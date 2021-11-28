 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Unvaccinated ex-UFC star says he's still "not sold on the vax" from the ICU   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He said that he isn't "sold on the vax" yet, and that he's "waiting for the best one to arrive."

Turns out beggars can be choosers.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<shrug>  OK... well... bye.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hope you enjoyed the life you had, because you're likely to never get it back again.  Assuming you survive....
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wait, someone who has spent 20+ years beating the shiat out of people, and having them beat the shiat out of him, is not ready to embrace modern vaccination science? he's not secretly highly educated, open minded, and ready to take the advice of respected doctors?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can't fix stupid.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Got his ass kicked by a tiny virus
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.


The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.


you must mean "especially younger people".

old people remember farking polio! here in SW FL even the most trump-loving idiots are ALL vaxxed if the are 70+ years of age.

young people (born 1995 or later) have never even known anybody with chicken pox. because we vaxx for that now.

we vaxx for ALL these things now:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and it's simply time to add covid to the list.

i'm 41 and had childhood chicken pox, but no one i knew was killed or hospitalized by it. i lost a friend in high school to a rare form of meningitis he contracted on a family vacation out of the country. he was 17 and his death was shocking. after that i would go on to lose people to drug ODs, but not to communicable diseases.

pretty much the only people living in america who remember scary endemic communicable diseases are those who remember living in the aids crisis, and those who remember polio. there are some exceptions for people who emigrated here from a place without widespread vaccinations.

and that's probably why so many are complacent about -or simply against- vaccines, they've never experienced an unvaccinated world to be afraid of before. that's how jenny mccarthy was able to convince young moms not to give their babies the MMR series, they'd never seen anyone hospitalized with measles, so they just don't believe it's possible to catch something deadly in america. ☹
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

luna1580: Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.

you must mean "especially younger people".

old people remember farking polio! here in SW FL even the most trump-loving idiots are ALL vaxxed if the are 70+ years of age.

young people (born 1995 or later) have never even known anybody with chicken pox. because we vaxx for that now.

we vaxx for ALL these things now:

[Fark user image 695x398]

and it's simply time to add covid to the list.

i'm 41 and had childhood chicken pox, but no one i knew was killed or hospitalized by it. i lost a friend in high school to a rare form of meningitis he contracted on a family vacation out of the country. he was 17 and his death was shocking. after that i would go on to lose people to drug ODs, but not to communicable diseases.

pretty much the only people living in america who remember scary endemic communicable diseases are those who remember living in the aids crisis, and those who remember polio. there are some exceptions for people who emigrated here from a place without widespread vaccinations.

and that's probably why so many are complacent about -or simply against- vaccines, they've never experienced an unvaccinated world to be afraid of before. that's how jenny mccarthy was able to convince young moms not to give their babies the MMR series, they'd never seen anyone hospitalize ...


I just meant "older than children." I could have phrased it better.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I just meant "older than children." I could have phrased it better.


well, if it comes up again, the general english term for that is "adults".
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Die you f*cking idiot. let someone have the bed who deserves it
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Who would have guessed that a professional athlete would be an idiot about something not related to professional sports?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All aboard the Cain Train!
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hurry up and make the hospital room available for someone else.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Former UFC veteran..."

You can't be a former veteran. That's like calling someone a "former graduate."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Humm something seems dirty about this.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ex-UFC star?

I think the world will be OK if we lose him.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Iowan73: "Former UFC veteran..."

You can't be a former veteran. That's like calling someone a "former graduate."


I believe Andrew Wakefield is a former graduate of St. Mary's Hospital Medical School.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.


Huh. I didn't realize there was an MMA vaccine on the market. I had tried using home remedies like a TV remote, but Seth Rogan keeps getting around my defenses and sneaking into my Twitter feed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 563x651]


More accurate version:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/If it wasn't for turnip politicizing covid for his own personal benefit, we wouldn't be in this mess and the anti-vaxxers would be little more than a rounding error.
 
strathcona
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.

you must mean "especially younger people".

old people remember farking polio! here in SW FL even the most trump-loving idiots are ALL vaxxed if the are 70+ years of age.

young people (born 1995 or later) have never even known anybody with chicken pox. because we vaxx for that now.

we vaxx for ALL these things now:

[Fark user image 695x398]

and it's simply time to add covid to the list.

i'm 41 and had childhood chicken pox, but no one i knew was killed or hospitalized by it. i lost a friend in high school to a rare form of meningitis he contracted on a family vacation out of the country. he was 17 and his death was shocking. after that i would go on to lose people to drug ODs, but not to communicable diseases.

pretty much the only people living in america who remember scary endemic communicable diseases are those who remember living in the aids crisis, and those who remember polio. there are some exceptions for people who emigrated here from a place without widespread vaccinations.

and that's probably why so many are complacent about -or simply against- vaccines, they've never experienced an unvaccinated world to be afraid of before. that's how jenny mccarthy was able to convince young moms not to give their babies the MMR series, they'd never seen anyone hospitalize ...


