(CNBC)   The omicron has hit the fan   (cnbc.com) divider line
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The article linked within the text is promising - if Omicron outcompetes the earlier strains but has extremely mild symptoms, it could actually be a very, very good thing.  

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/omicr​o​n-covid-variant-symptoms-heres-what-we​-know-so-far.html

Unfortunately... this is America.  We don't readily accept foreign-sourced replacements for what works well enough already.  We'll stick to Delta like it's the US Customary Measurements, paper checks, or the swipe and sign credit cards.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Unfortunately... this is America.  We don't readily accept foreign-sourced replacements for what works well enough already.  We'll stick to Delta like it's the US Customary Measurements, paper checks, or the swipe and sign credit cards.


Counterpoint: This is America. Any mitigation strategy that requires us to do things differently or inconveniences business travelers is wrong and must be opposed at all costs as a dire threat to FreedomTM.

If Omicron can outcompete Delta, we're going to do fark-all to stop it. Whether it's milder or deadlier.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The article linked within the text is promising - if Omicron outcompetes the earlier strains but has extremely mild symptoms, it could actually be a very, very good thing.  

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/omicro​n-covid-variant-symptoms-heres-what-we​-know-so-far.html

Unfortunately... this is America.  We don't readily accept foreign-sourced replacements for what works well enough already.  We'll stick to Delta like it's the US Customary Measurements, paper checks, or the swipe and sign credit cards.


that's a big if and there isn't enough data yet.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: The article linked within the text is promising - if Omicron outcompetes the earlier strains but has extremely mild symptoms, it could actually be a very, very good thing.  

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/29/omicro​n-covid-variant-symptoms-heres-what-we​-know-so-far.html

Unfortunately... this is America.  We don't readily accept foreign-sourced replacements for what works well enough already.  We'll stick to Delta like it's the US Customary Measurements, paper checks, or the swipe and sign credit cards.


Omicron is very recent (first reported to WHO on Nov 24th) and there are several weeks lag time between infection and hospitalization.  It's probably too early to start spreading information on how severe it is, or is not.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe THIS will be the variant that will be intimidated away by maskless idiots open-carrying rocket launchers into Stuckeys all across the southland.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
WHO warns

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Full martial law lockdown.  Shut down the borders hard.  Including state borders.  Have the military snipers take out any unmasked people in public.  Lock the whole farking nation down for 2 months.  Asking people nicely to do the right thing has failed.  Time for Biden to Chanel that big dick energy he had when cornpop and his bad boys threatened him.  Time to wrap a chain around the heads of the plague rats.  Time for ultra fear.
 
