#11: Poopsmith
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case anyone is wondering, if you freeze a giant turd and put it on a jeweler's lathe, you won't succeed in turning shiat into gold, you'll just splatter shiat all over the shop.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assistant Jester
Herring Lumberjack
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family paid a genealogist to track our French roots. The furthest back they could find was a Jean-Marie LeBoulc'h who lived in the 1200s as a "fermier" (farmer)

One of his descendants founded a farming implement company that's still in business...

/mot related by blood as far as I know but still kinda neat
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
7. Alchemist

TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

/not* dammit
//my ancestors would be ashamed
///at least I'm still alive, you surrender-monkeys
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead guy hauler
tzzhc4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were actually called Gong Farmers.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gong_​f​armer
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wonder how many were just layabouts or ruffians. I don't suppose those jobs paid much, though.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
#12 Memesmith.

Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: In case anyone is wondering, if you freeze a giant turd and put it on a jeweler's lathe, you won't succeed in turning shiat into gold, you'll just splatter shiat all over the shop.


The jeweler wishes you'd told me that sooner.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
ansius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Poacher was probably the most common, but it won't appear in tax records.
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: They were actually called Gong Farmers.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gong_f​armer


I only learned yesterday what night soil is. Good times.
 
