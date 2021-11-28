 Skip to content
(The Week)   Swiss voters uphold Covid restrictions as they don't want to be as ignorant as the US   (theweek.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Redh8t: Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone


Your understanding of the average American voter (read voter again) is poor, to say the least.

Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

SplittingAces:

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Your understanding of the average American voter (read voter again) is poor, to say the least.

Name one thing I listed that doesn't have majority voter consensus at the federal level. Please
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
About two-thirds of the population has been vaccinated. So far, Switzerland has been spared the strict lockdowns neighboring countries have implemented,

That's a downright Trumpian vaccination rate, and if I'm not mistaken the Swiss never shut down schools at all.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Although most of the country's major political parties supported the restrictions, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party opposed them

Conservatives are farking cancer for this world.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abe Vigodas Ghost probably thinks I subbed this, as he put me on ignore about the Swizz actually not being stupid, just because they vote on everything.

They also accepted better working conditions for nurses, and denied random selection of federal judges.

Whats btw. up with announcing to people that you're putting them on ignore, like, "hah, I got the last word, and now you can't respond!", uh yeah Abe Vigodas Ghost, now I can just talk about you.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to get it right If they want to avoid a Swiss miss
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: Although most of the country's major political parties supported the restrictions, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party opposed them

Conservatives are farking cancer for this world.


You know how you get rid of cancer?  Radiation and poison.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone


Funny thing with some of those is that what they poll at and what people vote for can be quite different.  Colorado had a universal healthcare plan on the ballot and it only got 21% of the vote.

Also, polling on abortion is a bit funky. People claim they like the Roe decision, but in the same poll, a majority would agree to ban abortion if the reason was for gender or the Mom just didn't want the kid.(impossible to enforce, but still inconsistent with support for Roe V Wade).
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces:

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Your understanding of the average American voter (read voter again) is poor, to say the least.

Direct democracy is stupid, Switzerland being a prime example.

Untill recently women could not vote, because the men kept voting against it.

Also, direct voting leads to weaker politicians, as they don't have to take any responsibility, but rather just pander to which ever the wind blows.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: SplittingAces:

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Your understanding of the average American voter (read voter again) is poor, to say the least.

Direct democracy is stupid, Switzerland being a prime example.

Untill recently women could not vote, because the men kept voting against it.

Also, direct voting leads to weaker politicians, as they don't have to take any responsibility, but rather just pander to which ever the wind blows.


While here in America politicians take responsibility for their actions and never pander.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: SplittingAces:

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Your understanding of the average American voter (read voter again) is poor, to say the least.

Name one thing I listed that doesn't have majority voter consensus at the federal level. Please


Frank Stallone.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Redh8t: Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Funny thing with some of those is that what they poll at and what people vote for can be quite different.  Colorado had a universal healthcare plan on the ballot and it only got 21% of the vote.

Also, polling on abortion is a bit funky. People claim they like the Roe decision, but in the same poll, a majority would agree to ban abortion if the reason was for gender or the Mom just didn't want the kid.(impossible to enforce, but still inconsistent with support for Roe V Wade).


How the question is asked is very important in what the response will be.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I don't survive this outbreak, tell my wife 'hello'
 
VarmintWrangler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ketchuponsteak:
Direct democracy is stupid, Switzerland being a prime example.

Untill recently women could not vote, because the men kept voting against it.

Also, direct voting leads to weaker politicians, as they don't have to take any responsibility, but rather just pander to which ever the wind blows.

Ah, yes, let's instead make sure we have a Ruling Elite Class, they can help the poor proles understand how things _should_ be run.  Are you aware of how stupid you sound?

It's literally the function of governments to be the will of the people, for better or worse.  Anything else is throwback to previous authoritarian government styles that were rightfully overthrown.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I think will show what sort of people they are is now that it's confirmed that the restrictions are 100% democratically supported is whether right-wingers in switzerland will follow them without complaint now.

My money is on 'no' and the whole referendum was just them wasting people's time and money.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switzerland is the reserve of measles that infects everyone when the flakes stop vaccinating their klods.
 
AntiSane [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: koder: Although most of the country's major political parties supported the restrictions, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party opposed them

Conservatives are farking cancer for this world.

You know how you get rid of cancer?  Radiation and poison.


Maybe we should start an internet rumor that radioactive anitfreeze will stop Covid?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone


Americans really need to quit seeing switzerland like its... yknow... in any way analogous to the US either in mentality or execution.

direct democracy only works there because the entire electorate is smaller than the Los Angeles County or the New York metropolitan area.

People who pine for direct democracy in the US dont know wtf they're asking for and it cannot work in a country of 330million.

