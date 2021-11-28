 Skip to content
(Yahoo) The police would like you stop filming their assaults, and instead join in. This is the Worst Timeline
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We have a police officer in distress and nobody helps him," the video caption read.

"Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop. We need your help."

Oh, you want us to directly help an officer in distress? When officers aren't required to help a regular citizen being attacked? And there's a nonzero chance if we do help, we'll probably get attacked by your backup when they think we're attacking instead of helping?  Good luck with that.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Supreme Court has decided that they have no duty to protect us, why the fark should we help them.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Between 1 January and 30 September this year, 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty a 51 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year."

https://www.fox29.com/news/fbi-nearly-​4-times-as-many-police-officers-have-d​ied-from-covid-19-as-guns-in-2021
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should call 911 for help.

Hang on, I've gotta look up the number.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: "Between 1 January and 30 September this year, 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty a 51 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year."

https://www.fox29.com/news/fbi-nearly-​4-times-as-many-police-officers-have-d​ied-from-covid-19-as-guns-in-2021


And before COVID, the primary killer of police on duty was vehicular accidents. Plenty of those were because cops don't feel the need to follow seatbelt laws.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When that opens me up to possible charges, legal fees, and possibly lawsuits, no thanks.  Not counting possibly getting ventilated when other officers roll up, in addition.  That's why they signed up for the job.

If it's a cop trapped in a burning car or needing help after an accident, etc yea I'd step in to help.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as someone who comes from a cop family, fark that. Keep filming. There's a number of apps that will automatically upload video to cloud storage, use those.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They keep crowing about "who's going to help you if you defund the police," when they should really be worried about who's going to help them when everyone hates the police and they have no other job prospects.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I'm just gonna keep my distance and not get shot or arrested for interfering.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The organization releasing this copaganda isn't even a real organization.  It has a PO box and is nothing but a media arm of the various RWNJ/Nazi groups.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, not going to happen.  Too much risk, no reward.  Whose insurance pays if I get hurt?  Whose pays my legal fees if I get sued?
 
GopherGuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro-helping: Maybe the officer does need help.
Con: I'm disabled; what can I do?
Pro: I carry a Glock; I can do plenty.
Con: Their backup will shoot me on arrival.
Pro: Maybe not... I'm a white guy.
Con: I'm not Kyle Rittenhouse.

Decision: Sorry, dude. My video is going viral, but I'm not.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: "We have a police officer in distress and nobody helps him," the video caption read.

"Is this the city we want? Has this become normal? It has to stop. We need your help."

Oh, you want us to directly help an officer in distress? When officers aren't required to help a regular citizen being attacked? And there's a nonzero chance if we do help, we'll probably get attacked by your backup when they think we're attacking instead of helping?  Good luck with that.


Came to make this very point.


Fark that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not going to step in, because what if the cop started it?  Why should I help him?  Safer to be a neutral bystander.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell you what, I'll keep filming, but, just for you, I won't laugh when you get t-bagged.
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No. But, hey, I won't even bother filming it either. I don't care enough about cop lives to bother either way at this point.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only if the officer declines help should you should start filming.

lol fark that
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The organization releasing this copaganda isn't even a real organization.  It has a PO box and is nothing but a media arm of the various RWNJ/Nazi groups.


You have a source for this claim?  I'm curious
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*snort* Yea farking right. HAHAHAAA!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about "FOAD, you fascist pigs"? Does that work for you?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if some POC jumped in to help he wouldn't get his ass beat too?

Riiiiiiight. GTFO of here.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arachnophobe: Speaking as someone who comes from a cop family, fark that. Keep filming. There's a number of apps that will automatically upload video to cloud storage, use those.


