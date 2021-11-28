 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Congratulations to Nate Silver for winning the Drew Curtis Award for predicting the future via Tweet   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes, this should be an annual Fark thing now.  With Drew awarding some little Fark squirrel trophy around the time we also vote on the HOTY.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first two replies are perfect.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't tweet so just take my word that I predict a celebrity you love will die next year.  That is all, my highly tuned mind is needed at the beer fridge if you'll excuse me.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A couple of properly placed commas would be appreciated, Nate.  Parenthesis and a comma would work, too.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, because nobody else saw this coming
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pray for Omicron...
 
chatoyance
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Burn the witch
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddamint! I keep telling you people, our brains are quantum computers that can calculate quantum probability and manifest it into a finite outcome! The more you focus on an outcome of future events, the more you influence the universe to manifest it and make it happen! Nate Silver has doomed us all!

/kidding
//While it's obvious that observing/measuring/interacting with a quantum system necessarily changes the properties/finite state of that system (see Heisenberg, etc.), There is absolute no evidence whatsoever that we can literally think our way into changing the future/how the future manifests into reality. Yet.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the variants have been named after the Greek alphabet. So Silver"predicted" a letter later of the Greek alphabet?

Hasn't the Greek alphabet been known and set for thousands of years?  What exactly is the prediction here?

Is this not on the order of predicting that we will eventually enter a month named February?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: Yeah, because nobody else saw this coming


Well, of course not. Have you seen how small those viruses are?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
and how many predictions were wrong?

prognostication is only proven right after it happens.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He inferred a joke. If he were actually good at those kind of things, a lot more people would give two shiats.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"predicted" a subsequent letter in a preset sequence? wow.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm more concerned with C-19 Omega, man.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: the variants have been named after the Greek alphabet. So Silver"predicted" a letter later of the Greek alphabet?

Hasn't the Greek alphabet been known and set for thousands of years?  What exactly is the prediction here?

Is this not on the order of predicting that we will eventually enter a month named February?


Not if giant meteor has anything to say about it
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I got Twitter blocked on my phone because I can't use it responsibly. I keep wanting to knee cap trumpers and burn churches. So wtf is this about?
 
RI_Red
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 708x404]

"predicted" a subsequent letter in a preset sequence? wow.


Aw, dude, you gotta include the frame with the fly crawling in her eye.

/Aeon Flux, right?
//That's a name I've not heard in a long time
///Long time
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The description of libertarians below is awesome.

House cats. They are convinced of their fierce independence while utterly dependent on a system they don't appreciate or understand.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The description of libertarians below is awesome.

House cats. They are convinced of their fierce independence while utterly dependent on a system they don't appreciate or understand.


That's farkin' apt as hell.  Stealin!
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bob Down: I'm more concerned with C-19 Omega, man.


The sky's alive with turned on television sets
I walk the streets and seek another vision yet
The echo makes me turn to see that last frontier
The edge of time closes down as I disappear

I'm the Omegaman
I'm the Omegaman
I'm the Omegaman
I'm the Omegaman
Always talking to myself
Oh!

- The Police
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I liked this one on the same page...

.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: the variants have been named after the Greek alphabet. So Silver"predicted" a letter later of the Greek alphabet?

Hasn't the Greek alphabet been known and set for thousands of years?  What exactly is the prediction here?

Is this not on the order of predicting that we will eventually enter a month named February?


Sort of, although there was no guarantee we'd get enough named variants to reach Omicron. It's more like predicting it will snow in New York City this winter. It's very likely to happen, but there's a chance it might not.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
poor Nate Silver,has to has himself up on twitter to get attention.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I paid my astrologist $1300 to guess the names of next year's hurricanes and then it turns out there's already a list!!!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Better not examine your Galting ways, Galtist. You might discover that the only difference between Atlas Shrugged and LOTR is that one is a fantasy that will never happen ever and the other has more believable things like Wizards and massive eagles.
 
Magnus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: the variants have been named after the Greek alphabet. So Silver"predicted" a letter later of the Greek alphabet?

Hasn't the Greek alphabet been known and set for thousands of years?  What exactly is the prediction here?

Is this not on the order of predicting that we will eventually enter a month named February?


But it's Nate Farking Silver, you frothing Malthusian!!!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: The description of libertarians below is awesome.

House cats. They are convinced of their fierce independence while utterly dependent on a system they don't appreciate or understand.


That's fantastic, a winnar is you! ;)
 
Magnus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mochunk: I got Twitter blocked on my phone because I can't use it responsibly. I keep wanting to knee cap trumpers and burn churches. So wtf is this about?


I predict it's not about Trump so cool your jets.
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

packingheat: What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?


We might as well use Chinese since they f*cking gave us COVID.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: the variants have been named after the Greek alphabet. So Silver"predicted" a letter later of the Greek alphabet?

Hasn't the Greek alphabet been known and set for thousands of years?  What exactly is the prediction here?

Is this not on the order of predicting that we will eventually enter a month named February?


It's slightly interesting because we skipped Nu and Xi.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

packingheat: What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?


Cyrillic, duh.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

valenumr: packingheat: What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?

Cyrillic, duh.


Cyriously?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: packingheat: What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?

We might as well use Chinese since they f*cking gave us COVID.


They don't have an "alphabet"..It's a pictograph based written language...

The virus formerly known as COVID .. (novel symbol)
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: I don't tweet so just take my word that I predict a celebrity you love will die next year.  That is all, my highly tuned mind is needed at the beer fridge if you'll excuse me.


I predict that both Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert will be in the news separately for having each said something incredibly stupid, vulgar and untrue.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: valenumr: packingheat: What actually happens when we run thru the Greek alphabet? Whose alphabet do we use next?

Cyrillic, duh.

Cyriously?


Cyruly
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The fact that you have made some correct predictions that you can cherry pick doesn't mean that you actually know anything about anything.
I have accurately predict 4 of the last 5 presidential elections.
Does that mean that my presidential predictions have an 80% probability of being true?
And if you say "yes", could I trouble you to kindly kill yourself?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Omicron has been confirmed in Canada. Only a month until Christmas. Hopefully this won't fark with Christmas plans. I was really looking forward to visiting my folks.
 
