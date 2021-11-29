 Skip to content
(The Hollywood Reporter) Remember Bart and Lisa, on this site, in 1989, nothing happened
44
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, at least they still have the one where Homer asks President Clinton for some Tang.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm waiting for the hackers to inflitrate and lock in continuous coverage of Tiananmem Square on all Chinese media for a week, locking in disabling with the economy and financial markets.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm waiting for the hackers to inflitrate and lock in continuous coverage of Tiananmem Square on all Chinese media for a week, locking in disabling with the economy and financial markets.


You're part of the reason why Hollywood will use "hackers" to resolve problems caused by lazy screenwriters.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
evil corporation
Youtube bkYh3xC2Y30
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to China a couple of years ago. We hired a guide to take us around. When we went to Tiananmen, I asked a question of her about protests of 1989 and she nearly fled in terror thinking we were government spies or something. You could see the fear in her eyes. She made it very clear that this was not something that we ever spoke about. Thankfully we didn't have anyone show up and take us away.

/csb
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go easy on Disney, they don't have all the money yet. When there's not a single dollar left in the hands of someone they might potentially offend, then they can worry about things like ethics.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family Guy; German tour bus
Youtube sacn_bCj8tQ
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"NONE OF YOU ARE TO OFFEND CHINA! GOT IT???"
chumley.barstoolsports.comView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.


you are a complete moron if you think that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But there's still a Tiananmem Square  right?  A smarter regime would turn it in to a mall, parking garage or even a nice park.   "How can any one protest here?  It's 30% Orange Julius Day!   Violence while the whisps of Mrs Fields chocolate chip cookies are in the air?  Unpossible!  I come here to save on Dockers, not turn against a delightful regime."
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It was years before we saw this episode again, so <shrugs>.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [YouTube video: Family Guy; German tour bus]


That bit was such a tell that MacFarlane has never been to Germany, let alone Munich. Memorials were all over the place (and even on the ground you walk; e.g. the Rose Movement papers reproduced in some of the bricks/tiles near Marienplatz IIRC...)
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.


Meh, we aren't locking people up if they mention it.

Yet.

/Let's see if I can get Fark in trouble with China
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scott4long
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: But there's still a Tiananmem Square  right?  A smarter regime would turn it in to a mall, parking garage or even a nice park.   "How can any one protest here?  It's 30% Orange Julius Day!   Violence while the whisps of Mrs Fields chocolate chip cookies are in the air?  Unpossible!  I come here to save on Dockers, not turn against a delightful regime."


Already happened; Tiananmem Square is indeed a tourist attraction now.  The shopping mall and food courts are a brief walk nearby.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In Disney's defense, who else will make the crap they need to sell to the rubes at the mark up they need to get their bonuses?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So pull the entire episode, not cut 3 seconds of that one gag?
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: I'm waiting for the hackers to inflitrate and lock in continuous coverage of Tiananmem Square on all Chinese media for a week, locking in disabling with the economy and financial markets.


The Chinese authorities would simply start powering-down critical nodes for the data and broadcast networks and sort it all out offline, likely by combing connectivity logs and then murdering whole households.

No "hacker" is going to track down the Chinese-media equivalent of disabled QAM encoders for their cable TV network or broadcast transmitters for their OTA TV network and restore them.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]


Must. Destroy. Capitalism. (For enabling the CCP).
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's easy for people outside of China to criticize this kind of thing. Any Disney or Disney adjacent company employees who do live there would be the ones who have to face the Chinese government. Terrible things can happen to them and their families. So I laugh pretty hard when people make a stink about this. It isn't Disney (or any other company) making this decision in a vacuum. It puts real people in real danger. It amazes me how many people conveniently forget that when they rant and rave about this kind of crap. It's kind of embarrassing to see armchair quarterbacks make brazen comments about things they know so obviously very little about.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.


Maybe in your shiatty school district.
/ At least you could "what about" the US.
 
TWX
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image 640x480]

Must. Destroy. Capitalism. (For enabling the CCP).


You can narrow-down that blame pretty well:

wixiban.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

you are a complete moron if you think that.


The proposals in Texas, a state that influences school curriculums around the country through its huge textbook market, amount to some of the most aggressive efforts to control the teaching of American history. And they come as nearly a dozen other Republican-led states seek to ban or limit how the role of slavery and pervasive effects of racism can be taught.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: OtherLittleGuy: I'm waiting for the hackers to inflitrate and lock in continuous coverage of Tiananmem Square on all Chinese media for a week, locking in disabling with the economy and financial markets.

The Chinese authorities would simply start powering-down critical nodes for the data and broadcast networks and sort it all out offline, likely by combing connectivity logs and then murdering whole households.

No "hacker" is going to track down the Chinese-media equivalent of disabled QAM encoders for their cable TV network or broadcast transmitters for their OTA TV network and restore them.


Well not with that attitude!
 
thornhill
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

Meh, we aren't locking people up if they mention it.

Yet.

/Let's see if I can get Fark in trouble with China
[Fark user image image 850x510]


We're getting there.

We've taken the first step with banning certain topics. When teachers defy the ban, GOP controlled legislatures will escalate the penalties.

I think we all know that it's only a matter of time until the Texas or Florida punishes teaching CRT with jail time.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: It's easy for people outside of China to criticize this kind of thing. Any Disney or Disney adjacent company employees who do live there would be the ones who have to face the Chinese government. Terrible things can happen to them and their families. So I laugh pretty hard when people make a stink about this. It isn't Disney (or any other company) making this decision in a vacuum. It puts real people in real danger. It amazes me how many people conveniently forget that when they rant and rave about this kind of crap. It's kind of embarrassing to see armchair quarterbacks make brazen comments about things they know so obviously very little about.