ACLU Mobile Justice App
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol n.w.a. song title
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol no

YOU declared war on US. "Thin blue line" right? Go fark yourselves.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,"

So how many people have been assaulted this year by police hmm?
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One issue is that you might not know who is in the right in a confrontation between police and civilians.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead and help but remember, no good deed goes unpunished.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will I be protected from a civil suit if I hurt the person attacking the cop? I know I wouldn't be protected from prosecution if I stopped a cop from kneeling on someone's neck. It's a conundrum.
 
nburghmatt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
stop filming and start helping. but especially stop filming.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That only works on TV

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
drtgb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can the opposite be true then? If we see a cop beating up a person, should we intervene?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do I get Qualified Immunity?
Sign this document so I get Qualified Immunity.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Once again. Maybe give them this. This is actually stupid.  And won't work for anyone.  Much like Trumps four years.
In fact everyone would hate Trump if his own people didn't stop a lot of what he wanted.
 
HeadbangerSmurf [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is the funniest thing I've read so far today.
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds risky...you got some nut assaulting an officer and there's likely a gun in the mix and I'm supposed to approach?  I mean I'd like to go all ninja hero and save the day but man, I don't know.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,"

So how many people have been assaulted this year by police hmm?


Let us not forget the cop definition of "assaulted" is very...lets say, broad.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Boo_Guy: "This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,"

So how many people have been assaulted this year by police hmm?

Let us not forget the cop definition of "assaulted" is very...lets say, broad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA

"Be a good witness," law enforcement expert Mike Solan says in the video.

Seeing as how eyewitness testimony is not that reliable and video is (typically), you'd think they would want as much captured on video as possible.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I see some dude beating up a pig, I'm going to pull up a chair and grab some popcorn.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have assisted police with subduing a suspect a few times. However, I was working as a bouncer at the time, I was the one that called the cops (one time the idiot called the cops on me for tossing him out, that didn't go well for him) and I personally knew the cops that responded so little chance of me being confused with some rando jackass jumping in.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
John Hurley of Arvada, CO tried to assist.  Got killed by back up officer thinking he was the bad guy.
 
King Something
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lymond01: One issue is that you might not know who is in the right in a confrontation between police and civilians.


If there's a confrontation between Nazis and people who are not Nazis, then by definition the people who are not Nazis are in the right and are acting in self-defense.
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmm, I'm torn here.

Cops on 01/06 were heroes.

Cops that racially profile, break laws and/or murder, deserve whatever social justice they get.

There is no way to tell if it's a good cop or a bad cop, however, if all the good cops stood up and got rid of the bad cops? Since they haven't, I guess they are all bad cops...

Guess I'll just keep filming and maybe I'll call 911 for you if you get knocked out or something
 
Nirbo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: FTFA

"Be a good witness," law enforcement expert Mike Solan says in the video.

Seeing as how eyewitness testimony is not that reliable and video is (typically), you'd think they would want as much captured on video as possible.


They don't want eyewitnesses. They want fist witnesses
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Between 1 January and 30 September this year, 59 police officers were killed in the line of duty a 51 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year.

How hard would it have been for them to just say, "compared to 39 in the same period last year" ?
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How about 'no'?
'No' work for you?
No?

Too bad.  As ye sow, so shall ye reap.

/Heh.  'Sow'.
//ACAB
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Boo_Guy: "This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,"

So how many people have been assaulted this year by police hmm?

Let us not forget the cop definition of "assaulted" is very...lets say, broad.


He farted in our direction, that's assault! Even if he is across the street. It's only a two lane road, get him!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Boo_Guy: "This year over 50,000 law enforcement officers have been assaulted while on duty,"

So how many people have been assaulted this year by police hmm?

Let us not forget the cop definition of "assaulted" is very...lets say, broad.


Yup.
Normalspeak: "The man touched the cop's elbow"
Copspeak: "The assailant applied physical pressure near a critical nerve juncture with unknown intent, potentially disabling or disarming the officer"

Cops have a remarkable ability to make the most innocuous, everyday things sound sinister. Imagine having to think like that all the time--it must corrode the brain pretty badly. No wonder they're so surly.
 
