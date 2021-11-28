 Skip to content
(Rave Hobbits)   New Zealand really puts the NZ in OONTZ, becoming the first country to legalize drug purity checking at clubs and shows   (filtermag.org) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good
Like needle exchanges and safe spaces, stuff like this will help get people off drugs, by having people to talk to where they are anyway.  Also, less death is not a bad thing
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
OOTNZ?

That's the 2021 mix.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
An amazing step forward. I'm afraid we won't see anything like this in the US until fentanyl starts unexpectedly showing up in Coors Light bottles.
 
donh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What a lovely idea!

Too bad I live in the USA .........
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Erick Morillo - I've Got The Pills (Best version)
Youtube TlcM2BxtqNI
 
