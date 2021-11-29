 Skip to content
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The upshot of that investigation shook the trio's faith in law enforcement and could end up costing the city a significant settlement if they sue.

Could?  It should cost them a significant settlement.  This isn't the old west anymore. If any other person would done this, they would been arrested and prosecuted.

I pressed Assistant Police Chief Michael Silva on how the investigators ended up citing Aloisi-Wiles. He said that security video from the restaurant did not show how the physical contact began, but Aloisi-Wiles' account and the video made clear she walked out of her way to confront Szelewski.

Even if she did walk out of her way to confront the person (she was obviously unaware it was an officer) his response is that of "I'm the Law." Didn't seem he tried to deescalate the situation, just to make it worse.

This sounds like a case of road rage and would have been much different if the person was a civilian vs a cop.

Well, again this is America so this crap shouldn't surprise anyone.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pig is lucky that none of the people he assaulted had a gun.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Culinary Dropout is a fairly upscale, expensive restaurant here in Tucson.  I assume that anyone who affords to eat there will be able to afford good attorneys.

Well, I guess our taxes will go up next year as a result.  Thanks, Cop on the Edge.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be above the law must be a great feeling. To have almost all of society support this is disgusting.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems pretty clear: charge him with assault, fire him, give them a few million. Not much else to say.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know how anyone sees a person (cop or not) kneeling on someone's neck anymore and doesn't immediately clobber them with whatever is at hand.

You know now that you might me watching a murder happen, and however it turns out for you personally it can't be worse than knowing you let someone be killed in front of you and didn't stop it.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot...

I see we've given up on pronouns having any meaning.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The pig is lucky that none of the people he assaulted had a gun.


yeah, where was the good guys making pew pew?
I thought Arizona was shooty.
Heck, last time I was there I saw a lady riding by with a tour group with a pistol leaning out of the back of the waistband of her yoga pants.

/looked like the world's most negligent cosplay.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought my children up to respect law enforcement, go to law enforcement because they are your ultimate protection

media0.giphy.comView Full Size


/Just stay away from them, minimize any contact with them, or not, and hope you don't get one of the "bad apples"
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The pig is lucky that none of the people he assaulted had a gun.


It was self-defense.  He had to strand on 2 women or they could have bumped his chest a second time and made his shirt more wrinkly.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wealthy, middle-aged white women got treated like any random Black person. This won't stand in Arizona!
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The pig is lucky that none of the people he assaulted had a gun.


Especially considering it's Arizona.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tuscon PD: We have investigated ourself and found we did nothing wrong.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the TPD, aggressive on protocol when it serves them, lax when it serves them. I'm glad I'm not in Phoenix, but I've seen too much typical cop bullshiat here. Lazy farkers, too.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with the state of policing and a headline like that, I presumed the Tucson officer was playing the role of ice cream machine
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: When a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot...

I see we've given up on pronouns having any meaning.



Unless you quote the whole sentence, in which case it the meaning is what it normally is as a relative pronoun.

"When a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot, Michelle Aloisi couldn't help but act."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I'm the judge I'm willing to give all 3 of them a weekend in the pokey to think about how not to be idiots in the future.
 
metric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: When a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot...

I see we've given up on pronouns having any meaning.


Did you only read the first phrase, or do you just have poor English comprehension? Here's the entire sentence:

"When a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot, Michelle Aloisi couldn't help but act."

Maybe the object of the pronoun would have been clearer if it were worded this way:

"Michelle Aloisi couldn't help but act when a man threw her daughter down in a Tucson parking lot."

The writer chose to put the object in the second part of the sentence, probably to emphasize the violence. Even so, it is not incorrect, and not really all that confusing, since Michelle is usually a female name.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did they poop on him or what?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good to see that the officer's deescalation training was used to the fullest.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If I'm the judge I'm willing to give all 3 of them a weekend in the pokey to think about how not to be idiots in the future.


So what did the two women do to deserve that?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's taking more than the average amount of steroids for a cop.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Abolish the police
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: GregInIndy: If I'm the judge I'm willing to give all 3 of them a weekend in the pokey to think about how not to be idiots in the future.

So what did the two women do to deserve that?


They upset a white man.
 
minorshan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

hissatsu: I brought my children up to respect law enforcement, go to law enforcement because they are your ultimate protection

[media0.giphy.com image 570x426]

/Just stay away from them, minimize any contact with them, or not, and hope you don't get one of the "bad apples"


Yeah, about 6 months ago I got a pretty serious arguing with my parents but nothing violent until I tried to wrestle of the cell phone away when they wanted to call the police.

