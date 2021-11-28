 Skip to content
 
(News4Jax)   Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary vote to boost president's clout, vowel count   (news4jax.com) divider line
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love their youtube channel!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So wait, he can now hit harder than before? Cool.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
hollywoodlife.comView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amusing?  Another country falling farther into totalitarianism... yay?
 
