 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Detroit Free Press)   "I am speaking out today because, as a reporter, it is my job to tell the truth. And this is mine. I want every victim of domestic violence to know: You are not alone. And if you get out, I promise you, there is light at the end of the tunnel"   (freep.com) divider line
34
    More: Hero, Detroit, Detroit Free Press, Domestic violence, Violence, first time, 2005 albums, Domestic Violence Awareness Month, wedding ring  
•       •       •

1467 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Nov 2021 at 8:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good for her escaping.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Get out.
And stay away from toxicity
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, a man has to be able to relax!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about those who shot their way out, and are doing 15 to 20 for 'self defense'.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Hey, a man has to be able to relax!


Haha! Abuse is funnee!!!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Sometimes that light is a fire
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not forget that men are also the victims of domestic violence.  The big difference is society thinks it's funny when a man is beat senseless by a woman and there are little or no services available to these men.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What about those who shot their way out, and are doing 15 to 20 for 'self defense'.


They sound poor and/or non-white.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story is as old as men and women.

And all that time the motivations of the males have all been the same- their own insecurities and weaknesses.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone...because this involves everyone...if you are in any sort of relationship with someone who is abusive, whether that be physical or mental....get out of that relationship.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her story is heartbreaking, and if you are in a relationship with elements like that get ouf now.  Abuse cycles are awful and people like her ex are scum of the earth.

Good on her for moving past it and getting her Masters, I wish I was as strong as her.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: What about those who shot their way out, and are doing 15 to 20 for 'self defense'.

They sound poor and/or non-white.


Sounds more like someone that left the scene, came back with a gun, and started shooting into a house.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folks, the FIRST time they hit you, or even threaten to, it's over.

Get out.

There will be no improvement.

It will never get better.

You can never change them.

They WILL put you in the emergency room.

Or a grave.

Get out.  Run.  Hide.  Call for help.

It is the end of the line, and the sooner you realize this, the better.

Do ANYTHING to escape, and never go back.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: FloriduhGuy: Hey, a man has to be able to relax!

Haha! Abuse is funnee!!!


It's not funny but after it happens for the second, third, fourth time, I don't really care anymore!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Let's not forget that men are also the victims of domestic violence.  The big difference is society thinks it's funny when a man is beat senseless by a woman and there are little or no services available to these men.


There's an active movement to deny men any help.
Even the founder of women's shelters has faced death threats for suggesting men need them too
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good report. Hopefully someone will see themselves in it and get away. Probably a sign of codependency
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one who was a sicker one than most: he was a "gentle soul". He had an act down pat.

He took control of the finances after I called him out for not repaying his mother money that we owed him, and that I'd given him half of entrusting it to get into her hands.Then we were arguing over the basic needs such as food where I told him I never wanted to get to that point where we were physically hurting ourselves. He controlled the wallet, though. We begin to starve. Also, he encouraged alcohol use.

He always said he would never pressure anyone to do housework. But he left dishes in the sink for days and had his trash bags of clothes piled up in the unit like a hoarder despite my trying to discuss it, until the landlord told him to take it out, then he later told his side piece I did nothing around the house in an attempt to get her to his side.

He kept the television on at night, disrupting our sleep. He claimed it made us smarter.

He kept the room temperature icebox cold...all the time. The room was always dark, his way or the highway.

Not going to go into more personal details of psychological abuse, but a discussion with an ex girlfriend revealed he had the same pattern of behavior with her.

I was in therapy and my therapist was pointing out the red flags and the abuse.

Mindgames...psychological torture, can be THE WORST.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt stuff.
 
Irisclara [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/can-women​-​stand-their-ground-msna288011

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marissa​_​Alexander_case

Marissa Alexander was prosecuted for aggravated assault with a lethal weapon and received a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison. Alexander said that she fired a warning shot after her husband attacked her and threatened to kill her
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna stay away from this thread.
 
your cats butt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone just got shoved down the ignore hole.

I was abused by a woman. I know I am stronger than her, and could have returned blows. But that is not who I am. I can't imagine the distress of being repeatedly over powered by someone you can't stop. The emotional torment must be awful.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

your cats butt: Someone just got shoved down the ignore hole.

I was abused by a woman. I know I am stronger than her, and could have returned blows. But that is not who I am. I can't imagine the distress of being repeatedly over powered by someone you can't stop. The emotional torment must be awful.


As soon as you do that, you're in the wrong, no matter what's actually happening.  Especially if she threatens to call the cops and lie her ass off about what's going on.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Could she remind CNN that reporters are supposed to tell the truth?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Worst case of domestic abuse I ever saw as a cop, other than the murders, was when I went to a woman's house and found her cowering in a corner crying and beaten to a bloody pulp. Every window in the house was broken, which caused the neighbors to call us. Her statement included things like "he usually doesn't hit me this hard" and "I think this time he really tried to kill me." When we found him, he was charged with felony assault because he had broken her jaw and her eye socket. A few weeks later I went to court to testify at his preliminary hearing. She and her abusive husband showed up holding hands and laughing - she still had visible bruises - and she asked the prosecutor to drop charges.