Also, the guns thing. The swiss have tight gun control by US standards. You may keep your service weapons at home when you're in the army/militia (sounds kinda second amendmenty!) but you cant stockpile ammunition, you cant buy ammunition off the internet, the gun 'culture" as the US has fetishized it is not well understood or emulated at all there and the reasons you can lose your guns are very "big brothery'" to americans. I could be getting parts of this confused w german gun laws where you have to also be a member of a shooting club and visit x times per year, but now that i type that it sounds wrong, i think that's here in Germany.

if you have a record, if you have mental health issues, if you have a restraining order from an ex or something, they come and get your stuff. And they can, and do, revoke your waffenschein, its not "in the kernstahtooshun" that you can own guns. its a privelege that gets confiscated, like being able to drive when you get a DUI.

Not only that, but the gun divide very much exists in switzerland too; the urbanites think the hillbillies with their guns are morans, and the "responsible gun owners" hate the "gun grabbers" just like in the US. Its devisive there too.

i lived in switzerland for 4years and noone i knew kept their guns after serving, they were all overjoyed to get rid of them and not have them any more and the liability they represented. Granted, i lived in Zurich and i'm sure if i'd lived out in Glarus or some West Virginia like Kanton it wouldve been a different story. The boomers seem to have kept their guns more, older gents will often still ahve their stg55s and granpa's k31 (both great guns btw) but the younger, urban generation aligns to "western european norms" with guns

But please, lets stop with the "swiss have assalut waepons and no crime! we should be like too!" those people would be against adopting swiss gun laws if they knew what they really meant.
 
oldfool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh come on, die with us!
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AntiSane: AmbassadorBooze: koder: Although most of the country's major political parties supported the restrictions, the right-wing populist Swiss People's Party opposed them

Conservatives are farking cancer for this world.

You know how you get rid of cancer?  Radiation and poison.

Maybe we should start an internet rumor that radioactive anitfreeze will stop Covid?


I tried to get autocannibalism as a corona cure going, but my  influencer level is too low.  And I don't want to spend time grinding out followers on twitter.  Or even signing up for twitter.
 
NEDM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VarmintWrangler: Ketchuponsteak:
Direct democracy is stupid, Switzerland being a prime example.

Untill recently women could not vote, because the men kept voting against it.

Also, direct voting leads to weaker politicians, as they don't have to take any responsibility, but rather just pander to which ever the wind blows.

Ah, yes, let's instead make sure we have a Ruling Elite Class, they can help the poor proles understand how things _should_ be run.  Are you aware of how stupid you sound?

It's literally the function of governments to be the will of the people, for better or worse.  Anything else is throwback to previous authoritarian government styles that were rightfully overthrown.


Oppression by democratic vote is still oppression.  Under your logic, we could vote Jim Crow back in and that's hunky dory because it was voted on.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VarmintWrangler:

It's literally the function of governments to be the will of the people, for better or worse.  Anything else is throwback to previous authoritarian government styles that were rightfully overthrown.


oh irony.

i think he's talking about the difference between "direct democracy", ie, where everyone goes to vote on everything personally, and "representational democracy", where we vote for people who's job it is to do those things on our behalf.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xai: What I think will show what sort of people they are is now that it's confirmed that the restrictions are 100% democratically supported is whether right-wingers in switzerland will follow them without complaint now.

My money is on 'no' and the whole referendum was just them wasting people's time and money.


Well, there were a lot of holes in the legislation.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like the undertaker will need to move closer to the Alps.  His neck of the woods polled 67% for.  Kandersteg was close to that too.  https://lenews.ch/2021/11/28/sw​iss-vot​e-results-on-covid-laws-nurses-and-jud​ges/
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Looks like the undertaker will need to move closer to the Alps.  His neck of the woods polled 67% for.  Kandersteg was close to that too.  https://lenews.ch/2021/11/28/swi​ss-vote-results-on-covid-laws-nurses-a​nd-judges/


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

amb: Eightballjacket: Redh8t: Switzerland practices a form of semi-direct democracy in which an unusually high number of legislative and constitutional measures are approved or rejected via referendum.

Good! That's the way it should f*cking be!

Consider for a moment, how the US would be if they followed this form of government.
Gay Marriage? Approved by majority
Universal Healthcare? Approved by majority
Abortion rights? Approved by majority
Vaccination Mandate? Approved by majority
Legalization of marijuana? Approved by majority
Assault weapons ban? You guessed it! Frank Stallone

Funny thing with some of those is that what they poll at and what people vote for can be quite different.  Colorado had a universal healthcare plan on the ballot and it only got 21% of the vote.

Also, polling on abortion is a bit funky. People claim they like the Roe decision, but in the same poll, a majority would agree to ban abortion if the reason was for gender or the Mom just didn't want the kid.(impossible to enforce, but still inconsistent with support for Roe V Wade).

How the question is asked is very important in what the response will be.


Absolutely, mention costs before the benefit, perhaps support for a program will go down.  Say "assault weapon ban" rather than mentioning what exactly gets banned could effect it either way depending upon what is getting banned.

On abortion, people are generally negative towards it personally, but don't want bans on it.
 
