(KTLA Los Angeles)   *taps forehead*   (ktla.com)
18
18 Comments
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have repeatedly posted over about 10 years here on fark that my idea is to route water flowing into Canada from the Red River near Fargo that is constantly causing flooding problems towards Green River, WY.

The reply is that it's going to cost too much.

Well, how much is it going to cost when the central valley of California, the las vegas strip, all of Arizona, have no water and declare war on Colorado?

Seems kinda pricey.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ski9600: I have repeatedly posted over about 10 years here on fark that my idea is to route water flowing into Canada from the Red River near Fargo that is constantly causing flooding problems towards Green River, WY.

The reply is that it's going to cost too much.

Well, how much is it going to cost when the central valley of California, the las vegas strip, all of Arizona, have no water and declare war on Colorado?

Seems kinda pricey.


Ain't nobody gonna drink the water that comes out of mixing the Red and Green River together.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The issue isn't if we can move the water. The issue is we've already moved so much water to places that it wasn't originally, growing cities in places they shouldn't be. Moving the water just robs Peter to pay Paul, drying out other areas and eventually damaging their water cycle so much it eventually threatens the water source, making the whole problem even worse. Look at how damaged the mouths of numerous western rivers have become. Look at how much we've drained existing aquifers well past their refill rate. All of that makes things worse.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Duluth-Los Angeles aquaduct?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: ski9600: I have repeatedly posted over about 10 years here on fark that my idea is to route water flowing into Canada from the Red River near Fargo that is constantly causing flooding problems towards Green River, WY.

The reply is that it's going to cost too much.

Well, how much is it going to cost when the central valley of California, the las vegas strip, all of Arizona, have no water and declare war on Colorado?

Seems kinda pricey.

Ain't nobody gonna drink the water that comes out of mixing the Red and Green River together.


What a combination of Red and Green may look like
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because we like to keep our Great Lakes great. Don't move out to the desert, problem solved.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just have people slap two hydrogen atom in to one oxygen atom and send the molecule on it's way.  You can pay them per molecule and people can get bootstrappy and make $$$$.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: ...
Ain't nobody gonna drink the water that comes out of mixing the Red and Green River together.
---


Maybe at Xmas time... 
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Because water is heavy, stupid
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Water? They've got a whole ocean right they're. Why can't they just use that? There stupid. Their's an easy solution.
You'res truley,
Enos Thayer.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The same reason why those big desalination plants never get anywhere. We are semi-hairless psychic apes who value meaningless, worthless paper and shiny rocks over everything else.
 
12349876
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Let's use ridiculous amounts of energy and make global warming worse.  Great idea!
 
hammettman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Colorado River Compact, which divvies up water rights to the river, is set to expire in 2026.  5 years.  Seems like a long time.  It's not, in terms of the determination of water rights for a generation.  The current compact favors the lower states.  Upper states and tribes with claims to the water have had enough of the old deal and really want to wet their whistle in the new one.

Good times ahead.

PS - Hayduke lives!
 
Muta
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How can there be a water shortage when all the swimming pools are full and golf courses are green.  Surely during a draught, those two water wasters would be banned.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: Sin'sHero: ski9600: I have repeatedly posted over about 10 years here on fark that my idea is to route water flowing into Canada from the Red River near Fargo that is constantly causing flooding problems towards Green River, WY.

The reply is that it's going to cost too much.

Well, how much is it going to cost when the central valley of California, the las vegas strip, all of Arizona, have no water and declare war on Colorado?

Seems kinda pricey.

Ain't nobody gonna drink the water that comes out of mixing the Red and Green River together.

What a combination of Red and Green may look like
[gannett-cdn.com image 850x957]


Seems fitting that he's Canadian like most of the water on this continent.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

12349876: Let's use ridiculous amounts of energy and make global warming worse.  Great idea!


Use nuclear power, which can desalinate water while also generating electricity and hydrogen to replace fossil fuels in transportation and fertilizer production. With the right design you can even run the reactor on spent fuel from previous generations, reducing the amount of actinide waste which needs very-long-term storage.
 