I'm 59, and while I don't remember polio, my mom had polio as a child.  Stunted her growth.  As a result there is no vax hesitancy in my family.
 
covalesj
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I mean, he gets punched in the head for a living. It's probably best he doesn't make decisions about his health for himself.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember those old documentary cartoons where someone would be hit in the head with a frying pan to cure amnesia? Punch this guy more.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

luna1580: Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.

you must mean "especially younger people".

old people remember farking polio! here in SW FL even the most trump-loving idiots are ALL vaxxed if the are 70+ years of age.

young people (born 1995 or later) have never even known anybody with chicken pox. because we vaxx for that now.

we vaxx for ALL these things now:

[Fark user image image 695x398]

and it's simply time to add covid to the list.

i'm 41 and had childhood chicken pox, but no one i knew was killed or hospitalized by it. i lost a friend in high school to a rare form of meningitis he contracted on a family vacation out of the country. he was 17 and his death was shocking. after that i would go on to lose people to drug ODs, but not to communicable diseases.

pretty much the only people living in america who remember scary endemic communicable diseases are those who remember living in the aids crisis, and those who remember polio. there are some exceptions for people who emigrated here from a place without widespread vaccinations.

and that's probably why so many are complacent about -or simply against- vaccines, they've never experienced an unvaccinated world to be afraid of before. that's how jenny mccarthy was able to convince young moms not to give their babies the MMR series, they'd never seen anyone hospitalized with measles, so they just don't believe it's possible to catch something deadly in america. ☹


My mom is 75.  She remembers someone she she knew dying of measles and another of polio.  They got their polio vaccines in school.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Lsherm: The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something.


This is, of course, the big issue we've faced with ALL the Covid precautions we've taken. If they're effective, they're always going to feel like we didn't need to do anything because being effective means nothing happened - or rather, it will appear as it nothing happened.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ex-UFC
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
webnerhouse.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Good, because you're not getting the vaccine until you're fully out of quarantine.
 
jst3p
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have thousands and thousands prayers messages to read while I'm in the hospital again!! very inspirational!!

You know what's even better than that? Not being in the fscking hospital.

I'm receiving churches, families and just a lot of great people putting me in their hearts and taking it to god the father

The same god that you prayed to last time, but find yourself back in the hospital?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But wait, there's more! Much, much more!! If you vax now, you will receive, for a limited time, one (1) authentic NFT of you getting your shot, five (5) passes to the Zoom meeting of your choice, AND a complimentary pair of oversized gucci-edition Dr. Fauci glasses (limited quantity, first come first serve), PLUS a lifetime supply of 10% off coupons for Ivermectin paste, redeemable at any PetSmart nationwide. So, how 'bout it, Diego, how 'bout it now? Hmmm?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Waiting for the best vaccine."  Right right. Have fun with that. Hope you have some other skills, because that cardio conditioning is never coming back. Or just die, farking plague rat.
 
mysha
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lsherm: kdawg7736: That poor, unfortunate soul. You think he would have learned by now.

The problem is that the lesson you learn from a vaccine - you don't get sick - is the absence of something. We all grew up with the MMA vaccine and the polio vaccine and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are. So now comes along a new disease people haven't ever had but people (especially older people) have no comparison for how bad it can really be. Sure, they should be reading the news and looking at the numbers, but that's in the abstract for some people. And those are the people who are going to die.

We may end up more intelligent as a species before this thing is over.



Well, there's your problem - this guy is/was a member of UFC
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Couldn't give a wet slap. It's not our job to sell it to him; it's his job to figure it the fark out. If, while in the goddamned intensive care unit, he's still struggling to comprehend the depths of his failure, I say let Nature sort it out - we can afford to farking lose him.

Tired of this shiat.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Apparently the guy got dropped because of the batshait behavior of his coach so it isn't like he has a great track record of making decisions.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Unsolicited finger in the what now star?
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: Ex-UFC star?

I think the world will be OK if we lose him.


Hey, there aren't many United Farmers of Canada left.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Hope you enjoyed the life you had, because you're likely to never get it back again.  Assuming you survive....


97-99% chance he will!, considering he's young.

/y'all keep acting like this is the plague with death rates of 25%
//triple vaxxed
/3 for the 3% case fatality rate once we got good data

Citation, in case y'all want to cry "disinformashun" - https://www.ajtmh.org/view/journals​/tp​md/104/6/article-p2176.xml

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lsherm: We all grew up with the MMA vaccine ... and we didn't get those diseases, so we have no idea how bad they really are.


If only. IF ONLY!!!!
 
egoodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to watch for him over on Reddit. He will definitely be showing up on r/HermanCainAward.
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Diego Sanchez was already into all that woo woo hippy crap and gym bro alt medicine crap. This is not surprising at all.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

koder: He said that he isn't "sold on the vax" yet, and that he's "waiting for the best one to arrive."

Turns out beggars can be choosers.


Guy who gets punched in the head for a living, now suffering from a disease that causes cognitive deterioration, intends to perform a more thorough analysis than the scientific and biotech communities.

Maybe they can have him wait out in the parking garage.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: <shrug>  OK... well... bye.


Doesn't really matter now, does it?

He already has Covid, so a vaccine would at  best do nothing.

If he survives, he'll have the anti-bodies, which is still not as good as the vaccine, to probably be OK to go another round with Covid.

Though with lung damage, I guess his UFC career is over, though the article alludes to it being anyway.

/I had Covid, almost killed me. Got double Pfizer anyway once it became available.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: 97-99% chance he will!, considering he's young.


Long COVID takes your attitude personally.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fauci, who's worked for every president for the past 40 years: "Get this vaccine."
Person who gets punched in the head for a living: "Imma listen to Candace Owens on this one."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Couldn't give a wet slap. It's not our job to sell it to him; it's his job to figure it the fark out. If, while in the goddamned intensive care unit, he's still struggling to comprehend the depths of his failure, I say let Nature sort it out - we can afford to farking lose him.

Tired of this shiat.


If at this point he hasn't learned his lesson.... honestly he's too stupid to live
 
janzee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When was the last time this dude had a brain scan? He just might be suffering other kind of impairments to his mental state.
 
