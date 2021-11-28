 Skip to content
 
(BBC)   Dozens of customers trapped by heavy snowfall at Britain's highest pub set to spend a third night listening to an Oasis tribute band   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Today was gonna be the day that they'd finally throw them back to you....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Beanpot '78 at the Gahden is out for a packie run.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many times can you hear "so, anyway, here's Wonderwall" before the murders begin?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Manager Nicola Townsend said everyone was in good spirits and that some people did not want leave.

So, they're drunk AND deaf?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is the fryer functioning?
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Britain's highest pub?

I'm assuming it's at the top of Big Ben?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
in places including Hunmanby, Kilburn and High Birstwith.

I wonder if their monorails are still working.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ted Cruz reflexively fled to Cancun.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean...at least it wasn't actually Oasis. That would be torture. Someone would have to be punched out after a few days.
 
Riomp300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iron de havilland: How many times can you hear "so, anyway, here's Wonderwall" before the murders begin?


My local alt-rock station is doing their damndest do find out by pairing it with AJR's "Way Less Sad" every fifteen minutes or so.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are worse places to be stuck. Three feet of snow sounds unusual for Britain .
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaun of the Dead - Winchester Plan
Youtube JpQNw46Sl24
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
0.9 meters is up to the windows and a tunnel needed to be dug? This doesn't seem like we are getting the best info.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I the only one on the planet that can't stand the song Wonderwall?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: 0.9 meters is up to the windows and a tunnel needed to be dug? This doesn't seem like we are getting the best info.


I think that was just either poor word choice by the author or maybe a word with a more flexible meaning in british english.  I looked up other articles (including a different one by the BBC) and they just said "dig out".  The pictures just show someone doing shoveling that would be considered normal for people that live in a snowy place like the Northeast or Great Lakes regions of the US.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as someone who graduated from high school in 1997...

1) I was hilarious when my fellow students thought that Oasis would be "the next Beatles"...and don't even like the Beatles.

2) On a positive note...I saw Liam Gallagher open for The Who in 2019, and he was great.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't torture outlawed?
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: Am I the only one on the planet that can't stand the song Wonderwall?


Dude (ette?) - THIS version is EPIC!

The Mike Flowers Pops - Wonderwall (Official Video)
Youtube NTfZshkNZRw
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're stuck in a farking bar, wtf are you complaining about?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...heavy snowfall brought by Storm Arwen


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*reads article*

Awwwwww.....I think it's sweet! Everyone is enjoying each other's company & getting along - why do y'all have to be a bunch of poopy-pants about it?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shana, they bought their tickets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CFitzsimmons: 0.9 meters is up to the windows and a tunnel needed to be dug? This doesn't seem like we are getting the best info.


In the retelling it drifted?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Meaning of Life Part 2.

The Third World.
Yorkshire.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.


But for now, the ale
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being trapped with a tribute band is a violation of human rights
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: You're stuck in a farking bar, wtf are you complaining about?


This. I can think of FAR worse places to be stuck. At least they have food and beer (for now...).
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Man, I used to roadie for this band called Slang -- this one time they played in a village called Braintree. They did covers of all the heavy metal greats, but on the way back from there the lead singer had us stop at Bury St. Edmunds, because there was a pub there that hadn't payed them for their nights work.

So the band goes in there, and they told me to keep an eye on things -- I hear heavy objects being slung, meanwhile I'm in the back of the van with the lead singer's wife passed-out & drooling in my lap, surrounded by speakers & guitars.

I don't even know if they ever got their money, but I do know they came back with bloody knuckles & heavy breathing -- the van door came sliding open and the lead singer was like: "you alright, mate?"

Me: *hands up*

Him: *slams van door shut*

And we drove all the way back to where we came from, where I came tumbling out the back of the van and stumbled home.

That was the last time I ever hung-out with Slang, and I thanked my lucky stars.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Britain's highest pub?

I'm assuming it's at the top of Big Ben?


But do you know the secret knock?
 
minnkat
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Judging by the photo the road doesn't look too bad, ground is showing all over the place. A snowplow would easily handle that. The most snow seems to be in the parking lot. Maybe they should just invest in a few shovels and a couple of snowblowers and actually clear out the parking lot. Of course "trapped guests" is a pretty good revenue stream that they probably don't want to mess with.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
500m above sea level? That would leave most Britons gasping for breath.
 
caira
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.


They're in Scotland. I'm pretty sure they'll find something else to drink.

/even water, in an emergency
 
caira
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

caira: Madman drummers bummers: Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.

They're in Scotland. I'm pretty sure they'll find something else to drink.

/even water, in an emergency


My mistake, they're in Yorkshire. (Can they not fit a pub in the Highlands?)  So running out of ale is not going to happen.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully they all wear masks and are socially distancing.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

caira: Madman drummers bummers: Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.

They're in Scotland. I'm pretty sure they'll find something else to drink.

/even water, in an emergency


2/10 you may get some that bite
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oh sure they're having fun now, but the ale will eventually run out, and then... well. Not pretty.


They could probably airdrop some
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: Being trapped with a tribute band is a violation of human rights


Depends on the band. At the end Lynyrd Skynyrd was a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band. There are lots of other bands out there with one original member and he's the keyboard player or the drummer and everyone else is playing songs that someone else made famous.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Am I the only one on the planet that can't stand the song Wonderwall?


No.

/If I were there I'd be informing my party "I am just going outside and may be some time."
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: 0.9 meters is up to the windows and a tunnel needed to be dug? This doesn't seem like we are getting the best info.



A flute with no holes is not a flute, and a tunnel without a top is a trench.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

minnkat: Judging by the photo the road doesn't look too bad, ground is showing all over the place. A snowplow would easily handle that. The most snow seems to be in the parking lot. Maybe they should just invest in a few shovels and a couple of snowblowers and actually clear out the parking lot. Of course "trapped guests" is a pretty good revenue stream that they probably don't want to mess with.


From the article:

A tunnel has since been dug out of the front door of the pub, but because of damage to power cables the roads are unusable.
 
