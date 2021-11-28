 Skip to content
(WLOS 13 Asheville)   Mount Pilot is on fire. Mayberry FD is responding   (wlos.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

He threw rocks. Maybe the Darling family had a still going?
 
Fano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nip it in the bud!
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I just hope Andy isn't going to Raleigh without Barney.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shiat, I probably shouldn't have flicked my smoke out the car window. But it's so convenient.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ring of fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
