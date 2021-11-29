 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   TFG's former Acting Director of National Intelligence steps up to defend Ghislaine Maxwell   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Nov 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Are they though?  Even if true, Democrats are more than willing to burn their own over stuff like this, unlike Republicans.
If you are going to be a shiatheal in public office, your best bet is GOP, they they will have your back.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm assuming everything he said is a lie, unless we get actual evidence.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Epstein committed suicide in his cell, as we all know. So this is the only chance for justice. I
Didn't want to jump right in with this as it may be a bit of a threadjack. I hope it isn't enough to
Kill the thread entirely. But as Maxwell's testimony is the closest we can now get to hearing from Epstein
Himself we should take everything we hear seriously and be prepared to take swift and decisive action as a society.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't he busy burning books or putting people in ovens?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's so much stupid from the GQP, I'm surprised they can tweet so much idiotic statements in a single tweet.

/Twitters are for twits.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The thing is, Democrats will prosecute their own, while Republicans hide anyone associated's involvement. It's kind of big difference, especially in a case where there are underage prostitutes, some of which weren't exactly volunteers.

Burn this Judas Goat b*tch down to the waterline.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: The thing is, Democrats will prosecute their own, while Republicans hide anyone associated's involvement. It's kind of big difference, especially in a case where there are underage prostitutes, some of which weren't exactly volunteers.

Burn this Judas Goat b*tch down to the waterline.


No such thing as a "voluntary underage sex worker"
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baka-san: hubiestubert: The thing is, Democrats will prosecute their own, while Republicans hide anyone associated's involvement. It's kind of big difference, especially in a case where there are underage prostitutes, some of which weren't exactly volunteers.

Burn this Judas Goat b*tch down to the waterline.

No such thing as a "voluntary underage sex worker"


Some are more volunteers than others. But, yes, you're correct, even the "volunteers" don't know what they are agreeing to.
 
Headso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?


I think the cameras are barred, not the media.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Look at the other thing!  Me and thousands of other traitors to the United States who deserve punishment are invisible!  A coup attempt is none of your concern!

-FIN
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Epstein committed suicide in his cell, as we all know. So this is the only chance for justice. I
Didn't want to jump right in with this as it may be a bit of a threadjack. I hope it isn't enough to
Kill the thread entirely. But as Maxwell's testimony is the closest we can now get to hearing from Epstein
Himself we should take everything we hear seriously and be prepared to take swift and decisive action as a society.


The swift and decisive action that allowed Epstein to be an open secret for decades?  So open that McFarlen made jokes about it on family guy?

Nothing will come of this.  She will Epstein herself eventually.  With the guards asleep and the cameras malfunctioning.  She will get corona virus twice to the back of the head.

At best, a B or C level celeb is sacrificed.  Ain't no top level politician or CEO going down for anything.
 
sniderman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm assuming everything he said is a lie, unless we get actual evidence.


Always a safe assumption with these asshats.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun Fact:  All those pictures of Epstien and D2S?  Back then, he was a Democrat!!!!

Faceplant, libberielibberiedos
 
Headso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?

I think the cameras are barred, not the media.


I don't think the media is actually barred, shockingly this guy is lying.

An order issued on November 24 by the judge in Maxwell's case, Judge Alison J. Nathan, stated that the court will "facilitate substantial public and press access at the Courthouse."
https://www.newsweek.com/ghislaine-ma​x​well-trial-gag-order-press-access-1653​870
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Are they though?  Even if true, Democrats are more than willing to burn their own over stuff like this, unlike Republicans.
If you are going to be a shiatheal in public office, your best bet is GOP, they they will have your back.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Odds Grinnell is in the client database?

Like a few posters have said, this is Kabuki Theater. We *might* see a big shot, like Prince Andrew, sacrificed for the plot, but I'm not counting on it. And another version of this ring probably already exists. As crazy as the original QAnon crap was, it wasn't entirely wrong.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Are they though?  Even if true, Democrats are more than willing to burn their own over stuff like this, unlike Republicans.
If you are going to be a shiatheal in public office, your best bet is GOP, they they will have your back.


Wait, Prince Andrew is a Democrat?

This is just another attempt to implicate the Clintons in child sex trafficking to satisfy the Qidiots and feed their unhealthy fixation on destroying a successful Democratic power couple.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maybe an A lister might be implicated, if they are already dead or on the outs.  Maybe Cosby will be implicated.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Odds Grinnell is in the client database?

Like a few posters have said, this is Kabuki Theater. We *might* see a big shot, like Prince Andrew, sacrificed for the plot, but I'm not counting on it. And another version of this ring probably already exists. As crazy as the original QAnon crap was, it wasn't entirely wrong.


Yeah, no great conspiracy really required; the wealthy and powerful protect each other because they're afraid if they don't they're next. Just like how cops will cover for other cops even if they had never met before. They also consider themselves above the rest of us, and the rules don't apply to them.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?


Should be.  Everyone, even these scumbags, deserves a right to their day in court.  All the public needs to hear is the result.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Odds Grinnell is in the client database?

Like a few posters have said, this is Kabuki Theater. We *might* see a big shot, like Prince Andrew, sacrificed for the plot, but I'm not counting on it. And another version of this ring probably already exists. As crazy as the original QAnon crap was, it wasn't entirely wrong.


