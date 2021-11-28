 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Happy Hanukkah! Also, happy Chanukah just in case
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If anyone needs any gift ideas, books are always good.
Fark user image
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gaslight: If anyone needs any gift ideas, books are always good.
Fark user image 350x499


Username checks out?
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The reason for the difference in spelling is that the Hebrew alphabet has 20 letters, (no vowels, vowels are symbols under the some of the letters), as compared to our 26 letters.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hanukah sameach from Israel!

I'll be watching the Pats and eating buffalo wings in a few hours.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
Many blessings for all who celebrate.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

gaslight: If anyone needs any gift ideas, books are always good.
Fark user image 350x499


תמשיך.....
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: gaslight: If anyone needs any gift ideas, books are always good.
Fark user image 350x499

תמשיך.....


פארק לא האתר האירוטיקה האישי שלך
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: Many blessings for all who celebrate.


As a Jew, I've been saying much the same all of my life.

After all, so you really thing that Jews fled Egypt and ate matzoh for 40 years?  It does get surgically attached to your digestive system.   (Then again, date palms do grow in that part of the world, (and dates do work much the way prunes do in one's digestive system).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty early this year.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Pretty early this year.


Yup. Jews don't do a wimpy leap day every 4 years, they do a 29 day leap month 7 out of every 19 years*.

Next year it will bump forward to mid-December.

*It's literally once in a blue moon. Since it's a lunisolar calendar you need an extra month any time there are 13 new moons in a solar year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Richard Cheese "The Dreidel Song" (from the 2013 album "Cocktails With Santa")
Youtube uGKh3hRYeTE
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

growinthings: The reason for the difference in spelling is that the Hebrew alphabet has 20 letters, (no vowels, vowels are symbols under the some of the letters), as compared to our 26 letters.


It's "ch" like in Scots "loch" or like "g" in Dutch, right? But it's transliterated as just "h" so Anglos don't pronounce it like the "ch" in "channel".
 
yeahyeahyeah i know
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: kdawg7736: Pretty early this year.

Yup. Jews don't do a wimpy leap day every 4 years, they do a 29 day leap month 7 out of every 19 years*.

Next year it will bump forward to mid-December.

*It's literally once in a blue moon. Since it's a lunisolar calendar you need an extra month any time there are 13 new moons in a solar year.


Very interesting.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: kdawg7736: Pretty early this year.

Yup. Jews don't do a wimpy leap day every 4 years, they do a 29 day leap month 7 out of every 19 years*.

Next year it will bump forward to mid-December.

*It's literally once in a blue moon. Since it's a lunisolar calendar you need an extra month any time there are 13 new moons in a solar year.


Back in the day the priests would decide at the end of winter if it was warm enough for planting. If not they added another March. Like Groundhog Day I guess.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Chappy Chanukah.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also happy Chewbacca.
 
