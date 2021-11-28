 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(France 24)   Finally, the real reason why Santa suddenly had a vacancy on his team can be revealed   (france24.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, Polar bear, polar bear's main source, high-calorie, polar bear, Norway's Svalbard archipelago, polar bears, sea ice, research team  
•       •       •

842 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2021 at 11:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thought it was because of Covid
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, neat
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That's right, Coke pairs well with reindeer.  Hurry off to bed kids, I just snorted powdered reindeer antler and the clock is ticking, so your mother and I need some alone time now.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha.  Take that.
#teamRudoph
 
Dodo David
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Polar bears are semi-aquatic. That's certainly not new. A reindeer attempting to outswim a polar bear is like me trying to outrun one.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's probably hard to hide from polar bears when your nose glows bright!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Polar bears are semi-aquatic. That's certainly not new. A reindeer attempting to outswim a polar bear is like me trying to outrun one.


Why try to outrun a bear? Just play dead. It worked for Elmer Fudd.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.