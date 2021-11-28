 Skip to content
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Actually laughed out loud:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
#12 inspired by Scooby Doo
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good color to hide bacon grease splatter.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x477]

Good color to hide bacon grease splatter.


I can't imagine having carpet in the kitchen.  I'd have to have Stanley Steamer in twice a week.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly surprised that the deck is uncarpeted. Lost opportunity.
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At first I was like, "Wow. Someone really likes brown!"
And then suddenly...PINK!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]


I faintly remember walls like that in my parents' old house.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What monster puts carpet in multiple bathrooms AND the kitchen?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Algebrat: Honestly surprised that the deck is uncarpeted. Lost opportunity.


The basement uncarpeted, too. I feel cheated.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder...how much did they spend on cleaning all that carpeting?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 850x477]

Good color to hide bacon grease splatter.

I can't imagine having carpet in the kitchen.  I'd have to have Stanley Steamer in twice a week.


And THEY revoked MY license to practice Rug Medicine....
 
Magnus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carpeted avocados for the win, biatches!!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not even the band Oasis could stand that much shagging.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jeebus. Houses are going for $300 now in farking WHITEHALL? Meth labs are practically required by city ordinance there!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Farking Ohio.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm thinking when the new owners go to put in hardwood floors, they'll pull up the carpeting and find a bunch of chalk body outlines.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image image 850x477]

Good color to hide bacon grease splatter.


We had those cabinet doors and handles when we moved into our house in 1993. The house was built in 1968 or 1969. At least we had a stainless sink instead of harvest gold. The cooktop and oven were avocado green. The cooktop was shot and we were getting gas run for a dryer anyway, but that oven kept on working until we remodeled the kitchen about 6 years ago.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm going to Graceland, Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
majestic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What monster puts carpet in multiple bathrooms AND the kitchen?


When I bought this house it had carpet, white, in every single room. It now has carpet in only the bedrooms. Everything else is either tile or wood.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
All that carpet looks dirty AF.

Not to mention, a house with a lot of carpet is going to smell like feet/Fritos (same thing)

That house is probably 35 or so minutes away from me, not going to visit

/gross
 
Snargi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That would be a decent house if didn't have carpet in the bathrooms and kitchen. Who does that? The mostly finished basement is a plus except where is the pit to put the victims?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No matter how many times you steam clean that carpet the cat piss essence ain't going away.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That price and not a goddamn thing has been updated???
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's at least 40 years of Thanksgiving turkey odors wafting out of that pile.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Holy crap!!!!!! It's my dad's basement.

And about carpeting. Wife and I learned that there are some rooms you never put carpet in. Kitchens and bathrooms. Or bed rooms. Or front rooms. Or spare rooms. Or hallways. Hard wood floors only with area rugs. And small enough that they can be taken outside and hosed down and scrubbed and pressure washed if needed. And in the kitchen one of those big box store 5' X 8" chunks of carpet that can be tossed after a year and your are out $25 and you go buy another.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As I expected, it doesn't match the curtains.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: There's at least 40 years of Thanksgiving turkey odors wafting out of that pile.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's disgusting. Just super gross. I mean, Ohio? Seriously?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


I wonder if the built-in radio/intercom still works?

My mom's house had something like that in the kitchen (built in 1962, IIRC). Vacuum tubes, but it still worked - sort of. The only station it got clearly was a 50,000 watt AM "clear channel" station (WSB) and it had the Civil Defense CONELRAD frequencies marked on the tuner.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]

[Fark user image image 612x600]
Holy crap!!!!!! It's my dad's basement.

And about carpeting. Wife and I learned that there are some rooms you never put carpet in. Kitchens and bathrooms. Or bed rooms. Or front rooms. Or spare rooms. Or hallways. Hard wood floors only with area rugs. And small enough that they can be taken outside and hosed down and scrubbed and pressure washed if needed. And in the kitchen one of those big box store 5' X 8" chunks of carpet that can be tossed after a year and your are out $25 and you go buy another.


True, but poor people can't really afford anything else.

Carpet = $1.99/sf installed
Hardwood = $10/sf installed
Tile = $20/sf installed
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could have been worse. Could have been lime green shag.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Deathrockette hates my basement.....
 
omg bbq
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't believe how cheap that house is.

Mine is 1/4 the size and more and I live next to a cow pasture.

That carpet however... oooof.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Death Rocket: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x318]

Deathrockette hates my basement.....