I was having a serious panic attack and had no friend to solve it and I was begging them to go get something they didn't want to that was the Crux of the argument.

By the time the cops arrived it was 4 hours later at 3 a.m. and they want to listen everything is calmed down. My mom is asleep by then my dad talked to them I gave him the same story separately he said he wanted to press charges. They charge me with domestic assault took me to jail for a night which they charge you for and now I have to pay $500 in fines and go to anger management classes if I don't want to go to jail for 6 months. The cops told me we had to be separated for at least overnight basically 24 hours until I could return and instead of offering us the opportunity to get me a hotel room I had to go to jail. Because I've been unemployed for quite some time it's costing my parents, the victims the money
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Cops version of events for tackling a 60 yo woman and her daughter (which was mostly filmed):

"He's just there for a family event. These women started the confrontation by initially blocking his travel, then confronting him with some claim that he was driving too fast, which he denies.
"He gets out and he's confronted by them. He had no intention of escalating or having this go further. The one woman chest-bumps him, and that's when he decided that he needed to take her into custody."

C'mon guys, you're not even trying.

/Because they don't have to
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: The pig is lucky that none of the people he assaulted had a gun.


You kidding.  The girl was charged not the cop.  If she had a gun she would never get out of jail
 
The Gunslinger Roland
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Seems pretty clear: charge him with assault, fire him, give them a few million. Not much else to say.


See, the problem is that it isn't clear at all.  Yeah, the guy is *probably* at fault, but without any evidence either way, it's a he said vs she said type of situation. The one thing in the article that I think is telling though, is that the guys lawyer said that he got out of his vehicle and was then confronted by the women.  This one line tells me that he initiated the confrontation by getting out of the vehicle.  But, without any evidence, it's really hard to tell.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cop with anger management issues starts a fight with 2 woman and an old lady. He should be fired immediately, and never allowed to be in charge of anything more dangerous than a pillow for the rest of his life.

Truthfully though, he'll likely get away with it. But Tucson? The city is going to PAY for his crime.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Cops version of events for tackling a 60 yo woman and her daughter (which was mostly filmed):

"He's just there for a family event. These women started the confrontation by initially blocking his travel, then confronting him with some claim that he was driving too fast, which he denies.
"He gets out and he's confronted by them. He had no intention of escalating or having this go further. The one woman chest-bumps him, and that's when he decided that he needed to take her into custody."

C'mon guys, you're not even trying.

/Because they don't have to


The best part is that he "gets confronted by them," close to the womens car.  Weird, that.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He assaulted white people? That's potential grounds for consequences.
 
minorshan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Addendum: until I can get a job and pay them back.
They've supported BLM for years, understood police shiftiness on a conceptual level, but this finally made my 75 yr old folks vow to never call the cops again.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: thatboyoverthere: GregInIndy: If I'm the judge I'm willing to give all 3 of them a weekend in the pokey to think about how not to be idiots in the future.

So what did the two women do to deserve that?

They upset a white man.


I was thinking the last line on that German House Rules knickknack
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I won't put in writing what I wish had happened to that violent thug on the scene, and which I hope happens in all such situations, but your imagination won't have to wander far to land on it.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cop with anger management issues starts a fight with 2 woman and an old lady. He should be fired immediately, and never allowed to be in charge of anything more dangerous than a pillow for the rest of his life.

Truthfully though, he'll likely get away with it. But Tucson? The city is going to PAY for his crime.


This is why police officers should be required to obtain professional liability policies that cover themselves, with no more than a super-preferred rate subsidy from the department.  Let the officer's insurance take the first hit of a lawsuit.  If their actions result in a higher rate from their insurer, they get to cover the cost.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And the cops wonder why people don't trust them.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JessieL: I don't know how anyone sees a person (cop or not) kneeling on someone's neck anymore and doesn't immediately clobber them with whatever is at hand.

You know now that you might me watching a murder happen, and however it turns out for you personally it can't be worse than knowing you let someone be killed in front of you and didn't stop it.


Yes and no.  The daughter with the camera could have grabbed a rock or kicked him in the balls.  I'm not getting stabbed jumping into the middle of someone else's fight.

/I'm definitely not getting involved with a domestic disturbance as there is a 50/50 chance the victim will be the one to stab you
//the knee on the back is what kills, not the neck
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Gunslinger Roland: Bathtub Cynic: Seems pretty clear: charge him with assault, fire him, give them a few million. Not much else to say.

