Now you too can reach the upper echelons of society and become a Scottish Lord
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If you are a Scottish Lord, then I am Mickey Mouse!

Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My ancestors on my mothers side were MacGregors who were forced out of Scotland in the 17th century, so maybe it would be neat to grab a Scottish title?

/Of course these are as legitimate as buying those plots on the Moon or whatever.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Scotsman's 20-second Long Insult
/oblig
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somewhere in a box in the basement, I have the deed to a mile of rainforest land. As in, the plot is a mile long and an inch wide. I didn't get a fancy title with it tho.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bloobeary: Somewhere in a box in the basement, I have the deed to a mile of rainforest land. As in, the plot is a mile long and an inch wide. I didn't get a fancy title with it tho.


Wizard of Oz - If I Were King of the Forest
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a Scottish Farker may look like:

baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laird of Glencairn and Glencrannog at your service!

I'm only a Baron in Latveria.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone whose ancestors had Scottish Nobility, I'm getting a kick
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trainspotting (Scottish Rant)
no thanks
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm a certified reverend thanks to the Universal Life Church of Modesto, California. I can marry you and everything. Well, perform a marriage ceremony for you. I need to get to know you more if you want to actually marry me
 
sotua
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No thanks, I already have NFTs.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FightDirector: If you are a Scottish Lord, then I am Mickey Mouse!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Doubt it. Not white enough. It's Scotland, mind.
