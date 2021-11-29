 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Austin News KXAN)   The strength of your COVID antibodies depends on sex, so start banging   (kxan.com) divider line
37
    More: Interesting, Immune system, Vaccination, antibodies levels, younger people, new study, Dr. Brandon Michael Henry, COVID-19 vaccine, Texas researchers  
•       •       •

1227 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Nov 2021 at 1:50 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nice try... I got fooled by the Federal Boobie Inspector, you won't get me again.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If with yourself counted...I'd be immortal.....
 
oldfool
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm dead
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If solo time counts, some Farkers are going to be invincible.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can I get a prescription? So my insurance will pay for it.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A/S/L?
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't see anywhere in the article if it makes a difference, partner/ no partner.

Asking for a friend.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Welp, guess I'm done for.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So... It IS time to start sucking eachothers dicks?
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least I'm vaccinated.
 
docilej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Rearrange 'omicron' and you get 'moronic'.
 
genner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

docilej: Rearrange 'omicron' and you get 'moronic'.


This changes everything.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Jensaarai: A/S/L?


18/F/CA. Wanna cum visit me?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lady J: nice try... I got fooled by the Federal Boobie Inspector, you won't get me again.


Username etc etc
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If with yourself counted...I'd be immortal.....


There can be ONLY ONE!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lady J: nice try... I got fooled by the Federal Boobie Inspector, you won't get me again.


Stop complaining.
You passed.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If I can just hermit a few more years, then my stock on the dating market will soar!  Soar, I tell you!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Jensaarai: A/S/L?

18/F/CA. Wanna cum visit me?


I dunno, are you into girls?  I graduated early from High School last May.  I'm really bummed about not being in cheer, anymore.  Maybe I could do a few for you while you guys bang?
 
jimjays
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was happy to get my vaccines and booster. But a sex change is where I draw the line. Even if the government is paying for it.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Jensaarai: A/S/L?

18/F/CA. Wanna cum visit me?


Chris Hanson seen lurking the thread...
 
severedtoe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Oh well, i guess it's my turn to help thin the herd.  I was hoping i could get my kids through college first.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Cue an even more unfun version of Y: The Last Man...
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come on ladies, I'm here to help.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So even COVID wants incels dead?  I am liking this virus more and more
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Subby's mom is making me invincible.
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: nice try... I got fooled by the Federal Boobie Inspector, you won't get me again.


Those people are super sexist and never want to inspect my man boobs.
 
chawco
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image image 450x334]


Oh good, if you got boned, thats good.
 
Cheron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jimjays: I was happy to get my vaccines and booster. But a sex change is where I draw the line. Even if the government is paying for it.


Not sex change, change of sex. You know like in the afternoon or either the lights on
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Mr. Shabooboo: If with yourself counted...I'd be immortal.....

There can be ONLY ONE!


If you two are gonna sword fight, get a room.

/s
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vaccinated, then got a breakthrough case, recovered, then boosted.

When do I get my super powers?  I was told I would be Magneto with a built in 5g hotspot by now.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How I Met Your Mother S05 E17 bang bang song
Youtube 9d6f9j7gAdY
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chawco: Lady J: nice try... I got fooled by the Federal Boobie Inspector, you won't get me again.

Those people are super sexist and never want to inspect my man boobs.


I've been trying to join the IBTC since I got my man boobs, but apparently I don't meet their criteria either.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Never ending booster shots. Sigh.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dr. Brandon Michael Henry, one of the lead scientist physicians in the study

I dunno if I trust this guy, he's got three first names.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
TINAB
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.