(Daily Mail)   How bizarre
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I call BS.  If people could shift timelines, this one would be empty.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Kady claims she can now move timelines deliberately  by manifesting her desires while in the shower.

We all have our own ways to relax.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
* first i learned there is such a thing as "astrology tiktok"

* then i learned that the idea the travis scott astroworld tragedy was a deliberate and planned "satanic human sacrifice" ritual was developed and spread on tiktok

* now i learn young morons on tiktok think you can manifest a bodily switch into an alternate timeline of reality by "manifesting" super hard in a super hot shower followed by an icy rinse?

and wasn't "vandalize and burglarize from your school for kicks" also known as doing tiktok "devious licks"?

AND wasn't the entire platform popularized by people who like to make short, stupid, lip-syncing videos?

basically, if someone tells you they "learned it on tiktok" (and it's not a silly dance or lip-synch song) that person is too dumb to ever talk to again. so act accordingly people.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Look, it's fine to say you were just in the pool. Everybody understands.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is that a Chevy '69?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's anytime when you're a highass

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tzzhc4
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Don't do drugs
 
TWX
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

unixpro: I call BS.  If people could shift timelines, this one would be empty.


Thinking of that Star Trek: The Next Generation episode where Worf was jumping realities, possibly people would arrive here without any idea of how bad things are.

We call these people "Low Information Voters."
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You might think you know what you'll find when searching for 'high ass meme' but there's a lot more.. uhh... Back there.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, now I have an ear worm.
OMC - How Bizarre (Official Music Video)
Youtube C2cMG33mWVY
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

unixpro: I call BS.  If people could shift timelines, this one would be empty.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snargi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It works! When I turn the shower from hot  to cold, I go from the time of being mostly asleep to the time of wide awake.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, now that song is stuck in my head.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Get out of the damn shower!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solcofn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Kady claims she can now move timelines deliberately  by manifesting her desires while in the shower.

We all have our own ways to relax.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Looks like the Mandela Effect has a challenger in the dumbest timeline-altering superstition department.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BlippityBleep: Looks like the Mandela Effect has a challenger in the dumbest timeline-altering superstition department.


I distinctly remember when Nelson Mandela was freed from prison and elected to lead South Africa.  I guess my Mandela Effect is there even being a Mandela Effect.
 
MagicBus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's true.  One time my wife was in the shower.  As a joke I flushed the toilet to make the shower turn cold, and she came out and knocked me into another timeline.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is that a Chevy '69?


Pele yells, "We're outta here, " Zina says, "Right on"
Making moves and starting grooves before they knew we were gone.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Is that a Chevy '69?


Yoooooo, I JUST left a friend's house that had a 69 Chevy Camaro SS, fuel injected, turbo charged V8 and he *said* it was 1000hp. The inside wasn't impressive but I saw the turbo charger and lack of carburator. I thought it was a chevelle at first (I'm stupid and blind, I saw the SS from a distance) He challenged me to race my Tesla on a track. I told him I wasn't stupid and he knows and I know that he'd beat my ass over 60 mph hahahaha. MAYBE I'd get him in the quarter mile.  I told him to make a YouTube vid of his specs first.

/I'm not racing that guy
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tzzhc4: [Fark user image 425x338]Don't do drugs


It's not Clowns in my Coffee?

Whoa!
 
Noxious1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
manifesting her desires while in the shower.

I'll be in my bunk.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These people are deranged. Everyone knows you need a hot tub for time travel.
 
TWX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

MagicBus: It's true.  One time my wife was in the shower.  As a joke I flushed the toilet to make the shower turn cold, and she came out and knocked me into another timeline.


Wouldn't that make the shower turn hot?
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've always wanted to be a Prince of Amber.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Barenstein Bears
 
thepeterd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Come here, timers. No?

That this idiocy is given any mainstream attention is proof that we're already damned.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Social media is giving the wrong people a voice, and it's making the world a far worse place.  Social media is doing society about as much good as meth or heroin.  Same business model, exploit the weak.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of all the things that never happened, this never happened the most.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nonsense, Governor Curtis would have told us about this.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now I understand: TikTok is a nonsense mill.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MagicBus: It's true.  One time my wife was in the shower.  As a joke I flushed the toilet to make the shower turn cold, and she came out and knocked me into another timeline.


That wasn't your wife. That was me.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I miss the days when the only way crazy people could spread their insanity was by making a sign and shouting nonsense on a street corner.

Back in the late 80's, there was a woman who would stand outside the Kodak Park entrance in the mornings shouting "God said he would sink the city" over and over. Nobody ever joined her.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TWX: MagicBus: It's true.  One time my wife was in the shower.  As a joke I flushed the toilet to make the shower turn cold, and she came out and knocked me into another timeline.

Wouldn't that make the shower turn hot?


Not in his original timeline.
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Snargi: It works! When I turn the shower from hot  to cold, I go from the time of being mostly asleep to the time of wide awake.


Man, I switched the shower head from rainfall to hand-held.

I forgot to aim it away from me.
5 gallons of ice water right in the junkyard.

I know I had a transcendental experience. All of my spirit guides showed up laughing their asses off.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So, she remembers taking a trip with classmates, but the classmates say the trip never happened.  But she was on the plane with those classmates. What happened to the classmates between the flight and now, in this current timeline, that they remember the other timeline? I think that to be safe this woman should have her fingers removed so she can't post anymore.
 
Stantz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Now I understand: TikTok The internet in general is a nonsense mill.


FTFY
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Thanks Subby, now I have an ear worm.
[YouTube video: OMC - How Bizarre (Official Music Video)]


https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V4wrhsk​-​_cc

Lotta those on that album.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Thanks Subby, now I have an ear worm.
[YouTube video: OMC - How Bizarre (Official Music Video)]


I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
manifesting her desires

Is that what the kids are calling it these days?
 
Petey4335
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Edelweiss....
Edelweiss...
Every morning you greet me.
Small and White....
Clean and bright...

After the past 5 years, it has become.... Difficult... to determine which timeline is worse.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't do it, kids. You'll mess around and scald your giblets.
 
nijika
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Don't forget to bring some 8mm film with you.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Is this, now?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Nonsense, Governor Curtis would have told us about this.


Given the number of absolute cretins who said they voted for Bevin because they wanted a political outsider, you would think there would have been far more votes for the guy with the funny squirrel balls website who wasn't representing a major political party.

Then again, seeing as how they proudly voted for the guy who pledged to take away the healthcare coverage they needed to stay alive because they were against gay marriage, it might have been too much to ask for them to think outside the GQP bubble.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

1funguy: Snargi: It works! When I turn the shower from hot  to cold, I go from the time of being mostly asleep to the time of wide awake.

Man, I switched the shower head from rainfall to hand-held.

I forgot to aim it away from me.
5 gallons of ice water right in the junkyard.

I know I had a transcendental experience. All of my spirit guides showed up laughing their asses off.


and who did they tell you was president in the new timeline? was covid still a thing?

and most importantly, to switch back to this timeline and let all of us farkers know about this miracle, did you have get nice and warm and then to do a second shot of freezing water to the junk? how many minutes of icy hell does it take to "switch back"?
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AtlanticCoast63: manifesting her desires

Is that what the kids are calling it these days?


I call it the American Beauty.

You know the opening scene.

American Beauty- Opening Monologue
Youtube blpXcAOKgl8

00:38 seconds in if it doesn't jump.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nijika: Don't forget to bring some 8mm film with you.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

/ Is this, now?


Glad i wasn't the only one thinking it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.