I don't know what happened after that.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Get out.
And stay away from toxicity


Yes, one aspect that doesn't get as much attention is psychological abuse and manipulation.
This is worst when combined with physical abuse.
But it's important to be aware of verbal and other forms of abuse as well, and to stay away from people who tear you down instead of building you up. In different ways.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I'm just gonna stay away from this thread.


So will advertisers, when they read who posts on Fark.
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) provides funding for the on-going operation of a 24-hour, national, toll-free telephone hotline.  The Hotline is an immediate link to lifesaving help for victims.  It provides information and assistance to adult and youth victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, family and household members, and other persons such as domestic violence advocates, government officials, law enforcement agencies and the general public.

Accessibility
The Hotline can be accessed via the nationwide number 1−800−799−SAFE(7233) or TTY 1−800−787−3224 or (206) 518-9361 (Video Phone Only for Deaf Callers). The Hotline provides service referrals to agencies in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.    Persons can also contact the Hotline through an email request from the Hotline website Visit disclaimer page .

Services are provided without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, gender, age, or disability (including deaf and hard of hearing).  Assistance is available in English and Spanish with access to more than 170 languages through telephonic interpreter services.

Services
The Hotline provides the following services:
Crisis intervention.
Domestic violence education.
Safety planning.
Directly connecting callers to Service Providers such as local shelters.
Referrals to agencies that provide legal, economic self-sufficiency, sexual assault, elder abuse, children's and other related services.
National Domestic Violence Hotline Fact Sheet
 
Ginsbergs Ink
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I worked at a domestic violence agency as an advocate and later as a crisis counselor. These stories are so common and heartbreaking. There is an ugly cycle to abuse, and survivors carry guilt of leaving and the shame of staying.  I am proud of the men and women I was able to help find recovery and peace from their traumas. It's also worth noting that there is also financial abuse, emotional abuse, and just because you're married it does not give you the right to rape your spouse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233
On the Web: https://www.thehotline.org/
This organization will get you in touch with your local d.v. agency and an advocate will help you find shelter if needed and many agencies offer counseling, legal advocacy, support groups, and financial assistance.

Someone is available 24/7, 365 days a year. With the holidays upon us, the violence will increase because people don't know how to handle their liquor and they don't know how to keep their hands and feet to themselves.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bondith: your cats butt: Someone just got shoved down the ignore hole.

I was abused by a woman. I know I am stronger than her, and could have returned blows. But that is not who I am. I can't imagine the distress of being repeatedly over powered by someone you can't stop. The emotional torment must be awful.

As soon as you do that, you're in the wrong, no matter what's actually happening.  Especially if she threatens to call the cops and lie her ass off about what's going on.


Yep.  The moment you defend yourself you are automatically made the aggressor, not the victim.  Good luck proving otherwise.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Worst case of domestic abuse I ever saw as a cop, other than the murders, was when I went to a woman's house and found her cowering in a corner crying and beaten to a bloody pulp. Every window in the house was broken, which caused the neighbors to call us. Her statement included things like "he usually doesn't hit me this hard" and "I think this time he really tried to kill me." When we found him, he was charged with felony assault because he had broken her jaw and her eye socket. A few weeks later I went to court to testify at his preliminary hearing. She and her abusive husband showed up holding hands and laughing - she still had visible bruises - and she asked the prosecutor to drop charges.

I don't know what happened after that.


Breaking Bad - Half Measures Speech
Youtube YSrvFjT0vmY
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Study on MRA whataboutism.  It's Aussie, but likely broadly applicable to the States and Commonwealth nations.

https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/progra​m​s/hack/challenging-the-mra-claim-of-a-​domestic-violence-conspiracy/8632190
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OgreMagi: Bondith: your cats butt: Someone just got shoved down the ignore hole.

I was abused by a woman. I know I am stronger than her, and could have returned blows. But that is not who I am. I can't imagine the distress of being repeatedly over powered by someone you can't stop. The emotional torment must be awful.

As soon as you do that, you're in the wrong, no matter what's actually happening.  Especially if she threatens to call the cops and lie her ass off about what's going on.

Yep.  The moment you defend yourself you are automatically made the aggressor, not the victim.  Good luck proving otherwise.


This.
And 0 resources for men at the time.

Oh, she's a crack babby momma now.
Good for her.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CruiserTwelve: Worst case of domestic abuse I ever saw as a cop, other than the murders, was when I went to a woman's house and found her cowering in a corner crying and beaten to a bloody pulp. Every window in the house was broken, which caused the neighbors to call us. Her statement included things like "he usually doesn't hit me this hard" and "I think this time he really tried to kill me." When we found him, he was charged with felony assault because he had broken her jaw and her eye socket. A few weeks later I went to court to testify at his preliminary hearing. She and her abusive husband showed up holding hands and laughing - she still had visible bruises - and she asked the prosecutor to drop charges.

I don't know what happened after that.


That really sounds like she enjoyed the danger and drama of being beaten up and was using a mentally ill victim to achieve her fantasy life.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

soze: Study on MRA whataboutism.  It's Aussie, but likely broadly applicable to the States and Commonwealth nations.

https://www.abc.net.au/triplej/program​s/hack/challenging-the-mra-claim-of-a-​domestic-violence-conspiracy/8632190


Of course we can always expect someone who pretends that abuse against men doesn't exist.

Go fark yourself.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.