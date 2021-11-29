 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   How dare they save lives 24 hours a day?   (bbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Move somewhere else. Try not to require air evac.

Thr house where I grew up was under the flight path for medical helicopters. All day, all night. We got used to it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they hauled the screaming victim away. No thanks for that?
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

This remains in my HoF for relevance
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I read the actual headline and thought it was about a doc resident because they never get time to sleep. Turns out, it's just some random douche who doesn't understand what emergencies are.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What is the Britquivalent of a Karen?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But don't that air ambulance dare be even a second late if that person, their family, or friends needs evac.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I feel like in the yesteryear before the internet this would never have been a new story.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone should write a book
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NINEv2: What is the Britquivalent of a Karen?


A Margaret
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorta like the jackholes who won't pull over for EMS on the roads- gee, I hope you never discover your whole life hanging in the balance when the ambulance can't get to you because some selfish boil on the butt of society can't be arsed to give way.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The complaint was anonymous so the proper thing to do is simply ignore it.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I live close to a fire station... Not next to it but basically on the main street they'll take to any nearby fire. Next to me is a building that's for old folks though. Lots of visits by paramedics and fire trucks there.

It doesn't bother me. It is what it is. They're doing their jobs.

But the aholes who honk their horns at the intersection can DIAF. They were still doing that shiat during the pandemic shutdowns. These people were enjoying the lightest traffic and fastest commute, in a generation or two, and they still had to farking press on that horn.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How about this whiney lil bag of pus go DIAF and do not dare to call an ambulance.

\\used to live near a hospital and the chopper filght path went over my how low enough to rattle windows.  Every time i heard them my thoughts were "there but for the grace of God go I".  Nice to know they were there.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's like me complaining about the crack den across the street. Sure it's loud all hours of the night, but it's good to know it's there when I'm jonesing for some rock
 
bthom37
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ah, truly a story worthy of the BBC.
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How dare they save lives 24-hours a day? What about the patient? How dare they get sick outside of normal business hours?!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jackandwater: How about this whiney lil bag of pus go DIAF and do not dare to call an ambulance.

\\used to live near a hospital and the chopper filght path went over my how low enough to rattle windows.  Every time i heard them my thoughts were "there but for the grace of God go I".  Nice to know they were there.


I live on a main arterial street and constantly have fire trucks and ambulances heading to the hospital going by at all hours. They only occasionally wake me up but I just figure at least I'm not having as bad a day as the person in the back of that truck.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I will no longer donate to your cause = I have never donated to your cause, and I don't even know what you actually do
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NINEv2: What is the Britquivalent of a Karen?


I believe it would be Lord Karen III of Karenton
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even the BBC is running "here's what a bunch of people said on Twitter" stories now?

I give them six months before they start using headlines like "and Twitter isn't having it" or "it went badly for them."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meat0918: I feel like in the yesteryear before the internet this would never have been a new story.


Mary Richards:  Mister Grant?
Grant:  What is it Mary?  I'm busy drinking.
MR:  Well, Mr. Grant.  I'm working on a story about this guy who lives next to a hospital
Grant:  A hospital?  What is it?
MR:  A big building with sick people but that's not important, Mr. Grant.  Seems this person is upset about the sirens and noise the hospital makes.
Grant:  Is this a new hospital?  Did they just build it next to this guys house?
MR: No, sir.  It's been there for 60 years.  He just bought the house next to it.
Grant:  Really?  (on the intercom) Ted!  Get in here!
Ted:  You wanted to see me, Lou?
Grant:  Yeah.  Mary's working on this story about a guy who bought a house next to a hospital and he is complaining about all the noise.
Ted:  You want me to lead with it on the 6 O'clock, Lou?
Grant:  Naw.  I want you to stand very still.  Now, watch Mary
(Lou punches Ted in the nuts, Ted falls to the floor behind Lou's desk)
Ted:  Ow!
Grant:  I want you to go over to that guy and I want you to do that, Mary
MR:  Oh, Mr. Grant.
Grant:  I can send Murray but it's your story, Mary
MR:  No.  I'll do it, Mr. Grant
Grant: Be sure to tighten that fist.  Really send it.
MR:  Yes sir.  (Mary Leaves)
Grant:  Ted, what are you doing on my floor?  That's where I spit.
 
