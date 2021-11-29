 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   About visiting Japan for the holidays   (twitter.com)
Original Tweet:
 
Wobambo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stupid flu Demonrat hoax to get mail-in votes.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Stupid flu Demonrat hoax to get mail-in votes.


Or ooga booga big Pharma Bill Gates Fauci bucks.
 
40 Dollars In A Checking Account
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Stupid flu Demonrat hoax to get mail-in votes.


Deep State trying to repress my freedoms, totes.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is bad news for non-Japanese people who wanted to buy used panties from a vending machine this holiday season.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: This is bad news for non-Japanese people who wanted to buy used panties from a vending machine this holiday season.


That's okay, there's still plenty of Gamer Girl Bathwater floating around.
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Stupid flu Demonrat hoax to get mail-in votes.


You gotta be impressed with how many other nations we roped in, no?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Only time you would really want to visit japan to see its beauty is when sakuras are in bloom


Otherwise you specifically avoid the holidays so its not crowded with idiots
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shogun begins once again gai gin.
 
thisispete
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I just posted this concern in a different thread, but... I really find it disconcerting that this new variant is being reported as something we don't know much about, and doesn't look like something to worry you.

But, governments around the world are going full President Madagascar all of a sudden.

Someone here is panicking an incorrect amount. And I am worried that it might be me, since these governments have better information and expert guidance than I have.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's so weird to see that there are countries that can do this and not have people screaming over it. When some Western countries announced restricted flights from South Africa there was a woman given screentime on BBC to call it racist.  Our borders are more of a suggestion anyway so it doesn't matter, but come on.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: I just posted this concern in a different thread, but... I really find it disconcerting that this new variant is being reported as something we don't know much about, and doesn't look like something to worry you.

But, governments around the world are going full President Madagascar all of a sudden.

Someone here is panicking an incorrect amount. And I am worried that it might be me, since these governments have better information and expert guidance than I have.


Honestly, I'd rather have global governments overreact than underreact.

Overreact? A few weeks of being inconvenienced.

Underreact? Well, that's how we got here.
 
