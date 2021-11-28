 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Just when I start giving up on my Guinness towel, a story like this comes along   (kitv.com) divider line
18
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have that damn thing around here somewhere.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I use mine frequently
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wanted for questioning:

avp.comView Full Size
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The talking squirrels in your head are telling you it's true.
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside was a parachute bag Schindler had ordered from a company in Belgium.

I think I know who had the package...

nightfame.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Inside was a parachute bag Schindler had ordered from a company in Belgium.

I think I know who had the package...

[nightfame.com image 103x150]


Nope. We know who has the package.

static.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two fb- headlines this week, now the bar towels. Is some admin sundowning or something?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The year is 2035. A lone postman wanders the wasteland, connecting parcels of history with a tattered present. 
A long-forgotten letter in hand, he approaches the wasting villa of an elderly couple. "Could it be our long-lost son?" "Word about what happened in the other colonies?"

Trembling, the husband starts to open the envelope....
"We've been trying to reach you about your Car's extended warranty"

//Next week: Postman chased by angry couple
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: The year is 2035. A lone postman wanders the wasteland, connecting parcels of history with a tattered present. 
A long-forgotten letter in hand, he approaches the wasting villa of an elderly couple. "Could it be our long-lost son?" "Word about what happened in the other colonies?"

Trembling, the husband starts to open the envelope....
"We've been trying to reach you about your Car's extended warranty"

//Next week: Postman chased by angry couple


No, it was a Costner film - they would discuss it painfully earnestly for hours on end

/Brin stuff just doesn't seem to make to film properly - always thought you could make a hell of a movie out of Uplift if it was done right
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eventually, Guinness is going to get a new executive who will find the list of who gets towels.    They will send out the towels, no letter, no explanation, no nothing.   To everyone.  Everyone except me.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have a badass Jagermeister bar towel.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I used it as my golf ball rag till I realized it's probably worth a million dollars based on the scarcity and demand.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somaticasual: The year is 2035. A lone postman wanders the wasteland, connecting parcels of history with a tattered present. 
A long-forgotten letter in hand, he approaches the wasting villa of an elderly couple. "Could it be our long-lost son?" "Word about what happened in the other colonies?"

Trembling, the husband starts to open the envelope....
"We've been trying to reach you about your Car's extended warranty"

//Next week: Postman chased by angry couple

No, it was a Costner film - they would discuss it painfully earnestly for hours on end

/Brin stuff just doesn't seem to make to film properly - always thought you could make a hell of a movie out of Uplift if it was done right


Plot twist: It's Costner's last residual check....

//next week, in Geico ads....
 
genner
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Somaticasual: The year is 2035. A lone postman wanders the wasteland, connecting parcels of history with a tattered present. 
A long-forgotten letter in hand, he approaches the wasting villa of an elderly couple. "Could it be our long-lost son?" "Word about what happened in the other colonies?"

Trembling, the husband starts to open the envelope....
"We've been trying to reach you about your Car's extended warranty"

//Next week: Postman chased by angry couple

No, it was a Costner film - they would discuss it painfully earnestly for hours on end

/Brin stuff just doesn't seem to make to film properly - always thought you could make a hell of a movie out of Uplift if it was done right


I really liked the novel, but yeah, the movie was a wasteland of suck.

/Sundiver would make an awesome film
//as long as they keep Costner away from it
 
creckert
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: The year is 2035. A lone postman wanders the wasteland, connecting parcels of history with a tattered present. 
A long-forgotten letter in hand, he approaches the wasting villa of an elderly couple. "Could it be our long-lost son?" "Word about what happened in the other colonies?"

Trembling, the husband starts to open the envelope....
"We've been trying to reach you about your Car's extended warranty"

//Next week: Postman chased by angry couple


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I actually have one ( thanks sales rep from Pacific beverage when I worked at a liquor store ).
 
alienated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fwiw , I liked the postman. It had Tom Petty. Albeit in a small role . I also liked waterworld.
 
