(NJ.com)   The Jersey Shore: Walk on beach, pick up shells, discover unexploded World War II projectile ordnance   (nj.com) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And least it wasn't a needles or a coney island white fish.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Wildwood Police Department would like to remind residents and visitors that if you located any munitions on the beach or anywhere else in the city, please do not touch or handle them. These munitions are dangerous and should only be handled by qualified personnel," police officials said.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Depends on the "experts"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Snooki unavailable for comment.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just use them to play horse shoes
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
WWIII stuff, too.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nazis shelled New Jersey?  Now, I am conflicted about Nazis

Now, I gassy
Crop dusting time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A Wildwood resident found a World War II-era munition on the beach and brought it to a nearby residence

Go back to Step 1 there...
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Leftover from Fishtown Philly Neighborhood show and tell night last summer.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MBooda: WWIII stuff, too.
[Fark user image 850x359]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
...realize you are in New Jersey and detonate it.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Snooki unavailable for comment.


She's too busy at her home in Long Island.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You said "pick up shells" twice.
 
Mock26
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When I read "Jersey Shore" my first thought was from the Nazi occupation of Jersey.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My mind assembled all those letters so that I initially saw "dildos"
That's a weird kind of dyslexia.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [Fark user image image 850x567]
My mind assembled all those letters so that I initially saw "dildos"
That's a weird kind of dyslexia.


Or, you've just got dildos on the brain
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"You found a shell on the beach? What's the matter, Willard - doesn't it sound like the ocean when you hold it up to your ear?"
Bob Newhart - "Defusing A Bomb" - HILARIOUS!
Youtube ArMf6xbMsLI
 
