-running Japan.  Urbanization levels are crazy and parts of the countryside are depopulated.  With good broadband everywhere, there's no practical reason for that population density, but they've got a similar top-down work culture as Japan that requires lots of face time.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of my favourite parts of boy scout camps, and the only religious or spiritual ritual I've enjoyed, was Sunday morning service.  We would find a clearing in the forest and everyone would sit quietly for an hour. No preaching or any sort of organized service. We were just told to take a moment and enjoy everything around us.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have Youtube channels for that. And HD TV screens the size of picture windows.

Random example:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X0g​a9​8zakc
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: One of my favourite parts of boy scout camps, and the only religious or spiritual ritual I've enjoyed, was Sunday morning service.  We would find a clearing in the forest and everyone would sit quietly for an hour. No preaching or any sort of organized service. We were just told to take a moment and enjoy everything around us.


Quakers?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I can't sit still and just stare off into the distance like that.  I have to physically or mentally do something, like fiddle around with a cigar or play phone solitaire.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKRma​7​PDW10
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

brantgoose: We have Youtube channels for that. And HD TV screens the size of picture windows.

Random example:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4X0ga​98zakc


Stuff like this was a help during lockdowns. I like the "walk through Tokyo neighborhood" or "train ride in New Zealand" thing. People also send out drones in gorgeous places like Amalfi and Istanbul.
If you're still working from home full-time or a few days a week, it's really nice to just put on in the background, maybe turn the sound off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQhTE​U​Eopwc
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Needs cats.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There used to be a TV channel in one of Scandinavian countries that was just showing fire burning in the fireplace 24/7.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

brantgoose: SumoJeb: One of my favourite parts of boy scout camps, and the only religious or spiritual ritual I've enjoyed, was Sunday morning service.  We would find a clearing in the forest and everyone would sit quietly for an hour. No preaching or any sort of organized service. We were just told to take a moment and enjoy everything around us.

Quakers?


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

awruk!: There used to be a TV channel in one of Scandinavian countries that was just showing fire burning in the fireplace 24/7.


Pretty sure that's available everywhere now on streaming services.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Navel-gazing for a fee.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can't believe this is a thing.  They're such sweet natured souls.  And pretty defenceless.  Why on earth would you hit them?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Navel-gazing for a fee.


That's a strip club.  And hopefully gazing at more than navels.
 
BenjaminGrimm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I watch the Scandinavian train videos.  Hours of trains gliding through the wintery countryside filmed from the train's perspective.  I find them even more relaxing than the fire and I can watch for longer.
 
