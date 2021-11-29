 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   "THE WEDDING HALL IS ON FIRE" "Quiet, can't you see I'm eating?"   (ndtv.com) divider line
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fire is over there and this awesome free food is here.  So what's the problem?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The roof is on fire. We don't give shiat let the mothefarker burn. Eat motherfarker eat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I could have done without the gross smacking of his lips. Didn't his mother teach him any manners at all?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I probably wouldn't have left either. I would have turned my seat around to get a better view of the carnage whilst eating though.
 
