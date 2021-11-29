 Skip to content
 
(CBC)   Swollen Nooksack continues to cause irritation   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Followup, Whatcom County, Washington, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun, Everson, Washington, ClayburnVillage area of Abbotsford, evacuation order, evacuation alert, Sumas, Washington, residents of the Sumas Prairie  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Don't let your nooksack get caught in some wooden chair slats and it won't get swollen or irritated.

FloriduhGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a cream for that.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Given his sunny demeanor, you wouldn't even be thinking he's having a problem.
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Curse yoooou!
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
kb7rky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If your Nooksack is swollen for more than four hours, consult a doctor...
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Nooksack has now risen above a dike.   It is swollen and there doesn't appear to be any relief in sight.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Listen, No Nut November isn't worth it.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've hiked along the Nooksack River, it's beautiful. It has that glacial turquoise color.
 
pushthelimits
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm glad you all think this is funny. I'm glad I don't live in Sumas anymore.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pushthelimits: I'm glad you all think this is funny. I'm glad I don't live in Sumas anymore.


I've found myself in Sumas after hours of bar-hopping, and let me tell you: while you might think that Sumas would be good for the night, you just won't believe what how scary you'll find it when you wake up the next morning.
 
starsrift
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm carefully not making any jokes about a nooksack rising above a dyke.

You can imagine your own. Because I'm not doing it. About Nooksack rising above a dyke.

Doot doot doo....

Nooksack rising above a dyke.

No jokes here.
 