See, the problem is that it isn't clear at all.  Yeah, the guy is *probably* at fault, but without any evidence either way, it's a he said vs she said type of situation. The one thing in the article that I think is telling though, is that the guys lawyer said that he got out of his vehicle and was then confronted by the women.  This one line tells me that he initiated the confrontation by getting out of the vehicle.  But, without any evidence, it's really hard to tell.


He also never identified himself as a cop and instead of getting back into his car he escalated the situation; Tucson police are taught how to NOT escalate an encounter.

He sucks at his job, he was totally at fault, and he needs to be fired.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Gee. Imagine if they were black...

Oh wait...
 
squidloe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The cop is pissed because someone dared to not "respect ma authoritah"
 
minorshan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

minorshan: Yeah, about 6 months ago I got a pretty serious arguing* with my parents but nothing violent until I tried to wrestle of the cell phone away when they wanted to call the police. That just hands on a phone.**

I was having a serious panic attack and had no friend***

he said he **** want to press charges.


* argument
**no strikes
***meds or other coping chemicals/methods available to them
****didn't
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
From the article:

"He's just there for a family event. These women started the confrontation by initially blocking his travel, then confronting him with some claim that he was driving too fast, which he denies.
"He gets out and he's confronted by them. He had no intention of escalating or having this go further. The one woman chest-bumps him, and that's when he decided that he needed to take her into custody."

You escalated the moment you got out of your vehicle because an old lady wasn't walking fast enough for you, you violent douchebag.

It's no more complicated than that. YOU GOT OUT OF YOUR VEHICLE TO CONFRONT THEM.

THAT'S ESCALATION!

And I don't believe for a minute they attacked him. Guaran-farking-tee he did exactly what they said he did. They didn't 'respect his authority' enough and so he had to make clear he was Super Tough.

Also from the article:

In the end, they did not bring any charge against Szelewski - no citations, no nothing.
Instead, they cited Brittany Aloisi-Wiles for a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct.

Of farking COURSE they did. How many times have we seen this same shiat play out? A cop acts like the violent goon he is, and the people he attacks are the ones charged? It's damn near a cliché.

We know the legal gang member will come out of this fine, too. As always.

What should happen to him, though, isn't fit for print.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is that Jeremy Dewitte?
 
electron_wind
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I respect law enforcement. I have no tolerance for the pigs that makeup around 25% of the force (around here anyway). I stay out of the neighboring county because their force is about 90% bullet-headed ex-military PIGS. They refuse to wear body cameras around here - anyone wonder why?
 
fsbilly
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTFA: "I brought my children up to respect law enforcement, go to law enforcement because they are your ultimate protection," Aloisi said. "Our experience has said that's not really true."

Aaaaannnnd now these women know how POC always feel. The "bad apples" are spoiling the bunch because the "good apples" are just clock watching until they can retire and collect.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JessieL: I don't know how anyone sees a person (cop or not) kneeling on someone's neck anymore and doesn't immediately clobber them with whatever is at hand.

You know now that you might me watching a murder happen, and however it turns out for you personally it can't be worse than knowing you let someone be killed in front of you and didn't stop it.


The fact that someone was like, "hey officer friendly, c'mon, let me reassure you!" boggles the farking mind. You see a guy beating up a trio of women, one of whom is limping, you soccer kick said dude in the side of the head like you're trying to launch him toward the moon.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why is the other blad man just standing there recording it, too? Get the crazy dude off those two women, and call 911 for an ambulance to take him to the psych ward.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: If I'm the judge I'm willing to give all 3 of them a weekend in the pokey to think about how not to be idiots in the future.


We would sure save alot of court cost by sending the victims to prison with their assailants, are you king Solomon? (s)
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: JessieL: I don't know how anyone sees a person (cop or not) kneeling on someone's neck anymore and doesn't immediately clobber them with whatever is at hand.

You know now that you might me watching a murder happen, and however it turns out for you personally it can't be worse than knowing you let someone be killed in front of you and didn't stop it.

Yes and no.  The daughter with the camera could have grabbed a rock or kicked him in the balls.  I'm not getting stabbed jumping into the middle of someone else's fight.

/I'm definitely not getting involved with a domestic disturbance as there is a 50/50 chance the victim will be the one to stab you
//the knee on the back is what kills, not the neck


Jesus farking christ, What a bunch of dissembling bullshiat.

You can just say, "I'm a selfish wuss."
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here's how Aloisi-Wiles explained it: "He was saying, 'What are you going to do,' inches from my face. I was so surprised by such an aggressive reaction. He was escalating, he was getting so mad.

American police training, "Always be escalating."
 
