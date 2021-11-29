 Skip to content
(KOMU Columbia)   Merriam-Webster chooses vaccine as the 2021 word of the year, well at least for some people   (komu.com) divider line
8
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1. a preparation administered by injection to stimulate the body's immune response against a specific infection or disease
a: the thing Trump and his family got the second it became available
b: the thing all the Fox News, Newsmax and OANN workers were mandated to get
c: the thing all the national (and most of the local) Republican officials got
d: the thing all of the above tell you NOT to get because your freedoms?
 
70Ford
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
whats higher?
% of people who are vaccinated
% of people who have used a dictionary

extra credit:
whats the overlap?
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully, the defn conveys that a vaccine is not 100% immunity, just much better resistance than anything else. We really screwed up the branding with "vaccine" in the states. "Vaccines" eradicate polio and the measles. "Shots" are something that helps with the Flu.

/ not that anyone will read a dictionary
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should have done two words: vaccine and contrarian.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

oopsboom: whats higher?
% of people who are vaccinated
% of people who have used a dictionary

extra credit:
whats the overlap?


Hey, dictionaries have a lot of pages.  That makes them a bargain for outhouses!
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kubo: They should have done two words: vaccine and contrarian.


Vaccinarion?
 
BigMax
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Kubo: They should have done two words: vaccine and contrarian.

Vaccinarion?


I prefer plague rat.

Or biological mutation factory.

But vaccinarion is pretty good.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

