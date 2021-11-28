 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Vegan anti-vaxxer finally sees the error of his ways   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
61
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

61 Comments     (+0 »)
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Every other medication and medical procedure he's ever had was tested on animals first
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
well.. between the ventilator and protein deficiency he probably wasn't that loud.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?


are real vaccines made with inactive or weakened  virus?

seems to me a real vaccine is one that illicits a response from the immune system.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess he got....

(puts on sunglasses)

......deveganized.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did he infect his cat?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

plecos: Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?

are real vaccines made with inactive or weakened  virus?

seems to me a real vaccine is one that illicits a response from the immune system.


They're confusing "real" with "traditional". More recent vaccine technologies like mRNA or protein subunits are just as real as the ones based on inactivating a full virus.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shurg*
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
idiot
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well........bye
 
Snort
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A new saint for the vegan church.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guess no one informed them of all the medical procedures tested on pigs such as intubation and ECMO.
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Daily Fail?  Now I know vegans don't exist, and are just bogeymen created by Big Meat to scare us.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So on his death bed, he was begging for the vaccine. It's true what combat veterans say, there is no such thing as an atheist in a foxhole.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now if only cross-fitters, those who have found Jesus, and people who proclaim "comedy is about 'punching down' follow this guy's lead, I'll finally be able to drain the lizard in peace.

images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Emma said: 'I was with him when he died. I was wearing a full PPE kit so I couldn't touch him, but they played his favourite music by the Sex Pistols and I stayed with him until the end.'"


The Sex Pistols - My Way (Sid Vicious)
Youtube udjS5yhtT8I


Regrets, he had a few.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?


1.  I don't wanna
2.  There aren't any
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

plecos: Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?

are real vaccines made with inactive or weakened  virus?

seems to me a real vaccine is one that illicits a response from the immune system.


Vaccine-crime is real!!!1!eleventy!!!
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This is what happens when your immune system only eats vegetable viruses.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
One anti vaxxer dying in Europe isn't going to scare millions of American right wing Christian Trumpers into getting the jab.

They're too busy watching COPS and Hee Haw.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When do we start using the "SPIFFY" or "COOL" tags for anti-vaxxer deaths?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Every other medication and medical procedure he's ever had was tested on animals first


Maybe he never had any once he was cognizant of the testing.

This one's kind of a bummer, at least he wasn't a raging asshole about it.

Anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?


Jews.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?

Jews.


Yeah...when you boil all the conspiracies down to their base constituents....it's the Anti-Semitic adrenachrome gem from the 700 AD/CE
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"'He was a very gentle soul, he was a vegan and didn't want the Covid vaccine because it was tested on animals.'"

I dunno. Those animals died to provide the information and technology to save his life, and he refused it and decided to die instead.

I think that is way more "being-an-a-hole-towards-animals" than taking the vaccines.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Saturn5: When do we start using the "SPIFFY" or "COOL" tags for anti-vaxxer deaths?


How about a "room temperature" or a "toe" tag?
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know a hippie crystal vegetarian that refuses to the vaccine, because they use aborted fetuses. None uses fetuses from what I have looked into, but there might be some vaccines that to. That is when I found out she was antivax. At least she is still wearing her mask.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: plecos: Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?

are real vaccines made with inactive or weakened  virus?

seems to me a real vaccine is one that illicits a response from the immune system.

They're confusing "real" with "traditional". More recent vaccine technologies like mRNA or protein subunits are just as real as the ones based on inactivating a full virus.


First we learned about viruses. Now, most of us have learned about immune responses to viral proteins. If those who haven't want to be truly traditional, they can start injecting themselves with sputum from COVID patients.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's sad that this nut was hogging up a perfectly good hospital room, equipment and overworked staff.   If you wanna reject science and medicine, fine ... farking reject it already.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: plecos: Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?

are real vaccines made with inactive or weakened  virus?

seems to me a real vaccine is one that illicits a response from the immune system.

They're confusing "real" with "traditional". More recent vaccine technologies like mRNA or protein subunits are just as real as the ones based on inactivating a full virus.


si.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Godscrack: One anti vaxxer dying in Europe isn't going to scare millions of American right wing Christian Trumpers into getting the jab.

They're too busy watching COPS and Hee Haw.


Hee Haw COPS.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: So, I had someone say to me today "it's not a real vaccine." Second person who has said that to me. Without going down the rabbit hole, what's the basis for this "argument" and what's the actual facts?


It is more of this nonsense.

Fark user imageView Full Size


It is a combination of raw stupidity, disingenuous arguments and the publics total lack of understanding how vaccines work.

It took about 15 years to develop a polio vaccine and the current version, after 80 years of research, has an efficacy of 99% and almost everyone has gotten the vaccine.

The labs created mRNA vaccines with with an efficacy average somewhere around 75% and effective against severe symptoms (hospitalization) in the high 90s% in less than a year. It is nothing short of a miracle of modern science.

They are basically trying to claim that the covid "vaccines" are not really a "vaccine" if you can still be infected and have symptoms from the covid virus. It is a bullshiat argument because no vaccine available is 100% efficacy and no community has ever been 100% immunized against any virus. Compared to something like polio, covid is way more contagious. What keeps us from spreading it around is enough of us having the vaccines to reduce the opportunities of viral spread.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Godscrack: One anti vaxxer dying in Europe isn't going to scare millions of American right wing Christian Trumpers into getting the jab.

They're too busy watching COPS and Hee Haw.


Is Hee Haw still on? I miss watching Roy Clark play guitar.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Off in the distance I think I hear worlds smallest violin playing Taps!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Godscrack: One anti vaxxer dying in Europe isn't going to scare millions of American right wing Christian Trumpers into getting the jab.

They're too busy watching COPS and Hee Haw.


This wasn't about trying to scare them into doing the right thing.

This was about making fun of a vegan.

If you want to get people to get the shot, you have to give them someone where think 'hey, this could happen to me, too'.   And maybe they'd convince a vegan to reconsider, but if they actually cared they'd be focusing on the larger populations of the unvaccinated.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Would've survived if he did CrossFit
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have been the fit sort of vegan, instead of the morbidly obese kind.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "Emma said: 'I was with him when he died. I was wearing a full PPE kit so I couldn't touch him, but they played his favourite music by the Sex Pistols and I stayed with him until the end.'"


[YouTube video: The Sex Pistols - My Way (Sid Vicious)]

Regrets, he had a few.


God save the snowflake?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baka-san: *shurg*


Shurg? Is that the cool new dance all the Tik Tok kids are doing now?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Godscrack: One anti vaxxer dying in Europe isn't going to scare millions of American right wing Christian Trumpers into getting the jab.

They're too busy watching COPS and Hee Haw.


Yeah somehow I doubt the guy in this article voted for Trump...
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

blondambition: baka-san: *shurg*

Shurg? Is that the cool new dance all the Tik Tok kids are doing now?


It's one of the Cthulhu Mythos: Shurg Soggoth
 
valenumr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One less anti-meater!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Here's you vegan meal.   We tested the black bean burger on animals*. Do you still want it?

*Joe and Tina in the kitchen.  Humans are animals.
 
