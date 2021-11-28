 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Your Griswold style display could cost you an $11,000 fine from the FAA. Squirrel in the Christmas tree out front should have told you   (forbes.com) divider line
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Charlie Freak [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You gotta be that much of a dickhead to not only point lasers at the sky, but then not do anything about it after the feds tell you to knock it off. FA;FO
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
One guy in my town did it a few years ago. It was funny at first.

Then crowds started coming to see it.

Then the town nearly descended into civil war when the city council decided they would just DISCUSS some reasonable limitations on holiday decorations.

In the end he was told it was cool, but please knock it off because you are pissing off your neighbors, and him, being a cool guy, was, "yeah, sorry, i wasn't expecting morons to show up left and right"
 
padraig
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Charlie Freak: You gotta be that much of a dickhead to not only point lasers at the sky, but then not do anything about it after the feds tell you to knock it off. FA;FO


You gotta be delusional to think you'll win against the freaking FAA.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looked at some of the laser light displays available and said "no farking way".  The Chinese don't give a shiat if you lose vision in one of your eyes, and apparently the FTC doesn't either.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Looked at some of the laser light displays available and said "no farking way".  The Chinese don't give a shiat if you lose vision in one of your eyes, and apparently the FTC doesn't either.


They also all look like crap.

"Oh, you wanted to decorate for the holidays, but couldn't be bothered with any more effort than walking outside and sticking something in the ground that looks like crap on your house"

Like cool, don't decorate if you are busy or lazy or just not into the whole thing. Don't announce to the neighborhood though that you just like to phone shiat in.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's less Griswold and more pointing lights at the sky, per TFA.  Don't shine lasers in the farking sky.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Although on the subject of tacky decorations, a guy a few houses down from me has this MASSIVE inflatable rudolph. Like, so massive and over the top it crosses the line from tacky back to awesome. I'm talking this thing is legit 2-3 stories tall.

The best part about it is there is a bit of a ridge between me, so i only see the top part of its head when i walk out the front door, and it farking cracks me up every time.

They make an abominable snowman version of it as well, which is even bigger, and every year my wife gets more and more on board with me buying it, just so i can go into his yard in the middle of the night, and set it up to look like its humping rudolph.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Apparently the FDA is responsible:

https://www.fda.gov/radiation-emittin​g​-products/home-business-and-entertainm​ent-products/laser-light-shows
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

padraig: You gotta be delusional to think you'll win against the freaking FAA.


I dunno... you can buy stuff to take down aircraft, but very few civilian aircraft are capable of firing at ground targets.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So....basically you could shut down an entire airfield with a geostationary satellite armed with a reasonably powerful red laser
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yeah, speaking as a guy with a "100% legal 5mW green laser pointer" from Alibaba that I use for astronomy, don't point lasers at planes.

If you're going to do Christmas, do it like one of the guys in my neighborhood who has so many blow up things he had to switch to all LED lighting back when it was expensive since it was a lot cheaper than putting another electric line into his house.

/Also does Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Years, 4th of July and Patriots stuff all fall.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: noitsnot: Looked at some of the laser light displays available and said "no farking way".  The Chinese don't give a shiat if you lose vision in one of your eyes, and apparently the FTC doesn't either.

They also all look like crap.

"Oh, you wanted to decorate for the holidays, but couldn't be bothered with any more effort than walking outside and sticking something in the ground that looks like crap on your house"

Like cool, don't decorate if you are busy or lazy or just not into the whole thing. Don't announce to the neighborhood though that you just like to phone shiat in.


Similar amount of effort but far less annoying:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My neighbor got one of those giant skeletons for Halloween.

It's now dressed up as Santa Clause.

Best Christmas display ever.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....basically you could shut down an entire airfield with a geostationary satellite armed with a reasonably powerful red laser


No matter how good your laser is, beam dispersal over 20000+ miles is a hell of a lot more noticeable than what happens in a distance of just 3000 feet.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Although on the subject of tacky decorations, a guy a few houses down from me has this MASSIVE inflatable rudolph. Like, so massive and over the top it crosses the line from tacky back to awesome. I'm talking this thing is legit 2-3 stories tall.

The best part about it is there is a bit of a ridge between me, so i only see the top part of its head when i walk out the front door, and it farking cracks me up every time.

They make an abominable snowman version of it as well, which is even bigger, and every year my wife gets more and more on board with me buying it, just so i can go into his yard in the middle of the night, and set it up to look like its humping rudolph.


A quick Google search showed multiple results, and apparently you can get a 3' Yukon Cornelius for $2,495.

Also found this, so I think I know what I'm sending to the nephew I don't like this year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheReject: Also found this, so I think I know what I'm sending to the nephew I don't like this year


link please.
 
eagles95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

forteblast: LineNoise: noitsnot: Looked at some of the laser light displays available and said "no farking way".  The Chinese don't give a shiat if you lose vision in one of your eyes, and apparently the FTC doesn't either.

They also all look like crap.

"Oh, you wanted to decorate for the holidays, but couldn't be bothered with any more effort than walking outside and sticking something in the ground that looks like crap on your house"

Like cool, don't decorate if you are busy or lazy or just not into the whole thing. Don't announce to the neighborhood though that you just like to phone shiat in.

Similar amount of effort but far less annoying:

[Fark user image image 494x370]


Doing that next year when I can order  Grinch without a 2000 % markup
 
chitownmike
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: padraig: You gotta be delusional to think you'll win against the freaking FAA.

I dunno... you can buy stuff to take down aircraft, but very few civilian aircraft are capable of firing at ground targets.


They could empty the toilets
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
WAR ON CHRISTMAS! BET THE YOU-KNOW-WHATS DID THIS!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Yeah, speaking as a guy with a "100% legal 5mW green laser pointer" from Alibaba that I use for astronomy, don't point lasers at planes.

If you're going to do Christmas, do it like one of the guys in my neighborhood who has so many blow up things he had to switch to all LED lighting back when it was expensive since it was a lot cheaper than putting another electric line into his house.

/Also does Halloween, Thanksgiving, New Years, 4th of July and Patriots stuff all fall.


Astronomy? Are you doing adaptive optics?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: padraig: You gotta be delusional to think you'll win against the freaking FAA.

I dunno... you can buy stuff to take down aircraft, but very few civilian aircraft are capable of firing at ground targets.


I live closer to a military base/airport than the commercial, and over half the planes/aircraft we see are military. Thankfully none of my neighbors (that I know of) are stupid enough to FAFO.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: So....basically you could shut down an entire airfield with a geostationary satellite armed with a reasonably powerful red laser


I'm going to guess that you didn't double-check where geostationary orbit is before posting that.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do not try this in Texas. You may shut down the whole power grid.
 
