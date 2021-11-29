 Skip to content
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she atleast have a train spotter?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been covered before.

Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in."


Well, it's silly and maybe stupid, but if they aren't doing that with an 80mph train coming down the track, it isn't dangerous.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Street level train crossings probably should not exist because humans are really bad about not standing in the way of unstoppable forces.....
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LookatmeI'manattentionwhoreOhLongJohns​onOhLongJohnson OhLongJohnsonOhLongJohnson
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Darwin need to have a seat over there?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they're no Mary T. Wojtyla but then, who is?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: 'The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in."


Well, it's silly and maybe stupid, but if they aren't doing that with an 80mph train coming down the track, it isn't dangerous.


I smell a new tiktok challenge.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This seems like the tamest thing to write a pearl clutching article about, some people are posing for instagram shiat on a train track when the train is nowhere in sight.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taylor Swifting?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 'The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in."


Well, it's silly and maybe stupid, but if they aren't doing that with an 80mph train coming down the track, it isn't dangerous.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are there warning lights, etc, or is this a place where a train sneaks up on you?
If there's an actual crossing there, by definition they expect people and cars to occasionally be on the tracks as they go across. That doesn't mean farkery is allowed. But stopping for a second on a bike to take a photo down the tracks isn't a big deal if there's no train and the lights aren't going off.
Handstands, rolling around on the tracks, that's TikTok farkery.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Real trains go 180 mph.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look at me, I'm an atten -- train hood ornament.
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
South park - Train, Oh long johnson
Youtube JaKo3g19E9Y
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 'The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in."


Well, it's silly and maybe stupid, but if they aren't doing that with an 80mph train coming down the track, it isn't dangerous.


sure but what they are going to do is get some footage of the train when it does come and then cut it together as if she just dodged out of the way.  all the people who know what she's doing will see it for the idiocy that it is and those to stupid will try to duplicated it and get hurt.    ... ... ... now that i think about it a bit...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: 'The two girls doing handstands are completely oblivious to the dangers they are putting themselves in."


Well, it's silly and maybe stupid, but if they aren't doing that with an 80mph train coming down the track, it isn't dangerous.


Seriously. I kept waiting for a train to show up in the instant they left the tracks but no train.

Non-story is a non-story.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MrBallou: This has been covered before.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/IJNR2EpS​0jw]


I work in rail safety.  I consider that video a modern masterpiece.

/ I am expert!
 
OlderGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Saw the results of a person hit by a train... speed limit on those tracks was 45 mph...  slow freight just passed, going north, guy walked across right after it passed, and right into the path of an Amtrak going south, at speed... you could hear the splat / thud..  had cops and rescue walking around picking up chunks of human for about 30 minutes.. train proceeded to the next crossing, where the FD hosed off the front of the train.   Comment heard from a rescue guy : " one more idiot gone, hope he didn't procreate !"...  all I saw after the hit was pieces of shait flying through the air.. did NOT go and look... had some guy lay on the tracks a few years back.. the body was rolled up under a train car and the legs were laying beside the track..  didn't look at them, either.  Guess that is a quick way to go....
 
WilderKWight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
