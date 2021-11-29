 Skip to content
(Canada Newswire)   Today, you can finally enjoy Justin Bieber's sweet balls in your mouth   (newswire.ca) divider line
    Tim Hortons, Chocolate, Tim Hortons restaurants, Justin Bieber, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, Tim Hortons collab, iconic Original Blend coffee, Chief Marketing Officer  
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Justin Bieber is a talented little sh*t. Full Stop.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Selena Gomez: No thanks, been there done that.
 
cravak
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They need a cash value for this prize in case someone would prefer not to have to gash there eyes and ears out after the concert
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NPR's Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls - SNL
Youtube bPpcfH_HHH8
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can we not get just ordinary non-celebrity endorsed pastries anymore?
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You'll never know true power until you've tasted the testicles of a man who has wronged you. -Santiago
 
mike_d85
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Call me when Ariana Grande gets in on this action.  We all know she loves licking donut holes.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't being making promises you can't deliver.
🤭
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I would imagine JB's balls are as busy as a New York street, complete with a "No Waiting" sign posted.
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
snworksceo.imgix.netView Full Size
 
blodyholy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Up next, the Canadian Tire colab: BiebCoin; in lieu of Canadian Tire money.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
These celebrities will do anything for a buck.  Even play a concert in saudi Arabia...right Justin?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Not even if they were deep fried Canadian Oysters wrapped in Back Bacon and served up with a Molson, eh?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the stupidest advertizing campaign I've heard of in a loooooong time. It's like a bunch of eighty year olds got together and tried to come up with something 'hip'.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Over in one.

Last out get the lights.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe non-fans will buy these to affix to their snowmen and start a new sport of shooting snow sculptures in the nuttage?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
are they also covered with stupid tattoos and soaked in herpes?
 
brilett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have to buy some of those just to see what they're like. And for the souvenir box.
 