Doubtful considering he is gay. Not that I don't think he would, he is that reprehensible. He campaigned for a farking Nazi while hhe was the ambassador to Germany.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Epstein committed suicide in his cell, as we all know. So this is the only chance for justice. I
Didn't want to jump right in with this as it may be a bit of a threadjack. I hope it isn't enough to
Kill the thread entirely. But as Maxwell's testimony is the closest we can now get to hearing from Epstein
Himself we should take everything we hear seriously and be prepared to take swift and decisive action as a society.


Do you have any evidence to back that claim?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Other than the lies, let's also mention once again how inappropriate such a tweet is from a man of his supposed stature.

I'm guessing he's involved, but the way. Got that beak wet at some point.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?

Should be.  Everyone, even these scumbags, deserves a right to their day in court.  All the public needs to hear is the result.


If all we get is the result, how do we know it isn't corrupted by power.  Or by a judge going to bat for the defense?  Or by a prosecution going to bat for the defense?  Or by witnesses who suddenly flip flop their stories when on the stand?

Yep, that's what we need, more cameras disabled or "malfunctioning".  We need more secrecy and darkness.  How about with the cameras banned, the bailiffs all take a nap during the trial?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Great_Milenko: Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?

Should be.  Everyone, even these scumbags, deserves a right to their day in court.  All the public needs to hear is the result.

If all we get is the result, how do we know it isn't corrupted by power.  Or by a judge going to bat for the defense?  Or by a prosecution going to bat for the defense?  Or by witnesses who suddenly flip flop their stories when on the stand?

Yep, that's what we need, more cameras disabled or "malfunctioning".  We need more secrecy and darkness.  How about with the cameras banned, the bailiffs all take a nap during the trial?


We'll shoot.  Time to get into that time machine and go back to the 1940s to get those pesky cameras un-banned.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If he only had The Rittenhouse Judge -- this could all go away.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If anyone goes to jail over this, it would probably be democrats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

transporter_ii: If anyone goes to jail over this, it would probably be democrats.

[Fark user image image 474x266]


In this picture, what party is Donald Trump a registered member of?
 
Masakyst
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sure, it's a lie, but it sounds like it could be true, and isn't that what really matters?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like a peek at Ghislaine's cheat sheet.  The one where she refers to "Non indicted Character 1" and it refers to some big wig and Non indicted Character 2 refers to someone else.

Prosecution:  So on the night of December 12th, at the Christmas party, Non indicted Character 1 came up to you and requested a 12 year old 'party favor'
Ghislaine:  (Checks her sheet) "Yes"
P:  And did Non indicted Character 1 make this request?
G: "Well, he waved his little hands in my face and said "Ivanka or Marla or the new one is out of town spending my money.  I need a little blonde number that looks like this" and he showed me a photo of his daughter.
P:  And you procured this blonde for Non indicted Character 1?
G:  Yes.  Non indicted Character 2 had three blondes on his lap.  He wouldn't miss one.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gordon Bennett:
Epstein committed suicide in his cell, as we all know. So this is the only chance for justice. I
Didn't want to jump right in with this as it may be a bit of a threadjack. I hope it isn't enough to
Kill the thread entirely. But as Maxwell's testimony is the closest we can now get to hearing from Epstein
Himself we should take everything we hear seriously and be prepared to take swift and decisive action as a society.

...is there something you're trying to tell us?
 
bthom37
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Headso: hoodiowithtudio: Headso: The media have been barred from the courtroom.

Isn't this true of all federal cases?

I think the cameras are barred, not the media.

I don't think the media is actually barred, shockingly this guy is lying.

An order issued on November 24 by the judge in Maxwell's case, Judge Alison J. Nathan, stated that the court will "facilitate substantial public and press access at the Courthouse."
https://www.newsweek.com/ghislaine-max​well-trial-gag-order-press-access-1653​870


No cameras, but there's a telephone number to call and listen in to the trial.  I'm sure that some people will stream that audio on the various sites as well.  Pretty normal, they've been banned from federal courtrooms since 1972, per a speed read of the website for the federal court system
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Most of the powerful people caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell trafficking trial are Democrats."

You mean Trump? Yeah... he was a D back then.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Odds Grinnell is in the client database?

Like a few posters have said, this is Kabuki Theater. We *might* see a big shot, like Prince Andrew, sacrificed for the plot, but I'm not counting on it. And another version of this ring probably already exists. As crazy as the original QAnon crap was, it wasn't entirely wrong.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pedophile-like typing detected.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Odds Grinnell is in the client database?

Like a few posters have said, this is Kabuki Theater. We *might* see a big shot, like Prince Andrew, sacrificed for the plot, but I'm not counting on it.


He must be sweating right now.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IlGreven: Gordon Bennett:
Epstein committed suicide in his cell, as we all know. So this is the only chance for justice. I
Didn't want to jump right in with this as it may be a bit of a threadjack. I hope it isn't enough to
Kill the thread entirely. But as Maxwell's testimony is the closest we can now get to hearing from Epstein
Himself we should take everything we hear seriously and be prepared to take swift and decisive action as a society.

...is there something you're trying to tell us?


Drink our Ovaltine?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.