No no no no no no no no no no no no no no
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My house had a carpeted kitchen. Key word HAD. I ripped that out and replaced it within days of buying the place.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I can't believe how cheap that house is.

Mine is 1/4 the size and more and I live next to a cow pasture.

That carpet however... oooof.


It's Ohio. I live in a house nearly the same size and it's worth about 1/3rd as much.

Columbus property has been skyrocketing over the past few years. The rest of the state? Swing low, sweet chariot ...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Realtor show through: "This is where Cream recorded The White Room. It's also haunted"
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I-K-Rumba: Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]

[Fark user image image 612x600]
Holy crap!!!!!! It's my dad's basement.

And about carpeting. Wife and I learned that there are some rooms you never put carpet in. Kitchens and bathrooms. Or bed rooms. Or front rooms. Or spare rooms. Or hallways. Hard wood floors only with area rugs. And small enough that they can be taken outside and hosed down and scrubbed and pressure washed if needed. And in the kitchen one of those big box store 5' X 8" chunks of carpet that can be tossed after a year and your are out $25 and you go buy another.

True, but poor people can't really afford anything else.

Carpet = $1.99/sf installed
Hardwood = $10/sf installed
Tile = $20/sf installed


LVT can be $2.50 per sf and linoleum is about the same, and those products are also awesome nowadays. Ugh carpet should never be in kitchens and bathrooms, and dining rooms it's best to avoid it, too.  Unless you're going for moldy gross disgusting-ass chic as a concept, I suppose.
 
ongbok
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Can people that post their house on Zillion see how many hits their listing got? If they could, these people will probably look tomorrow and see that their listing got over 1000 views today, and think they are going to get an offer in no time.
 
Pextor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm really getting a kick....

... Because my kitchen is carpeted.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The one advantage to all that carpet: You don't need drop cloths when you scrape down the textured ceilings, patch the drywall, and repaint. Just a bunch of dumpsters.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Our 3/4 finished basement has that wood panel garbage but painted white. There is one finished bedroom down there that was updated and I use that for my computer space but otherwise we live upstairs. The only carpet upstairs was in the living room but I tore that out some years ago and put down laminate flooring. Our house was also built in 1954. It's been a slow upgrade process. First was the plumbing. Then we added central air with a new furnace and most recently had the wiring from the city service up to and including the fuse box all replaced.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I-K-Rumba: Notabunny: [Fark user image 612x600]

[Fark user image image 612x600]
Holy crap!!!!!! It's my dad's basement.

And about carpeting. Wife and I learned that there are some rooms you never put carpet in. Kitchens and bathrooms. Or bed rooms. Or front rooms. Or spare rooms. Or hallways. Hard wood floors only with area rugs. And small enough that they can be taken outside and hosed down and scrubbed and pressure washed if needed. And in the kitchen one of those big box store 5' X 8" chunks of carpet that can be tossed after a year and your are out $25 and you go buy another.

True, but poor people can't really afford anything else.

Carpet = $1.99/sf installed
Hardwood = $10/sf installed
Tile = $20/sf installed

LVT can be $2.50 per sf and linoleum is about the same, and those products are also awesome nowadays. Ugh carpet should never be in kitchens and bathrooms, and dining rooms it's best to avoid it, too.  Unless you're going for moldy gross disgusting-ass chic as a concept, I suppose.


Certainly not installed for that much. Even the cheapest non-carpet alternative is nearly double or triple the price.
 
eldoobie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Feel_the_velvet: There's at least 40 years of Thanksgiving turkey odors wafting out of that pile.

[Fark user image 425x341]


This pic cracks me up for no particular reason. What's the story behind it?
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ongbok: Can people that post their house on Zillion see how many hits their listing got? If they could, these people will probably look tomorrow and see that their listing got over 1000 views today, and think they are going to get an offer in no time.


Zillow shows the "views" on their page.   It's sitting at 4,325 right now.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Feel_the_velvet: There's at least 40 years of Thanksgiving turkey odors wafting out of that pile.

[Fark user image 425x341]

This pic cracks me up for no particular reason. What's the story behind it?


Have no idea, but the more you look, the more you see. I'd love to know what the hay on the floor is all about?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Death Rocket: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 425x318]

Deathrockette hates my basement.....


Can I come over and drop a few tabs, man?

/Jethro Tull and Donna Summer EP's in my macrame tote
//Black light optional
///I really dig your basement in a fond nostalgia way
 