This rant reminds me of something....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

you are a complete moron if you think that.


250722-778774-raikfcquaxqncofqfm.stackpathdns.comView Full Size


/They revolted because Mexico banned slavery
//Only two Tejanos and one other Mexican signed the Texas Declaration of Independence
///The majority of signors immigrated into Mexico illegally
 
Jesterling
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Ragin' Asian: [YouTube video: Family Guy; German tour bus]

That bit was such a tell that MacFarlane has never been to Germany, let alone Munich. Memorials were all over the place (and even on the ground you walk; e.g. the Rose Movement papers reproduced in some of the bricks/tiles near Marienplatz IIRC...)



Or it could just be a funny joke in a silly cartoon
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: It's easy for people outside of China to criticize this kind of thing. Any Disney or Disney adjacent company employees who do live there would be the ones who have to face the Chinese government. Terrible things can happen to them and their families. So I laugh pretty hard when people make a stink about this. It isn't Disney (or any other company) making this decision in a vacuum. It puts real people in real danger. It amazes me how many people conveniently forget that when they rant and rave about this kind of crap. It's kind of embarrassing to see armchair quarterbacks make brazen comments about things they know so obviously very little about.


Uhh we don't, and shouldn't, buckle to censorship pressure anywhere, least of which to a foreign country.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.


Right, we should not scrub away history in order for it to serve as a reminder of our past in order to change the future. People deserve to know exactly how slavery began in America so that we are never culturally bamboozled again.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

What_Would_Jimi_Do: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

you are a complete moron if you think that.


And Republicans will never actually outlaw abortion, it's too important a vote getter for them!
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I went to China a couple of years ago. We hired a guide to take us around. When we went to Tiananmen, I asked a question of her about protests of 1989 and she nearly fled in terror thinking we were government spies or something. You could see the fear in her eyes. She made it very clear that this was not something that we ever spoke about. Thankfully we didn't have anyone show up and take us away.


And just think, multiple Farkers are huge fans of their political system, because "not talking about banned topics out of sheer terror" looks an awful lot like "peaceful, confident societal consensus" from the outside.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.


You live in the south, don't you?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I went to China a couple of years ago. We hired a guide to take us around. When we went to Tiananmen, I asked a question of her about protests of 1989 and she nearly fled in terror thinking we were government spies or something. You could see the fear in her eyes. She made it very clear that this was not something that we ever spoke about. Thankfully we didn't have anyone show up and take us away.

/csb


Do they really need a police state carefully controlling what people can say about their past sins? Can't they just have strong social taboos, biased text books, and foaming at the mouth crazy parents at PTAs to sweep that kinda stuff under the rug, like Japan does with WW2 atrocities or America with a whole bunch of racist stuff?
 
falkone32
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: So pull the entire episode, not cut 3 seconds of that one gag?


Seems sensible, as now there is something clearly missing that people can investigate on their own. If you just remove the gag it would be like nothing happened. I suspect the rest of the episode may have been objectionable as well.
 
Mock26
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I find it absolutely hilarious that people are actually so ignorant about China as to be shocked by this.
 
Salmon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's, Bort, you idiots.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: What_Would_Jimi_Do: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

you are a complete moron if you think that.

The proposals in Texas, a state that influences school curriculums around the country through its huge textbook market, amount to some of the most aggressive efforts to control the teaching of American history. And they come as nearly a dozen other Republican-led states seek to ban or limit how the role of slavery and pervasive effects of racism can be taught.


https://www.google.com/amp/s/edsource​.​org/2021/california-becomes-first-stat​e-to-require-ethnic-studies-in-high-sc​hool/662219/amp
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: cew-smoke: It's easy for people outside of China to criticize this kind of thing. Any Disney or Disney adjacent company employees who do live there would be the ones who have to face the Chinese government. Terrible things can happen to them and their families. So I laugh pretty hard when people make a stink about this. It isn't Disney (or any other company) making this decision in a vacuum. It puts real people in real danger. It amazes me how many people conveniently forget that when they rant and rave about this kind of crap. It's kind of embarrassing to see armchair quarterbacks make brazen comments about things they know so obviously very little about.

This rant reminds me of something....

[Fark user image 425x549]


Get out of my head, dammit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


From the people who brought you this
 
MZach42
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny_vegas: UNC_Samurai: What_Would_Jimi_Do: thornhill: Meanwhile in the U.S., we're scrubbing the history and legacy of enslavement from school curriculums.

So let's call it even.

you are a complete moron if you think that.

The proposals in Texas, a state that influences school curriculums around the country through its huge textbook market, amount to some of the most aggressive efforts to control the teaching of American history. And they come as nearly a dozen other Republican-led states seek to ban or limit how the role of slavery and pervasive effects of racism can be taught.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/edsource.​org/2021/california-becomes-first-stat​e-to-require-ethnic-studies-in-high-sc​hool/662219/amp


This is an article in the Houston Chronicle about how TX influence over text books is waning (from 2014):  https://www.houstonchronicle.​com/news/​houston-texas/education/article/Lone-S​tar-influence-on-textbooks-waning-nati​onwide-5921656.php

Is there new documentation that TX still wields significant influence over text books nationwide?  I think that is old news.
 
