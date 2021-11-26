 Skip to content
(NPR)   Sure, a decentralized autonomous organization sounds like something you'd only hear mentioned in a Monty Python sketch, but what you have to remember is that we're talking about crypto investors
    Chicago Bulls, Krause House DAO, separate group of crypto fans, Property, Organizers of Krause House DAO, Slam dunk, NBA Executive of the Year Award  
axeeugene
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listen - strange men loitering on the internet distributing crypto is no basis for a system of sports team ownership. Supreme purchasing power derives from a central banking authority, not from some farcical blockchain ceremony.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$4 million towards an NBA franchise? They'd be lucky to get two sheds and a machine that goes *ping* for that.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I won't take cryptoads seriously until they buy a futsul team.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Organizers of Krause House DAO are asking the public to please refrain from laughing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Would you like to buy a tulip instead?
 
Valter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
AKA jobs nobody wants to do.

Church work?! I read the dang thing now you ... i get paid for it? Doesn't this sort of thing send a person to heck?
 
NoFarkingName
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: AKA jobs nobody wants to do.

Church work?! I read the dang thing now you ... i get paid for it? Doesn't this sort of thing send a person to heck?


I believe you've lost the poopsmith thread.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now we see the violence inherent in the block chain!
Now we see the violence inherent in the block chain!
Help! Help! I'm being rehashed!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
For one thing, it is no where in the universe of what the group would need to place a credible bid on even the least-valuable NBA team (The Memphis Grizzlies, estimated to be valued around $1.3 billion

What, really?!
Also, I'm getting a serious Miami Vice / German Techno vibe from their logo. I expect David Hasselhoff to burst through it like a pitcher of Kool Aid
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
smokewon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've got Scotty Pippen, Michael Jordan and my older brother melted down into an NFT that I'll sell for 4 million cryptos right now.
 
bughunter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For the three of you out there who don't get the reference:


Right of Self Determination - Monty Python Holy Grail : Autonomous Collective
Youtube -8bqQ-C1PSE


It's arguably the wittiest scene in the whole film.

/but Sir Belvedere at the witch trial gives it good competition
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Slightly off-topic but I just saw this and had to share:

Polkadot is an open source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that enables the blockchains built on top of it, known as "parachains", to execute atomic inter-chain transactions between themselves in a trust-minimized way, thereby creating an interconnected internet of blockchains...

This cryptogibberish is getting out of hand.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It seems insane given how quantum-computing is progressing, financial quackery aside.
 
