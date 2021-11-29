 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   ♫ COVID was travelin' tonight on a plane ♫ I can see the troglodytes bein' detained ♫ Oh, and, I can see Spaniards failing to fly ♫ God these schnooks are vandals, must need a crowd to up and die ♫   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That brought clouds to my eyes, subs.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
farking horrible
 
lincoln65
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looking forward to seeing everyone from the last three threads that reminded all of us that travel bans don't work and are pointless.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bravo, Subby! Nice headline.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, Gov. Abbott is worried about all those illegals coming across the Texas border from South Africa... SMH.

Seriously, it's the assholes who think the rules don't apply to them that are going to be the folks spreading the new variants around...
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let them fly again. But this time throw them out over the ocean.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Looking forward to seeing everyone from the last three threads that reminded all of us that travel bans don't work and are pointless.


They work if you ban all travel.  Blocking a few countries is pointless.
Block all travel, see how bad it is and keep hospitals under capacity.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Travel bans could work if there was any way to keep 7.5 billion people from crossing largely unmonitored borders.

So, not really.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New variant is already spreading locally in Scotland

https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/146​5319159441596424?t=BK4Yh4yYhB9vMRpJWMI​wWA&s=19
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: Let them fly again. But this time throw them out over the ocean.


I was going to say execute them. I like your style to be sure.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Imagine being seated next to one of them on the plane when they come to get escorted away by the people in Hazmat suits.Guarantee you they a) didn't tell any of the other passengers what was going on, or b) quarantine any of the other passengers. So these people infected god knows how many others who will now go on to spread it around Spain when they arrive.

I was listening to how the people on the planes with the Omicron infections were treated and it was laughably bad. They herded the entire plane full of people into an enclosed room and then tested each person one by one and let them leave to go into the general population with no quarantine, after putting them in close contact with The Infected for close to 5 hours (that after an 8+ hour flight.) First off, you don't test positive that fast; secondly, why would you put everyone in a situation that almost guarantees more spread?

18 months in and the authorities still have no farking clue what they're doing.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: lincoln65: Looking forward to seeing everyone from the last three threads that reminded all of us that travel bans don't work and are pointless.

They work if you ban all travel.  Blocking a few countries is pointless.
Block all travel, see how bad it is and keep hospitals under capacity.


Money hates that idea. Money's worth more than you; it must be, as it's the one that's been doing the talking during the entire goddamned pandemic.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: New variant is already spreading locally in Scotland

https://twitter.com/BNODesk/status/146​5319159441596424?t=BK4Yh4yYhB9vMRpJWMI​wWA&s=19


Blimey!
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The most professional policing job I have ever seen in my life was at Schiphol.  Arab dude was screaming and yelling after debarking his flight, and generally being an ass.  He was yelling two things which caught my attention...  "IN AMERICA....!!!!"  and "JUST KILL ME NOW!!!!"  It is almost as if he had some experience with American Cops.  The Dutch cops simply restrained him after a minor struggle, put him on the little golf cart, and hauled him away.  You could still hear him shouting "KILL ME NOW!!" as they rolled on down the concourse.

So while it is great that the Dutch are arresting plague rats, I doubt very much if they received the justice they deserve.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Travel bans could work if there was any way to keep 7.5 billion people from crossing largely unmonitored borders.

So, not really.


A ban doesn't have to effectively end all travel, just make it markedly slower and/or shorter, in order to have an effect. It's like the vaccine - it's not 100% effective, but it still works.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GalFisk: cowsaregoodeating: Travel bans could work if there was any way to keep 7.5 billion people from crossing largely unmonitored borders.

So, not really.

A ban doesn't have to effectively end all travel, just make it markedly slower and/or shorter, in order to have an effect. It's like the vaccine - it's not 100% effective, but it still works.


It's ironic that knucklehead is actually pointing out the one travel scenario that would actually work.  Make everyone walk everywhere.  It has good personal distancing and is outside.  There's plenty of time for symptoms to become obvious.  Sick people will naturally drop out because they can't continue.
 
