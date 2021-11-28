 Skip to content
 
(TaxProf)   Columbia University pays students $12.5 million to settle a class action tuition refund lawsuit for classes held online during COVID-19   (taxprof.typepad.com) divider line
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if you are not smart enough to realize that online would mean not going to class,
you really need an education...
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

WTP 2: if you are not smart enough to realize that online would mean not going to class,
you really need an education...


Yeah, that's not the issue. You say that as though they can just opt out of online only courses.

The problem was that the courses are mandatory and you were still paying for stuff like a gymnasium you can't go to, or a closed library, sometimes to the tune of hundreds of dollars per credit hour.

That's why it's BS.
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I loved Columbia.

8 CDs for a penny, what a deal!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Sophian Church: WTP 2: if you are not smart enough to realize that online would mean not going to class,
you really need an education...

Yeah, that's not the issue. You say that as though they can just opt out of online only courses.

The problem was that the courses are mandatory and you were still paying for stuff like a gymnasium you can't go to, or a closed library, sometimes to the tune of hundreds of dollars per credit hour.

That's why it's BS.


TSC is probably a Christian conservative who loathes Columbia because they teach reality. And that 2003 disaster killing those 7 astronauts
 
